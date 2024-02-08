Where did Miami eat and party in 1994? See a retro list of clubs, restaurants, shows

How different was Miami in 1994?

As different as how we entertained ourselves at the nightclubs, restaurants and theaters.

So, what kept us going back then?

Take a look for yourself, with these then-published entertainment listings from 1994, brought back to life through the Miami Herald Archives:

Inside the clubs

In 1994, dancers perform in front of one of the video walls at Glam Slam at Washington Avenue in South Beach. The club was owned by Price.

This South Beach club guide was originally published in The Miami Herald on May 6, 1994:

AJAXX Industrial, 841 Washington Ave., 673-3020: The things you can do with a little black metal grillwork nowadays. AJAXX Industrial is currently hot-hot-hot -- on a recent Saturday night the mob waiting to be let in was so thick it interrupted traffic on Washington Avenue. What’s the big deal? Those precarious-looking but very hip catwalks that line this small dance club. If you’re afraid of heights, you might want to stick to ground level -- the platforms are dizzyingly narrow in spots -- but everyone else won’t be able to resist exploring the nooks and crannies upstairs. The atmosphere is strictly ice-cool tech noir, like something out of a Nine Inch Nails video. Wear black and you’ll fit right in with the decor.

Amnesia, 136 Collins Ave., 531-5535: Since its opening last February, this sprawling, open-air dazzler has generated a lot of talk. Nearby residents hate all the noise and are making some of their own to the city, but this seasonal club’s huge popularity indicates it won’t be quieting down anytime soon -- at least until they close down for the summer (they’ll be out of action July 17-Oct. 20). Elegant Mediterranean architecture, one of the best light shows on the Beach, bleacher-type seating areas ideal for crowd-scanning, and comfortable couches and covered lounge areas on the second level for more intimate conversation. Since things are al fresco here, you won’t choke on second-hand smoke and you can carry on a conversation without having to bellow -- though we’d hate to see what happens when it rains. Dress nicely but comfortably, particularly on muggy nights. On weekends, the place is overrun by fun-hungry tourist types and causeway crawlers. During the carnival-like atmosphere of the Sunday afternoon T-dances, Amnesia is representative of everything South Beach is known for.

Club goers dance during one of the famed foam parties at the open-air club Amnesia, 136 Collins Ave., in the mid-1990s.

Bash, 655 Washington Ave., 538-2274: This place sports one of the funkiest decors of any South Beach hang -- even the bathrooms are splashed in vibrant, kaleidoscopic colors -- but it’s the eternally diverse crowds and the little-bit-of- everything music mix that keep it hopping. The owners include Sean Penn and Simply Red singer Mick Hucknall, and their showbiz friends like to visit often, so it’s a good place for celebrity sightings. On our visit, we didn’t recognize anybody but had a great time hanging out in the rear open-air patio, which has such a lilting tropical feel we would’ve sworn -- after a couple of drinks -- we were on some Caribbean island.

11/22/14 Alex Mateo de Acosta/El Nuevo Herald Heather at Cameo Nightclub in Miami Beach

Cameo, 1445 Washington Ave., 532-0922: On South Beach, some nightclubs come and go with blazing speed (remember Hell? The Lizard Lounge? Impyrean?) and others, like the rock-steady Cameo, continue to pack them for eternity. The former moviehouse has been snazzily transformed into a multilevel dance palace complete with lots of balconies ideal for voyeurs, so many bars you can’t take three steps without sidling up to one, groovy ‘60s-style psychedelic projections on the walls, and lots of thumping bass for the Power 96 crowd. The Cameo’s ever-popular Sunday Disco nights remain for those who ache to do the Bertha Butt Boogie one more time.

Chili Pepper, 621 Washington Ave., 531-9661: The giant cartoon panels on the walls of this restaurant/club hybrid give the place a distinctly bright, cheery feel that’s a welcome change from the cavernous ambience of most South Beach haunts. The theme here is “Get Fed, Get Rocked,” which means you can come in and enjoy nouveau Southwest cuisine until midnight on weekends. After that, the tables are swept away, the music gets cranked up, and those looking for a little wine and light conversation go scurrying elsewhere. The dress code here is casual, like the atmosphere, and the music has a welcome rock ‘n’ roll slant.

