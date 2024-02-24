Where does Nikki Haley stand on immigration?

As a daughter of Indian immigrants, Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has stood behind legal pathways to U.S. citizenship and has taken a strict stance on immigration similar to that of former President Donald Trump.

As the former South Carolina governor, she signed one of the country's most restrictive immigration bills, which required law enforcement to check the legal status during stops if they suspected someone was in the country illegally. Here is where she falls on other immigration policies.

Deportation

Last year, Haley stated that they would implement the use of E-verify, a federal program that confirms legal authorization, to stop undocumented immigrants from getting jobs. She has also said that she would assign thousands of

Pathways to citizenship

The former South Carolina governor supports defunding sanctuary cities. She has also stated that undocumented immigrants should not be allowed to work in the country, and their children born in the U.S. should not get birthright citizenship.

U.S. Mexico Boarder

Although she has denounced Trump's pledge to ban Muslims from entering the country, she aligns with his stance on closing the Southern border. She has stated that she does not support separating families at the border but agrees with the Trump era's "Remain in Mexico" policy, which requires asylum seekers to stay in Mexico during immigration proceedings.

