Where did Pensacola land on Conde Nast Traveler's 10 friendliest cities list?

Pensacola has managed to land itself on Conde Nast Traveler’s list of the 10 friendliest cities in the U.S.

Each year, Conde Nast Traveler releases its Readers’ Choice Awards that capture the travel experiences of its readers and give them a place to share what they love about the cities they travel to, the hotels they stay out, the cruises they enjoy and more.

In 2023, Pensacola snagged the No. 8 spot on the publication’s Best Cities in the U.S. 2023 Readers’ Choice award for the 10 best small cities, and now it’s managed to rank No. 8 on its list of the 10 Friendliest Cities in the U.S.

“If you lived next to some of the most beautiful white-sand beaches in the country, you’d probably be a little friendlier, right? That seems to be the case with the residents of Pensacola, a city that made its debut on our friendliest cities list this year,” the publication wrote.

“Head to Pensacola Beach on the barrier Santa Rosa Island to see what all the fuss is about, then head back to the mainland to chat with locals at seafood restaurants and niche museums.”

Here are Conde Nast Traveler’s 10 friendliest cities in the U.S.

10. Alexandria, Virginia

9. Savannah, Georgia

8. Pensacola, Florida

7. Charleston, South Carolina

6. Santa Fe, New Mexico

5. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

4. Indianapolis, Indiana

3. Lexington, Kentucky

2. Rochester, New York

Greenville, South Carolina

How did Conde Nast Traveler determine the 10 friendliest cities?

Conde Nast asks readers to rate a city’s “friendliness” when they submit their choices for the Reader’s Choice Awards. Conde Nast took the data from that survey to create this ranked list.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola makes Conde Nast Traveler's 10 friendliest cities list