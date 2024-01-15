Where does Florida rank among the most driver-friendly states?

Katlyn Brieskorn
·3 min read

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida drivers know the pain of getting stuck in traffic on Interstate 4 or even Interstate 275. However, a new study from WalletHub may surprise many Florida drivers. The personal finance website ranked the Sunshine State as one of the top 20 states to drive in.

WalletHub said it compared the 50 states across four key dimensions: cost of ownership and maintenance, traffic and infrastructure, safety, and access to vehicles and maintenance.

Florida came in at No. 16 overall. Here’s how the state ranked in several of the study’s main categories:

  • 41st – Share of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion

  • 39th – Traffic Fatality Rate

  • 8th – Car Theft Rate

  • 5th – Auto-Repair Shops per Capita

  • 16th – Avg. Gas Prices

  • 30th – Auto-Maintenance Costs

  • 15th – Road Quality

  • 4th – Car Dealerships per Capita

Wondering which state took the top spot? According to WalletHub, it’s Iowa.

“Iowa is the best state to drive in partly because the roads are mostly clear of congestion, even during rush hour. This is one area where being a rural state comes in handy,” said Cassandra Happe, WalletHub analyst. “Due to these good road conditions, Iowa drivers tend to have short commutes, at less than 20 minutes on average, and they benefit from some of the lowest gas and car insurance prices in the nation.”

The worst state to drive in is Hawaii, the study showed.

Here’s a look at how each state ranked:

Source: WalletHub

Best & Worst Driving States

Overall Rank

State

Total Score

Cost of Ownership & Maintenance Rank

Traffic & Infrastructure Rank

Safety Rank

Access to Vehicles & Maintenance Rank

1

Iowa

65.87

5

6

30

18

2

Georgia

63.95

2

34

22

9

3

Kansas

63.48

10

3

29

30

4

Oklahoma

63.26

7

9

35

27

5

Alabama

62.49

3

15

33

28

6

North Carolina

62.34

6

32

24

10

7

Ohio

62.31

4

29

38

7

8

Tennessee

61.97

1

26

42

22

9

Texas

61.91

19

42

17

4

10

North Dakota

60.91

14

1

43

47

11

Indiana

60.83

13

19

32

17

12

Nebraska

60.22

23

7

23

32

13

Wyoming

59.27

11

8

37

48

14

Idaho

58.91

25

4

34

42

15

Wisconsin

58.90

17

20

41

20

16

Florida

58.50

30

44

18

2

17

Utah

58.24

26

17

16

31

18

New Mexico

58.17

21

2

45

43

19

Arkansas

57.93

16

11

44

34

20

Arizona

57.66

33

22

11

25

21

Virginia

57.48

15

43

31

15

22

Mississippi

57.48

8

13

48

36

23

Illinois

57.47

40

37

5

5

24

South Dakota

57.45

12

10

47

39

25

Minnesota

57.34

18

39

25

19

26

Kentucky

57.08

24

24

19

33

27

New York

56.70

42

45

7

3

28

Louisiana

56.70

29

25

15

29

29

Pennsylvania

56.43

34

31

26

6

30

South Carolina

56.11

9

27

46

26

31

Michigan

56.09

31

30

27

11

32

Maine

56.08

35

18

9

35

33

Connecticut

56.05

39

36

2

23

34

Alaska

55.86

38

16

3

50

35

Oregon

55.31

44

12

20

24

36

Colorado

54.62

27

35

39

13

37

Missouri

53.90

20

28

49

14

38

New Jersey

53.45

36

48

6

12

39

New Hampshire

52.64

22

47

21

37

40

Maryland

52.33

32

50

10

21

41

Montana

52.20

28

5

50

44

42

Vermont

51.71

37

23

28

41

43

Rhode Island

51.52

41

46

1

46

44

Nevada

51.45

47

14

14

38

45

Massachusetts

51.39

46

49

4

8

46

California

49.75

50

40

12

1

47

West Virginia

49.23

43

21

40

45

48

Delaware

47.47

45

33

13

49

49

Washington

47.46

48

38

36

16

50

Hawaii

44.86

49

41

8

40

