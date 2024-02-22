Where does NY rank on this U.S. map of gun shops that sell most guns used for crime?

As the federal list of American gun stores that sell the most guns used in crimes grows, New York stands out as one of just two states without a single outlet targeted by authorities.

The number of gun stores singled out for high sales of crime guns more than doubled in the last four years, records obtained by USA TODAY Network revealed. Wyoming is the only other state without a store on the list.

Who sells the most guns used in crimes?

Among the more than 1,300 outlets targeted in 2023 by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are many of the largest sellers — Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, Rural King and Sportsman’s Warehouse — along with some less well-known stores, such as Town Guns in Richmond, Virginia, and Ammo Bros in Ontario, California.

The findings underscored why New York, which has some of the tightest gun control laws in the country, has long focused on stopping the trafficking of guns sold in other states that are later used in crimes in New York.

That is because 86% of handguns used in crimes in New York came from out-of-state, a 2016 state Attorney General report revealed. Many of those firearms flowed from states with weak gun laws as criminals smuggled the weapons into New York along Interstate 95, nicknamed the "iron pipeline."

Which gun stores made USA Today's crime guns list?

The criteria for being included on the list is relatively simple: at least 25 guns traced to a crime over a year that were purchased within the past three years. It’s known in the law enforcement lingo as “time to crime.” A short period is an indicator of the illegal trafficking of guns.

Where do NY's gun laws stand in 2024?

A federal appeals court in December allowed many of the provisions of New York’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act to remain in effect during an ongoing legal battle in lower courts over the 2022 law, according to the state Attorney General’s Office.

The concealed carry permit measures upheld by the fedreal appeals court included:

The requirement to demonstrate good moral character and to disclose household and family members on a permit application.

The ban on concealed carry in all sensitive places with the exception of places of worship.

All private property owners, including owners of places of worship, are still allowed to prohibit firearms on their property, including through the postage of signs.

The requirements for an in-person interview, character references, and 16 hours of training are also still in effect.

Which states have most effective gun control?

Everytown for Gun Safety analyzed the strength and impact of 50 policies related to gun control as well as gun death rates and ranked all 50 states in its annual report.

The gun violence prevention advocacy group determined California has the strongest gun laws in the country, followed by New York, Illinois, Connecticut, and Hawaii.

Mississippi, Idaho, Montana and Georgia were among the states with the weakest gun laws.

Meanwhile, Remington, one of the nation's oldest gunmakers, cited the more gun-friendly political environment in Georgia as one of the reasons it is shuttering its operation in New York's Mohawk Valley to relocate to Georgia.

