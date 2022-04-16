Where did all this inflation come from, and how do we make it go away?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Grayson Quay, Weekend editor
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Paul Krugman
    Paul Krugman
    American economist
A wallet.
A wallet. Illustrated | iStock

The painful rise in prices for everything, including mainstays like food and oil, is both an economic and political problem. So, how serious is it and what can be done about inflation?

How bad is inflation?

Inflation hit a new 40-year high last month, with consumer prices up 8.5 percent since March 2021. Prices previously jumped 7 percent in December, 7.5 percent in January, and 7.9 percent in February. In March alone, prices rose 1.2 percent.

What does this mean for your budget? Michelle Fox of CNBC reported Wednesday that according to Moody's Analytics, the average American household is spending an additional $327 per month due to inflation. Over a year, that comes out to nearly $4,000.

Wages are up, but not enough to cancel out inflation. Real wages fell by 2.7 since March 2021 and by 0.8 percent in March 2022 alone. "If you want to know why Americans are sour about the economy even as jobs are plentiful, this is it. Their real wages are falling while the prices of everyday goods and services are rising fast," The Wall Street Journal's editorial board writes.

And it's not just consumers who are feeling the squeeze. Tobias Burns wrote at The Hill that wholesale prices are up 11.2 percent since March 2021.

Is it Putin's fault?

Mostly, no. The Biden administration has been tirelessly pushing the narrative of "Putin's price hike" to explain away inflation. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki used the phrase several times during a briefing on Monday, and President Biden echoed the phrase during an appearance in Iowa on Tuesday.

"We saw it in today's inflation data: 70 percent of the increase in prices in March came from Putin's price hike in gasoline," Biden said. Writing for The New York Times, economist Paul Krugman gave a more modest figure, claiming that increased gas prices accounted for 50 percent of March's inflation.

It's true that gas prices have increased far more drastically than the cost of other goods — 18.3 percent since February and 48 percent since March 2021. But, as Brad Polumbo of the Foundation for Economic Education pointed out, "gas prices were rising for almost nine months before the invasion began, and prices overall have been surging since May of 2021."

Also, gas prices aren't the only thing driving inflation. If you exclude the costs of food and energy from Tuesday's report, 12-month inflation for March was still 6.5 percent.

Despite these objections, the administration's messaging strategy appears to be having some effect. A recent poll showed that 71 percent of Americans blame Russian President Vladimir Putin for high gas prices, while only 52 percent blame Biden.

What is Biden doing about it?

In addition to blaming Putin, Biden is also blaming corporate greed. "I'm also working to address food prices ... four big companies control more than half the market for beef, pork, and poultry, giving ranchers very few choices about who to sell to get their product. These big conglomerates drive down prices they pay farmers, and even as they drive up prices at the grocery store," Biden said in Iowa.

Reuters reported Wednesday that the CEOs of these four companies — Cargill, Tyson, JBS, and National Beef Packing — have agreed to testify at congressional hearings about the price of meat. Last week, Democratic lawmakers raked Big Oil executives over the coals, asking why the price at the pump was falling more slowly than the price of crude oil.

"This 'corporate greed' narrative is nonsense," wrote Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell. "Corporations are always greedy. It's their job to make a buck. They didn't suddenly remember to become greedy in the past year."

On March 31, Biden announced the release of 1 million barrels of oil a day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve for up to 180 days in what he referred to as a "wartime bridge to increase oil supply."

Has that helped? It depends who you ask. Krugman wrote that the oil from the reserve "makes up for much of the shortfall" created by sanctions against Russia and that gas prices, which peaked in March, should continue falling. The Wall Street Journal's editorial board, on the other hand, called Biden's strategy "futile" and argued the "best anti-inflation policy would be a spending freeze on everything but defense" plus cuts to tariffs and a moratorium on new regulations.

Finally, the Federal Reserve has begun inching up interest rates for the first time since 2018, with the goal of raising the federal-funds rate to 2.8 percent by the end of 2023. The Journal editorial board says this is too little, too slow: "History suggests that once inflation is this high, interest rates will have to exceed the inflation rate to break it."

How will it end?

Krugman argues "it's likely that over the next few months inflation will come down significantly" as supply chain wrinkles smooth out and gas prices fall. He also claims that wages — which have failed to keep pace with inflation — are "rising at an unsustainable pace" and that an uptick in unemployment would help further reduce inflation.

