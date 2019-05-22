Where Did This Massive Underwater Volcano Come From?

From Popular Mechanics

On November 11, 2018, the largest offshore volcanic event in recorded history occurred, with an origin point near the African island nation of Madagascar and the island of Mayotte, which is controlled by the French government. Despite its power, however, this event went largely unnoticed by the planet-perhaps because it was so remotely located beneath the ocean that no human was directly affected.

Now French scientists studying the eruption have come to the conclusion that the violence and strength of the eruption came from an entirely new volcano being born into existence.

Scientists have ventured out to what they believe is the epicenter of the violence, around 31 miles (50 km) east of Mayotte's shores. There, various French agencies including the National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) and the French Institute for Research for Exploitation of the Sea (IFREMER), worked on board the RV Marion Dufresne to investigate what had happened.

This past February, the French scientists began monitoring the area. They placed seismometers on the seafloor, over 2 miles (3.5 km) down, and used multibeam acoustic sensors to map the ocean floor. They pulled up rocks and examined them for any changes.

Photo credit: BGRM

“They were popping as we brought them on board,” says Nathalie Feuillet, director of the Institute of Geophysics in Paris (IPGP) and leader of the expedition, in an interveiw with Science. That popping represented a clear sign that high-pressure gas was trapped within the black volcanic material.

The collective data, also using information pulled from Mayotte, reached one conclusion: There's a new underwater volcano. And it's really big-but the ocean is bigger.

According to a press release from the French government, the new volcano "is located over 3,500 meters (2.1 miles) deep. Its current size is estimated at 800 m in height (around half a mile) with a base of 4 to 5 km (2.4 miles to 3.1) in diameter. The plume of volcanic fluids 2 km (1.2 miles) in height does not reach the surface of the water."

Photo credit: MAYOBS - CNRS/IPGP/IFREMER/BRGM

That there was no plume reaching anywhere near the surface could be a reason that the volcano went undetected.

The working theory is that there's a deep magma chamber underneath the sea floor, sending molten rock upward and then contracting. That shift would cause the floor to creak and crack.