12/14/95 latenight for living photo by Liu Xin ---- Irene Dobranskaya (last name need to be checked) loses the game while playing pool at Mac’s Club Deuce.

Club Deuce, 222 14th St., 673-9537: The eternally popular Deuce, with its horseshoe-shaped bar and well-worn pool table, is a popular spot for a quick drink in between club stops. Thirstier souls can stay the whole night -- and many do.

Club One, 1045 Fifth St., 534-4999: Miami is known for Latin flavor, but at most Beach clubs, the beat is strictly techno-house-tribal-trance. Not so here. Club One is just the thing if you’re in the mood for some salsa and merengue tossed in with your disco. Patrons like to dress up, the weekly live entertainment features top-name Latin music acts and the decor is upscale if unremarkable.

Dune, 1439 Washington Ave., 672-7111: The old Le Loft site has undergone a major face-lift -- the place now looks like the opulent den of a wealthy oil sheik, complete with palm fronds, billowing curtains and lots of camels and sand dunes. OK, so the last two are only painted on the walls -- you still get the idea. Though the sign says “A Private Dance Club,” we got inside with no fuss. The shiny dance floor is surrounded by plush, well-spaced seating areas, and the whole place has an aura of refined cool that makes you feel sophisticated just by breathing the air.

12/9/95 late night for liv photo by Liu Xin ---- Sage Molotov, 22, starts her night life enjoying dancing at the Kremlin club on Lincoln Road midnight Saturday.

Kremlin, 727 Lincoln Rd., 673-3150: At one end of this gay dance club, a large, stately bar sports all the elegance and mahogany ambience of a drinking room inside an ornate old palace. At the other end, a loud, crowded dance floor surrounded by dancing go-go boys quickly reminds you just where you are. The layout is ingenious -- the place seems bigger than it really is. Dancing and debauchery are the main virtues here.

Les Bains, 753 Washington Ave., 532-8768: That’s French for “the baths,” and you’d better have one before heading here if you plan on getting in. Dress up, too: The chic crowds here have more on their minds than just getting sloshed. Style counts. The club is smaller than it looks from the outside -- the dance floor gets crowded real quick -- but the tourist-heavy revelers don’t seem to mind. Make sure to check out the tiny TV screens inset into the columns around the dance floor. Not cheap.

Lua, 409 Española Way, 534-0061: You may not have heard of this ritzy hangout tucked away on Española Way -- and they like it that way. Lua is a members-only club, an intimate affair where the in-crowd goes to relax and chit-chat. Overstuffed couches and chairs, discreet lighting and candlelight lend this spot the air of an exclusive retreat, and there’s usually a familiar face or two among the patrons. Admittance is restricted, so if you’re not a card-carrying member, make sure you’re looking sharp before you try your luck at the door.

Mickey’s, 1203 Washington Ave., 538-1242: Without the name, this would be nothing but a glorified Bennigan’s, complete with full restaurant service, pool tables, elegant decor, lots of boxing memorabilia and a nice-size dance floor. Slap Mickey Rourke’s name on the marquee, and suddenly everyone wants to get in -- even those who aren’t French. Both the eternally hip and the ones who don’t have a clue line up outside its doors every weekend, which proves the place isn’t merely the tourist trap it seems.

Paragon, 245 22nd St., 534-1235: Owners of South Beach’s largest gay club sold their former location to rocker Prince and are moving up the way to the old Club Nu space. Saturday nights in May, they’ll be hosting a number of construction parties there, leading up to the Memorial Day weekend grand opening. Those who already miss the sheer size and spectacle of the old locale at 1235 Washington Ave. will have to wait for the Purple One to take over: We expect big things.

Rebar, 1121 Washington Ave., 672-4788: One of the Beach’s smaller venues makes up for its modest size with an eclectic energy that’s hard to match. Crowds tend to be on the young side here, which gives its crowded dance floor a vitality that is highly contagious. The long, rectangular lounge is one long bar on the right, dance floor on the left, and some chairs and tables for those who want to sit and gawk. The music mix is thoroughly unpredictable -- reggae one minute, hard rock the next, synth dance tunes after that. A pool table is available for the eight ball-inclined.

