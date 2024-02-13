Where does Ohio rank among the best states for single people? Higher than you might think

Here's where Ohio and its major cities landed in a new 2024 report ranking the best and worst states for single people.

Ohioans: are you looking for a Buckeye lover to share long walks along the (Lake Erie) beach with?

WalletHub data can't predict where or when exactly you'll find love, but it can offer some perspective on how high the odds are you'll find love in the Buckeye State.

The finance company compared the 50 states across three categories: dating economics (like movie costs and housing affordability), dating opportunities (like the share of single adults), and romance and fun (like restaurants per capita and nightlife options). Using those three measurements, they curated an overall rank for the best and worst states for single people in 2024.

Here's where Ohio and the state's major cities landed in the company's main findings.

Ohio ranks among the top 10 best states for single people

The good news is that Ohio ranks among the top 10 best states for single people. The bad news is that those chances might be poorly impacted by which Ohio city you call home (more on that later).

WalletHub ranked Ohio as the eighth-best state for singles. The Buckeye State ranked 11th best for dating opportunities, 18th in dating economics and ninth in the romance and fun ranking.

Claiming the No. 1 spot as the best state for single people is Florida, in part due to its ample offering of attractions like theme parks, beaches and the Everglades, the report explained. Moreover, Florida residents reportedly search Google for the names of dating websites plus general terms like “dating” and “online dating” more than residents of other states.

Ranked dead last as the worst state for singles is West Virginia. Kentucky is ranked 46th. Discover each state's ranking in this interactive map:

Source: WalletHub

Here's where Ohio's major cities rank in the best cities for singles

While Ohio landed in the top 10 best states for those searching for love, the state's major cities did not rank as high in their respective study. WalletHub used the same methodology as their best and worst states for single people report to curate the best and worst cities for single people.

Cincinnati received the best placement among the state's major cities, ranking 13th out of the 182 U.S. cities included in the report. Columbus landed at 34th place, while Toledo and Cleveland hovered closer to the middle of the rankings at 66th and 64th place, respectively.

The No. 1 rank was granted to Seattle, namely for its balance of city attractions like the Space Needle with outdoor activities such as parks and beaches. Columbia, Maryland, holds the title of worst city for single people, receiving the 182nd rank.

The interactive map below offers a comprehensive look at the study's findings, with all 182 cities shown.

Source: WalletHub

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: New study ranks Ohio among the top 10 best states for single people