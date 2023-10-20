Where Does Craig Conover Stand With Leva Bonaparte?

During the After Show, Tiffany “New York” Pollard says she was surprised to have bonded with Corinne Olympios of The Bachelor fame on House of Villains, saying she was infatuated with her and they were a lot like sisters while doing the show. She also has a few choice words for Flavor Flav years after he let her go on Flavor of Love twice. Plus, Craig Conover says he and Leva Bonaparte are fine because he’s working on not having any enemies in life and didn’t want to feel like he couldn’t walk into her bar.