Rose’s Bar regular Sam Pink shoots pool with the club’s manager and booking agent Jacques Milhomme on March 23, 1995.

Rose’s Bar & Music Lounge, 754 Washington Ave., 532-0228: This laid-back, leave-the-attitude-at-the-door joint continues to grow in popularity, and deservedly so. Plenty of bar seating space, a roomy stage for the ubiquitous musical entertainment, brightly lit pool tables, and well-spaced tables and chairs make it a great spot to simply hang. Dress casually and plan to stay a spell -- it’s the kind of place where you feel right at home on your first visit.

SNAP!, 821 Lincoln Rd., 673-8551: The name may conjure visions of a dance palace, but this is really an intimate bar nestled among the Lincoln Road storefronts, better suited for gossip and cocktails. The decor is simple, merely a long bar running the length of this sliver of a space with seating on the other side. Dark, cozy and tasteful, it appeals as much to strolling locals as it does to its regular clientele.

The Spot, 218 Española Way, 532-1682: A South Beach fixture, The Spot seems destined to live on forever. Everyone seems to have been here at least once, which explains the bar’s legendary aura. Literally anything goes at The Spot, particularly in the later hours -- the place is too small and too crowded for any strict observance of social etiquette. Dance anywhere you like, dress as grungy as you like, and don’t worry about offending anyone: Everyone is too drunk to notice.

4/1/95 -- Photo by DAVID BERGMAN/Herald Staff -- Greg Brown performs in front a a packed house at the Stephen’s Talkhouse on Miami Beach. The club, one of the few where live acts still perform, is closing on 4/16. For ARTS story by Fernando Gonzalez.

Stephen Talkhouse, 616 Collins Ave., 531-7557: Still the Beach’s most popular live music venue, The Talkhouse puts the performers -- regular acts include local faves Nil Lara, Mary Karlzen and The Mavericks -- within arm’s reach of the crowd. The acoustics are terrific, the decor is nothing special -- appropriately reminiscent of a cluttered garage -- and the bar can be difficult to reach, particularly when the place is crowded. But there’s plenty of table seating to be had, and the bar service is most efficient.

Twist, 1057 Washington Ave., 528-9478: One of the few places on the Beach that’s hopping every single night, probably because there’s never a cover and the crowd is so friendly. There’s a dance floor, a DJ, pinball machines and a friendly crowd of regulars at the pool table. Everyone seems eager to chat. On weekends, the place comes to jostling life just as all the other clubs are winding down.

11/26/07--Alexia Fodere for The Miami Herald-- Miami Beach: Giacomo Bertolatti (CQ) looks for dance music at Uncle Sam’s Music located on 1141 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, on Monday afternoon. For a story that examines how records stores are surviving as music becomes increasingly digital. (2 of 4 pixs)

Uncle Sam’s Musicafe, 1141 Washington Ave., 532-0973: Not really a club, but more like a record store on steroids. So why is it here, you ask? Because it’s the best place on the Beach to go for a smart drink -- one of those all-natural, vitamin-laden concoctions that don’t taste all that great but will keep your disco-dancing energy cranking all night long. The bar serves beer, too, and there’s a pool table and pinball.

Union Bar & Grill, 653 Washington Ave., 672-9958: One of those places where the ambience changes with every other step. At times, you’ll think you’ve stumbled into an out-of-the-way English pub -- there’s even one section with a towering bookcase filled with actual books. Other times, like when you head to the psychedelic dance room in the rear, you’ll feel like Alice in Wonderland. The crowd is young, slack and enamored of denim.

Van Dome, 1532 Washington Ave., 534-4288: The elegance in this club is deceiving. Sure, the place is so posh it makes you feel guilty for wearing jeans -- the stained glass dome over the dance floor alone gives it a snooty, classy touch. The full-menu restaurant, while pricey, adds further cachet to this swanky joint. But despite all the nice threads and upraised pinkie fingers, the proceedings can get downright raunchy here in the wee hours. Fashion shows and live entertainment are routine, and the music of choice is dance-friendly pop.

