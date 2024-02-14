Where does Florida rank among most and least educated states? Here's what this study found

People who have college degrees earn around $600 to $1,200 more each week than those who don’t, according to a recent study from WalletHub on the most and least educated states.

The personal finance company used metrics like percentage of high school, associate’s, bachelor’s and graduate or professional degree holders in each state to compare and determine the most and least educated states in the U.S.

Other metrics used included the average quality of each state’s universities, racial gaps and gender gaps in educational attainment.

Here’s where Florida ranked on WalletHub’s list of the most and least educated states and the highest-paying jobs that don’t require a degree in the Sunshine State.

What is the least educated U.S. state?

According to WalletHub’s rankings, West Virginia is the least educated state overall. West Virginia scored in the bottom five for individual categories, too, like percentage of associate’s, bachelor’s and graduate or professional degree holders and average university quality.

10 least educated U.S. states

West Virginia Mississippi Louisiana Arkansas Oklahoma Alabama Nevada Kentucky New Mexico Texas

Which U.S. state is most educated?

WalletHub ranked Massachusetts in first place overall and first place for educational attainment and quality of education.

According to the study, Massachusetts has the highest percentage of bachelor’s degree holders and graduate or professional degree holders and takes second place in the average university quality category.

10 most educated U.S. states

Massachusetts Vermont Maryland Connecticut Colorado Virginia New Jersey New Hampshire Minnesota Washington

What is Florida's education ranking?

Although Florida didn’t rank in the bottom 10, or even the bottom 15, the Sunshine State placed 21st out of 50.

The score that WalletHub gave Florida reflected the state’s low percentage of degree holders and the 18th-worst racial gap in educational attainment in the country. But Florida did score in the top 50th percentiles in the average university quality and gender gap categories.

Florida is the 11th best state in the quality of its universities and placed first in the gender gap category for the smallest gender gap in education.

Here’s how Florida ranked in some of WalletHub’s key individual categories:

35th, Percentage of high school diploma holders

32nd, Percentage of associate's degree holders or college-experienced adults

26th, Percentage of bachelor’s degree holders

27th, Percentage of graduate or professional degree holders

11th, Average university quality

32nd, Racial gap in educational attainment

1st, Gender gap in educational attainment

What job pays the most without a degree in Florida?

Although a college degree typically equates to a higher-paying job, there are jobs that pay well and don’t require a degree.

Indeed’s career guide has a list of the highest-paying jobs in Florida that don’t require a degree from a university, here are a few:

These jobs all pay more than the average yearly salary of Florida residents.

Survey technician , Florida average salary: $54,209 per year “A survey technician assists a surveyor with mapping boundary lines for land, water and air spaces. In the field, they might set up surveying tools like electronic distance-measuring equipment and mark elements in the ground with stakes. Other duties include using computer-aided design (CAD) software to create drawings and inputting data into a computer for analysis.”

Carpenter , Florida average salary: $54,457 per year “A carpenter is a skilled tradesperson who builds, installs and repairs structures and frameworks. They can work with various materials, though they primarily use wood to work on projects involving counters, showers, tubs, cabinets and trim. Other duties include buying high-quality materials, adhering to blueprints, communicating with clients and using rigging hardware.”

Executive assistant , Florida average salary: $55,215 per year “An executive assistant is an administrative employee who supports a company's executive, like a chief executive officer (CEO) or chief financial officer (CFO). They perform office tasks like answering phone calls, replying to emails, filing paperwork and scheduling meetings. They also welcome clients, make travel arrangements, write corporate documents and take notes on behalf of an executive.”

Crane operator , Florida average salary: $60,005 per year “A crane operator leverages advanced construction machinery to move objects that are too heavy to transport manually. They often move heavy equipment and materials to high or low places within a job site. Crane operators may specialize in a particular type of equipment like boom trucks or tower and mobile cranes. Duties include inspecting machines and their hydraulic systems, making minor repairs, communicating with colleagues on the ground via radio commands or hand signals and adhering to safety regulations.”

Real estate agent , Florida average salary: $92,389 per year “A real estate agent represents clients buying, selling or renting property. Agents may specialize in a particular type of real estate, residential or commercial. When helping clients buy properties, real estate agents may analyze their needs, find relevant listings, arrange property viewings and review contracts. Other duties include creating listings, greeting potential buyers at open houses and negotiating purchase offers.”



This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida education ranking not great, not at bottom. What we know