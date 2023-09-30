Where does Ray Davis’ big rushing day against Florida rank in Kentucky football history?

Ray Davis has broken new ground for the Kentucky football program.

A one-sided Kentucky showing against No. 22 Florida on Saturday afternoon at Kroger Field featured one of the best rushing performances in Wildcats football history by Davis, who ran for 280 yards and three touchdowns against the Gators in a 33-14 UK win.

That’s good enough for third on the modern, all-time UK single-game rushing list, behind only Moe Williams and Lynn Bowden Jr.

Williams owns the UK record with a 299-yard performance in September 1995 against South Carolina.

Bowden had 284 rushing yards against Louisville in a Governor’s Cup win in November 2019.

When including Kentucky’s entire football history, Davis tied the 280-yard rushing performance put together by Shipwreck Kelly in 1930 against Maryville.

Davis also found himself within a stone’s throw of the all-time SEC single-game rushing record, co-held by Vanderbilt’s Frank Mordica and Arkansas’ Darren McFadden.

Mordica, in 1978, and McFadden, in 2007, each recorded a 321-yard rushing game.

Davis also had a receiving touchdown on Saturday to tie the all-time UK single-game record with four total touchdowns.

But it’s his performance on the ground that will earn Davis the most attention ahead of UK’s trip to current No. 1 Georgia next Saturday night.

Davis is the ninth player in UK football history to rush for 200 or more yards, and this marked the 13th different instance of it happening.

He’s the first Kentucky player to surpass 200 rushing yards since Chris Rodriguez Jr. in September 2021.

Previously, Davis’ career-best day on the ground came while he was at Vanderbilt: In a November 2022 game against South Carolina, Davis had 167 yards on the ground.

He blew past that number before halftime on Saturday.

Not only did Davis’ outing vault him into rare statistical air among Kentucky players, but it also put him into a select group of running backs who have had big ground games against the Gators.

Davis is only the eighth player to rush for 200 or more yards against Florida.

Among the players on that list?

Herschel Walker, Marcus Lattimore and Willis McGahee.

"SWEET BABY RAY️"



Ray Davis takes it 75 yards to the HOUSE pic.twitter.com/Q6JnFGBboO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 30, 2023

In a vacuum, Davis’ performance was impressive. But it’s come as part of a successful start to his Kentucky career.

The former Temple and Vanderbilt running back entered Saturday’s game with 314 rushing yards and five rushing scores this season, along with a pair of receiving touchdowns.

Those statistics received a significant bump Saturday.

And from a team perspective, Davis has been an integral piece of UK’s undefeated 5-0 start

Given all of this, perhaps its not a surprise that Davis has become the talk of Lexington.

He even has an offer on the table for dinner Saturday night at Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse in downtown Lexington, so long as it’s not an NCAA violation.

Hey @Ray_Davis07 if it’s not an NCAA violation stop in for dinner tonight as my guest. You’re putting on an amazing show for the city of Lexington this afternoon. We’ll put on a helluva show for you tonight- ALL NIGHT LONG @TheRealJeffRuby Steakhouse Lexington, Kentucky USA — Jeff Ruby (@TheRealJeffRuby) September 30, 2023

Ray Davis’ monster game leads Kentucky football to its third straight win against Florida

Who is Ray Davis? What to know about the Kentucky RB who dominated against Florida

Five things you need to know from Kentucky’s commanding 33-14 win over No. 22 Florida

Final statistics from Kentucky football’s 33-14 win over No. 22 Florida

First Scouting Report: At No. 1 Georgia, Kentucky will seek to shock the world