Velvet, 634 Collins Ave., 532-0313: Gloom is more like it. Quite possibly the darkest club on the Beach, good news for those who are self-conscious about their lack of rhythm or aren’t quite satisfied with that ambitious new ‘do. The decor is Spartan, mostly some fluorescent paint and black lights. It’s the circus atmosphere and lack of pomposity -- you want razzle- dazzle, go somewhere else -- that makes this a popular favorite among locals. An intimate, cozy back room has comfortable booths big enough for stretching out.

9/30/96 AlDiaz/Herald Staff--Dwayne Snow of Miami and tourist Brenda Pranigan drink bottled water at the Warsaw Ballroom on Miami Beach.

Warsaw Ballroom, 1450 Collins Ave., 531-4555: The reigning grand dame of South Beach gay clubs. Crucial to the club’s lasting popularity are its no-cover Wednesday nights and its ever-changing Saturday nights -- the current House of Wong theme draws the straight, the gay, and everything in between for a thoroughly Felliniesque milieu. The sound system here would make even Helen Keller shout “Turn it down!” -- the bass is so bone-crunchingly deep, the highs so downright loud, conversations are liberally sprinkled with “What?” and “Huh?” Those on the dance floor, however, don’t seem to mind.

West End, 942 Lincoln Rd., 538-9378: Once the anchor for Sunday afternoon T-dances, the West End has settled back into its original identity as a laid-back gay hangout. The usual trappings are here -- pool tables, plenty of bar stools and a great location suited for watching passers-by along Lincoln Road. A popular getaway for those tired of the Washington Avenue grind.

Inside the restaurants

Cafe Tu Tu Tango, in Cocowalk in Coconut Grove in the mid-1990s.

The following list of reviewed restaurants in Miami-Dade was originally published May 22, 1994:

Tony Chan’s Water Club: Outstanding Asian food in smart setting. Glassed-in kitchen where chefs toil over flaming woks, working from 220-item menu. They razzle up quail and mushrooms wrapped in lettuce with two sauces, fried shrimp with ham and pears, steamed whole perch, blue crab with black bean sauce. 1717 N. Bayshore Dr., Grand Prix Hotel, Miami.

Hard Rock Cafe: This is not a restaurant, it’s a party, so plan to dance on the table and overlook merely decent food. Rock music blares and everyone is embroiled in conviviality. Noted for burgers and an impossibly huge homemade brownie. 401 Biscayne Blvd., Bayside Marketplace, Miami.

Versailles: Longtime doyenne of Cuban restaurants gets national acclaim and local loyalty with rock- solid food, heaped onto the plate for entree prices that rarely top $8. Luxuriate in black bean or plantain soup; ropa vieja here is a delightful representation. Atmosphere is a plus in this massive mansion, done up in green marble and backlit mirrors. 3555 SW Eighth St., Miami.

Garcia’s: Riverside fish emporium undercuts the competition pricewise, and it matches them with freshness and flavorful preparation. Don’t miss the grouper chowder, heady with saffron, or the lemon-pepper grilled grouper, a succulent filet. Homemade Key lime pie. 398 NW North River Dr., Miami.

Vinetas Portenas: Argentine grill palace offers up a fabulous steak and succulent grilled chicken breast, prepared eight ways. Italian delights abound, including pizza; an appetizer of rolled meat with spinach, egg and carrot is pretty to look at. 2224 Coral Way, Miami.

Colony Bistro: Now under the direction of chef Robbin Haas, this is one of our best. Pompano on sticky rice with seaweed and red-curry-coconut sauce; rum-painted salmon on spiked fruits; softshell crab with papaya and scotch bonnet peppers; “sexed up” frog legs with sesame glaze. Try mango creme brulee. 736 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach.

Bal Harbour Bistro: Old-fangled food -- meatloaf, salmon mousse, baked crab cakes, croque monsieur -- in outdoor cafe, lined with palms, filled with breeze. Good salads. Homemade cakes, both high- and low-calorie, are justifiably famous; 9700 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour Shops, Miami Beach.

