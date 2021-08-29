Where does Missouri rank on child sex trafficking laws?

In 2011, Shared Hope International began releasing report cards on each state’s strength in addressing child sex trafficking.

The organization examines six areas: decriminalization of child sex trafficking victims; criminal provisions for demand; criminal provisions for traffickers; criminal provisions for facilitators; protective provisions for child victims; and criminal justice tools for investigation and prosecution.

The national score average has risen from 59% to 85%. Forty-nine states have improved their grade.

Here’s how Missouri has fared:

Missouri earned a B in 2011 and has stayed at a B in the report cards since then.

Missouri’s trafficking law includes any child who is bought for sex, regardless of whether force, fraud or coercion is used. However the state does not prohibit a minor from being charged with prostitution, and specialized services are not mandated by law.

Buyers and traffickers convicted of child sex trafficking face up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000. The penalty for traffickers increases to 25 years if the victim is under 12 or force, abduction or coercion were used.

Shared Hope made 11 recommendations for Missouri, including penalties for crimes related to trafficking.

The organization also said victims should be diverted from the juvenile justice system and into specialized services, and should be able to expunge their criminal records without requiring proof of coercion.