For other observers, however, the only way to break the inflation fever is to sweat it out. Conservative podcaster Ben Shapiro said Monday that "America's monetary policy has been far too loose for far too long" and that politicians had caused inflation by "borrowing and spending" too much "fake money."

The Journal's editorial board concurred: "President Trump signed onto an unnecessary $900 billion Covid relief bill in December 2020, and Democrats threw kerosene on the kindling with another $1.9 trillion in March 2021. The Federal Reserve continues to support negative real interest rates nearly two years after the pandemic recession ended. This inflation was made in Washington, D.C."

Writing for The Week last month, Damon Linker suggested what it might take to beat inflation. In the 1980s, Federal Reserve Chair Paul Volcker brough inflation down from the dizzying height of 14.6 percent by raising interest rates "sharply," as high as 20 percent. This came at a cost, causing "the most painful recession since the Great Depression, with unemployment hitting a peak of 10.8 percent."

If Krugman is wrong and inflation is not going away on its own, Biden faces an impossible choice: Let inflation remain high and get hammered by Republicans for it, or pressure the Fed to ratchet up interest rates and become the president who caused a major recession.

You may also like

Russia's loss of its Black Sea flagship Moskva is a 'massive blow,' and maybe also 'poetic justice'

Gillian Anderson once had an 'intimate' encounter with Bill Clinton

Ted Cruz asked if he'd 'fellate another man' during Yale Q&A

Recommended Stories

  • Ramkumar: Current geopolitical situation having impact on cotton

    In this commentary, Dr. Seshadri Ramkumar looks at the impact the current geopolitical climate is having on cotton and the textiles sector

  • US and India launch talks about military AI

    "It’s clear India has got an interest in bringing AI into national security,” said Jack Shanahan, a retired Air Force lieutenant general and former director of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center. “So, this is a good chance for the two defense departments to work together.”

  • Lawrence: Trump still can't bring himself to say Putin is evil

    MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell looks at FOX host Sean Hannity's many attempts to get Donald Trump to say "Vladimir Putin is evil," and the reason Trump refuses to say it.

  • Los Angeles Covid Test Positivity Rising Rapidly; Only Time Will Tell If Hospitalizations Follow Suit

    Los Angeles County reported 1,355 new Covid cases on Friday, continuing an upward trend that began about a week ago as the more-infectious BA.2 subvariant continues to spread. Last week, the 7-day average daily number of new cases in the county was 878. By yesterday, the county was averaging more than 1,000 new Covid cases […]

  • Tidy up your linen closet with 8 space-savers from Amazon — starting at just $9

    "The purpose of tidying is to create the lifestyle you want," says home organizing pro Pia Thompson.

  • Another stimulus check? Gov. Wolf pushes plan that would send $2,000 to some Pennsylvanians

    Under the program, Pennsylvania households with an income of $80,000 or less would receive direct payments of up to $2,000.

  • Ilhan Omar calls for US to join International Criminal Court amid calls for war crimes trial against Putin: 'Our refusal to join the court is antithetical to our commitment to human rights'

    The United States has long resisted becoming a member of the court, fearing it would be investigated for its own violations of international law.

  • Shanghai locals scream over converted COVID homes

    STORY: Desperate screams on the streets of Shanghai – as residents protest the prospect of having COVID-19 isolation facilities so close to their home. In a video obtained by Reuters, people wearing hazmat suits with the word "police" on their backs could be seen scuffling with other people outside a housing compound on Thursday. The owners of the compound said authorities had converted five of its vacant buildings into isolation facilities and it had been advised a further nine buildings would be converted. It said it had moved 39 tenants to rooms in other parts of the compound and had offered compensation to them. But still, locals are furious. They say they’re worried about being put at increased risk of infection. “All of us here are residents who abide by the law. We want to do something for the country. (flash) But now you want to place infected patients with high transmissibility rates less than 20 meters away from some residential areas, what do you want us, the common folk, to do?” Shanghai has become the epicenter of China's largest outbreak since the virus was first identified, recording more than 300,000 COVID infections since March. And while the Chinese public have been largely supportive of the country's zero-COVID policy, their patience seems to be wearing thin as the highly contagious O-micron variant emerges in China, triggering curbs that have brought food shortages, family separations, lost wages and economic pain.In locked-down Shanghai, many streets are empty, with storefronts closed.Under China's zero-COVID policy, everyone who tests positive must quarantine at designated sites and the neighbors are asked to isolate in their homes for 14 days. Some residents have expressed frustration on social media over the difficulties in getting food and poor conditions at central quarantine facilities. Footage provided to Reuters on Thursday by an occupant of a facility showed people crammed into what looked like an office building. The person who filmed the video, who declined to be identified, said there were at least 200 people there including young children... adding there were no showers and just four shared toilets.