El Rancho Grande: Authentic Mexican place (formerly called Cielito Lindo) whips up a mean salsa and guacamole. Sample from the variety of six soups and order up the antojitos, an appetizer platter. Grilled chicken breast is sublime, as are fish dishes and grilled flank steak. Tiny, friendly and fast. 1626 Pennsylvania Ave., Miami Beach.

Fig Leaf: Mediterranean cuisine presented with class and style on a prime South Beach corner. Try an antipasto platter, with a delightful babaganoush, plus light soups and a hearty, wonderful version of moussaka. Fresh fish daily, and fruit tarts made on the premises. 1301 Washington Ave., Miami Beach.

Grillfish: Fresh fish and good prices in a choice South Beach locale. Try grilled tuna and garlic-infused baths for mussels and clams; chicken and seafood are deftly done, piccata and marsala style. Long list of homemade desserts. 1444 Collins Ave., Miami Beach.

Cafe Prima Pasta: Maybe the best budget Italian place in Dade County. But be warned: It’s tiny, so get there early. They strike the perfect balance between homemade and gourmet. Try carpaccio appetizer and beautiful homemade pasta, plus veal dishes. Tiramisu is first-rate, as is the service. 414 71st St., Miami Beach.

The Bistro: Consistent since 1977, this cozy place just gets better. Chef Hans Klein has added new items such as grilled salmon in cabernet sauvignon sauce, whole snapper with a new potato crust, grilled chicken with black beans, avocado and salsa. New pastas and salads. Rack of lamb justly famed. Superior service. 2611 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables.

Brasserie Le Coze: First Paris. Then New York at Le Bernardin. Now Le Coze cooking conquers Coconut Grove, this time with lusty, one-dish dining of coq au vin, cassoulet, codfish with white beans and a splendid swordfish with choron sauce. Appetizers are hearty and simple. Creme Brulee is unsurpassed. A true brasserie, with emphasis on eating, drinking and being seen. 2901 Florida Ave., Coconut Grove.

Cafe Barcelona: Cozy and warm with tones of rose and tunes on live piano. Superb Catalonian cooking with finesse. Fish in clay pot with seafood sauce, lobster with chocolate, lamb-shrimp brochette, paella, sea bass in rock salt, steaks. Save room for crema Catalana and coffee flan desserts. 160 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables.

Caffe Abbracci: Energetic Italian restaurant highly popular with South American clientele. Favorite dishes include veal tricolore and grilled tuna. 318 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables.

Giacosa: Young chef-owner performs brilliantly with personalized Italian fare. Try rack of lamb with truffle sauce from his brick oven, snapper with Roquefort, veal with two mushrooms and specials. One may be a dessert: pastry filled with sabayon in a pear-red wine sauce. 394 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables.

Victor’s: Strolling guitars, show-biz New York past and a $4 million building, but Victor’s is best when showing its Cuban roots. Mamey flan is pink perfection. Appetizers like lobster empanada in yuca dough and husk-steamed green tamale are standouts. Vivid island-style snapper dishes and prime-only Nebraska beef are featured. 2340 SW 32nd Ave., Miami.

Yuca: Bistro-modern star is never passive. Specials, often with Cuban-tropical roots, are recommended. Seafoods like grouper with mamey are good, or stick with ribs in spicy guava sauce. Desserts tend to be heavy-sweet. 177 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables.

Cafe Tu Tu Tango: This is a veritable artists’ colony of good eating, stuff to please both the palette and the palate. Top choices include gazpacho salad, snapper fingers with horseradish sauce, individual pizzas and an innovative array of desserts. Prepare to wait -- but prepare, too, to have a ball. 3015 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove.

Las Rias Gallegas: Garlicky Spanish seafood haunt excels in quality and quantity. Don’t miss the pulpo a la gallega, Galician-style octopus, a wooden plate chock with the tender seaward wonder, drenched in garlic sauce. Also try calamares rellenos (stuffed squid), in a splendid garlicky tomato sauce. 804 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables.

