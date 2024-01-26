Where does Iowa rank among the worst best places to drive in the U.S.?

Traffic congestion costs the average U.S. driver around 50 hours of their time each year, according to a WalletHub study. This was a key factor in the financial website's review of the most driver-friendly states in the U.S. Any guesses which state was ranked No. 1?

Iowa was ranked as the best state to drive in. This was determined by comparing all 50 states across 31 metrics including average gas prices, rush hour congestion, road quality and more.

Source: WalletHub

What made Iowa stand out as the best state to drive in?

“Iowa is the best state to drive in partly because the roads are mostly clear of congestion, even during rush hour. This is one area where being a rural state comes in handy,” said Cassandra Happe, WalletHub analyst. “Due to these good road conditions, Iowa drivers tend to have short commutes, at less than 20 minutes on average, and they benefit from some of the lowest gas and car insurance prices in the nation.”

Iowa ranked ninth for average gas prices and car theft rate, 10th for road quality and sixth for share of rush hour traffic congestion.

What is the average commute in Iowa?

Travel times are calculated based on the entire traveling distance along a respective corridor, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation. In the Des Moines metro, that's measured from one mixmaster to the other, where Interstates 35, 80 and 235 converge.

Average times to travel:

Eastbound via I-235: 14 minutes

Eastbound via I-80/35: 12.4 minutes

Westbound via I-235: 14.2 minutes

Westbound via I-80/35: 13.8 minutes

What is the yearly traffic fatality count in Iowa?

In 2023, there were a total of 378 traffic fatalities reported. That's a 12.17% increase from 2022, according to Iowa DOT.

In 2023, 62 of traffic fatalities were motorcycle-related, 5 were bicycle-related, 30 pedestrian and 12 ATV/UTV.

Of the fatalities, 116 took place in urban areas, and 262 in rural areas.

What states are best to drive in?

Iowa, total score: 65.87 Georgia, total score: 63.95 Kansas, total score: 63.48 Oklahoma, total score: 63.26 Alabama, total score: 62.49

What are the worst states to drive in?

50. Hawaii

49. Washington

48. Delaware

47. West Virginia

46. California