  • Ukraine morning briefing: Five developments as Volodymyr Zelensky praises Ukraine for withstanding 50 days of war

    Good morning. On a day that saw Moscow suffer a stinging, symbolic defeat with the loss of its Black Sea flagship, Ukraine's president hailed his people for their resolve and for making "the most important decision of their life – to fight".

  • Biden increases oil royalty rate, scales back lease sales

    The Interior Department on Friday said it’s moving forward with the first onshore sales of public oil and natural gas drilling leases under President Joe Biden, but will sharply increase royalty rates for companies as federal officials weigh efforts to fight climate change against pressure to bring down high gasoline prices. The royalty rate for new leases will increase to 18.75% from 12.5%. Biden suspended new leasing just a week after taking office in January 2021.

  • Fertilizer company complains about railroad shipment limits

    A major fertilizer company says the limits Union Pacific is putting on rail traffic to clear up congestion will delay shipments that farmers need during the spring planting season. CF Industries said Thursday that the railroad ordered it to cut its shipments nearly 20%. Union Pacific has said it is limiting rail traffic and hiring aggressively as part of a plan to improve service after grain and ethanol shippers complained about shortcomings.

  • Treasury Secretary Yellen: US prepared to impose sanctions on China if Taiwan invasion occurs

    U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen confirmed the Biden administration's intention to use sanction tools against China if Beijing ever “moved aggressively toward Taiwan.” In response to Congressman Patrick McHenry's (R-NC) questioning on April 6, Yellen confirmed the administration's “ability and resolve” to sanction China if aggression against Taiwan ever came to light.

  • The Bachelor 's Clayton and Susie Are 'Invested' in Making Relationship Work Despite Hardships

    During an appearance on the Talking It Out podcast, Susie Evans said she and Clayton Echard have "touched new levels of the relationship"

  • Tiger Woods Commits to More Golf This Summer

    Tiger Woods has a busy summer ahead of him, as he’s laid out the next steps in his golf comeback. Yesterday, Woods registered to potentially play in the U.S. Open tournament as well as a pro-am competition in Ireland later this summer.

  • Rounds of storms to prolong wet season in drought-ridden West

    Multiple storm systems are set to charge through the western United States leading up to and through the Easter weekend, AccuWeather forecasters say. This is welcome news for those hoping for any type of drought relief whether it's in the form of rain or snow. "There is a huge deficit in rainfall across the West, and although the wet season started off strong in areas like Northern California and the Pacific Northwest, the overall precipitation amounts have been disappointing in regards to droug

  • Corporations: Crying all the way to the bank?

    What will the Fed do to lower inflation

  • Russia-Ukraine war latest: Key Russian vessel sinks as CIA warns about Putin's potential use of nuclear weapons

    As the Russia-Ukraine war entered its eighth week, Russia confirmed that its flagship vessel in the Black Sea sank, while CIA Director William Burns warned that the U.S. can’t “take lightly” the possibility that Russia would use nuclear weapons.

  • Russian warship sunken in Ukraine war may have been carrying a piece of the 'true cross,' a treasured Christian relic

    Russian state media reported in 2020 that the Moskva was readying to receive a piece of the "true cross" for its chapel. Two years on, the ship sank.

  • A British fighter captured in Ukraine by Russian forces appeared bloodied in an interview on state TV as he repeated Russian propaganda

    Aiden Aslin was fighting alongside Ukrainian forces in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol when he was reportedly forced to surrender.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Reports Her First Fundraising Loss

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyThe campaign committee for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) reported its first net loss on Friday, posting a $314,000 deficit over the first three months of 2022 while additionally revising previous contribution totals down by more than $100,000.About half of that loss is represented in fees to Donald Trump’s top Jan. 6 attorney and a security detail that protected Kyle Rittenhouse during his trial last year.While Greene has always trad