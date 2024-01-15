Where does Florida rank among the most driver-friendly states?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida drivers know the pain of getting stuck in traffic on Interstate 4 or even Interstate 275. However, a new study from WalletHub may surprise many Florida drivers. The personal finance website ranked the Sunshine State as one of the top 20 states to drive in.

WalletHub said it compared the 50 states across four key dimensions: cost of ownership and maintenance, traffic and infrastructure, safety, and access to vehicles and maintenance.

Florida came in at No. 16 overall. Here’s how the state ranked in several of the study’s main categories:

41 st – Share of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion

39 th – Traffic Fatality Rate

8 th – Car Theft Rate

5 th – Auto-Repair Shops per Capita

16 th – Avg. Gas Prices

30 th – Auto-Maintenance Costs

15 th – Road Quality

4th – Car Dealerships per Capita

Wondering which state took the top spot? According to WalletHub, it’s Iowa.

“Iowa is the best state to drive in partly because the roads are mostly clear of congestion, even during rush hour. This is one area where being a rural state comes in handy,” said Cassandra Happe, WalletHub analyst. “Due to these good road conditions, Iowa drivers tend to have short commutes, at less than 20 minutes on average, and they benefit from some of the lowest gas and car insurance prices in the nation.”

The worst state to drive in is Hawaii, the study showed.

Here’s a look at how each state ranked:

Best & Worst Driving States

Overall Rank State Total Score Cost of Ownership & Maintenance Rank Traffic & Infrastructure Rank Safety Rank Access to Vehicles & Maintenance Rank 1 Iowa 65.87 5 6 30 18 2 Georgia 63.95 2 34 22 9 3 Kansas 63.48 10 3 29 30 4 Oklahoma 63.26 7 9 35 27 5 Alabama 62.49 3 15 33 28 6 North Carolina 62.34 6 32 24 10 7 Ohio 62.31 4 29 38 7 8 Tennessee 61.97 1 26 42 22 9 Texas 61.91 19 42 17 4 10 North Dakota 60.91 14 1 43 47 11 Indiana 60.83 13 19 32 17 12 Nebraska 60.22 23 7 23 32 13 Wyoming 59.27 11 8 37 48 14 Idaho 58.91 25 4 34 42 15 Wisconsin 58.90 17 20 41 20 16 Florida 58.50 30 44 18 2 17 Utah 58.24 26 17 16 31 18 New Mexico 58.17 21 2 45 43 19 Arkansas 57.93 16 11 44 34 20 Arizona 57.66 33 22 11 25 21 Virginia 57.48 15 43 31 15 22 Mississippi 57.48 8 13 48 36 23 Illinois 57.47 40 37 5 5 24 South Dakota 57.45 12 10 47 39 25 Minnesota 57.34 18 39 25 19 26 Kentucky 57.08 24 24 19 33 27 New York 56.70 42 45 7 3 28 Louisiana 56.70 29 25 15 29 29 Pennsylvania 56.43 34 31 26 6 30 South Carolina 56.11 9 27 46 26 31 Michigan 56.09 31 30 27 11 32 Maine 56.08 35 18 9 35 33 Connecticut 56.05 39 36 2 23 34 Alaska 55.86 38 16 3 50 35 Oregon 55.31 44 12 20 24 36 Colorado 54.62 27 35 39 13 37 Missouri 53.90 20 28 49 14 38 New Jersey 53.45 36 48 6 12 39 New Hampshire 52.64 22 47 21 37 40 Maryland 52.33 32 50 10 21 41 Montana 52.20 28 5 50 44 42 Vermont 51.71 37 23 28 41 43 Rhode Island 51.52 41 46 1 46 44 Nevada 51.45 47 14 14 38 45 Massachusetts 51.39 46 49 4 8 46 California 49.75 50 40 12 1 47 West Virginia 49.23 43 21 40 45 48 Delaware 47.47 45 33 13 49 49 Washington 47.46 48 38 36 16 50 Hawaii 44.86 49 41 8 40