Tropical Chinese Restaurant: Probably Dade’s best Chinese. Ignore gray shopping center, for there is splendor inside. Pine seed lobster wrapped in lettuce; pancakes with pork, peanuts and cilantro; leek and conch stir fry; chicken with basil. Clay pot cooking. Hugely popular dim sum weekends and lunchtimes. 7991 SW 40th St., west of Palmetto Expressway.

Chef Allen’s: Is this Miami’s best? Maybe. A working chef with enormous energy is on the floor, asking if you liked his New World Cuisine. We liked Dijon lamb chops full of herbs and mustard, the fire and ice of blackened snapper in cool yogurt orange sauce, BBQ pompano and warm lentil salad with just-done foie gras and risotto pancake. Rich desserts. Wine policy allows for tastings. 19088 NE 29th Ave., North Miami Beach;.

Il Tulipano: Seductive cooking from regular menu or sparkling, exotic nightly specials. Don’t miss California wild mushrooms with artichoke or eggplant, whole yellowtail boned at table, spinach-filled pasta with three sauces (basil, cream and tomato), great osso bucco and one of Miami’s best wine lists. 11052 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami.

Mark’s Place: New projects tug at superstar chef/owner Mark Militello, but the machinery he’s put into place here still hums. Daily menu of 40 stimulating creations, often using homegrown ingredients. Look for rabbit with pancetta, pan- roasted foie gras, shrimp brulee, cobia with West Indian pumpkin or sweetbreads. Remarkable desserts. Expensive. 2286 NE 123rd. St., North Miami.

How did we do arts and culture?

From the listings originally published on May 11, 1994:

Institute of Maya Studies: Travel section presents Jude Bagatti in ‘Recent Visit to Belize’; 8 p.m.; Miami Museum of Science, 3280 S. Miami Ave., MIAMI; $2 nonmembers.

Louis Wolfson II History Center’s Film and Video Awards: Sixth annual event recognizes excellence and community service to film and video productions; features screenings and excerpts from winning programs and a dessert buffet; festivities begin at 6 p.m. with a reception at the Foundlings Club, 927 Lincoln Rd., MIAMI BEACH; the ceremony, which takes place at the Colony Theater, 1040 Lincoln Rd., MIAMI BEACH, begins at 8:15 p.m.; admission is free; $35 for the reception.

New World Percussion: SouthBeat percussion group performs in a free recital at a musician’s forum; 8 p.m.; Lincoln Theatre; 555 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach.

Florida Philharmonic Orchestra: Cellist Julian Lloyd Webber closes out the last “Proms” series in a performance with the orchestra under the baton of Music Director James Judd; program features three Tchaikovsky masterwork pieces; 8 p.m. Thursday; Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami; $11-$55.

Keri Leigh & the Blue Devils: Sweaty Texas R&B, contemporary blues and rock from this singer compared to Bonnie Raitt and Janis Joplin; Fleet Starbuck opens; 9 p.m. Thursday; Stephen Talkhouse, 616 Collins Ave., Miami Beach.

University of Miami Concerts: School of music graduation recognition ceremony; 8 p.m. Thursday; Gusman Concert Hall, University of Miami campus, 1314 Miller Dr., Coral Gables; free.

Amphitheater christening: South American harpist Roberto Perera headlines the grand opening of the South End Amphitheater in downtown Miami’s Bayfront Park; Perera performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday; local theater groups and folklore dance troupes perform starting at 11 a.m. Saturday; Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami.

Dame Kiri Te Kanawa: World renowned soprano performs with the Naples Philharmonic Orchestra; 8 p.m. Friday; Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami; $25, $35, $50, $65 and $75 (students half price with I.D.).

Ali Akbar Khan: Classical Indian musician performs; 8 p.m. Saturday; Lincoln Theatre, 541 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach. $15 and $25.

Trekday, Star Trek Festival: John DeLancie, “Q” on Star Trek: The Next Generation, makes a special appearance during this festival that features rare Star Trek collectibles for sale and display; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; Omni Airport Hotel, 1601 Belvedere Rd., West Palm Beach; also, noon-5 p.m. Sunday; Park Plaza Hotel, 7707 NW 103rd St., Miami; $15 per person; $5 children 3-10 at the door; tickets do include autographs from DeLancie.