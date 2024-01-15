Where does Florida rank among the most driver-friendly states?
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida drivers know the pain of getting stuck in traffic on Interstate 4 or even Interstate 275. However, a new study from WalletHub may surprise many Florida drivers. The personal finance website ranked the Sunshine State as one of the top 20 states to drive in.
WalletHub said it compared the 50 states across four key dimensions: cost of ownership and maintenance, traffic and infrastructure, safety, and access to vehicles and maintenance.
Florida came in at No. 16 overall. Here’s how the state ranked in several of the study’s main categories:
41st – Share of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion
39th – Traffic Fatality Rate
8th – Car Theft Rate
5th – Auto-Repair Shops per Capita
16th – Avg. Gas Prices
30th – Auto-Maintenance Costs
15th – Road Quality
4th – Car Dealerships per Capita
Wondering which state took the top spot? According to WalletHub, it’s Iowa.
“Iowa is the best state to drive in partly because the roads are mostly clear of congestion, even during rush hour. This is one area where being a rural state comes in handy,” said Cassandra Happe, WalletHub analyst. “Due to these good road conditions, Iowa drivers tend to have short commutes, at less than 20 minutes on average, and they benefit from some of the lowest gas and car insurance prices in the nation.”
The worst state to drive in is Hawaii, the study showed.
Here’s a look at how each state ranked:
Source: WalletHub
Best & Worst Driving States
Overall Rank
State
Total Score
Cost of Ownership & Maintenance Rank
Traffic & Infrastructure Rank
Safety Rank
Access to Vehicles & Maintenance Rank
1
Iowa
65.87
5
6
30
18
2
Georgia
63.95
2
34
22
9
3
Kansas
63.48
10
3
29
30
4
Oklahoma
63.26
7
9
35
27
5
Alabama
62.49
3
15
33
28
6
North Carolina
62.34
6
32
24
10
7
Ohio
62.31
4
29
38
7
8
Tennessee
61.97
1
26
42
22
9
Texas
61.91
19
42
17
4
10
North Dakota
60.91
14
1
43
47
11
Indiana
60.83
13
19
32
17
12
Nebraska
60.22
23
7
23
32
13
Wyoming
59.27
11
8
37
48
14
Idaho
58.91
25
4
34
42
15
Wisconsin
58.90
17
20
41
20
16
Florida
58.50
30
44
18
2
17
Utah
58.24
26
17
16
31
18
New Mexico
58.17
21
2
45
43
19
Arkansas
57.93
16
11
44
34
20
Arizona
57.66
33
22
11
25
21
Virginia
57.48
15
43
31
15
22
Mississippi
57.48
8
13
48
36
23
Illinois
57.47
40
37
5
5
24
South Dakota
57.45
12
10
47
39
25
Minnesota
57.34
18
39
25
19
26
Kentucky
57.08
24
24
19
33
27
New York
56.70
42
45
7
3
28
Louisiana
56.70
29
25
15
29
29
Pennsylvania
56.43
34
31
26
6
30
South Carolina
56.11
9
27
46
26
31
Michigan
56.09
31
30
27
11
32
Maine
56.08
35
18
9
35
33
Connecticut
56.05
39
36
2
23
34
Alaska
55.86
38
16
3
50
35
Oregon
55.31
44
12
20
24
36
Colorado
54.62
27
35
39
13
37
Missouri
53.90
20
28
49
14
38
New Jersey
53.45
36
48
6
12
39
New Hampshire
52.64
22
47
21
37
40
Maryland
52.33
32
50
10
21
41
Montana
52.20
28
5
50
44
42
Vermont
51.71
37
23
28
41
43
Rhode Island
51.52
41
46
1
46
44
Nevada
51.45
47
14
14
38
45
Massachusetts
51.39
46
49
4
8
46
California
49.75
50
40
12
1
47
West Virginia
49.23
43
21
40
45
48
Delaware
47.47
45
33
13
49
49
Washington
47.46
48
38
36
16
50
Hawaii
44.86
49
41
8
40
