Where does Senator Kyrsten Sinema stand on reconciliation bill?

With a new reconciliation bill set to be voted on in the Senate, just where does Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema stand as a key vote to get it passed? Politico national political correspondent Meridith McGraw and CBS News Radio's White House correspondent Steven Portnoy join "Red and Blue" to discuss this and more.

Recommended Stories

  • Democrat Sinema's views on economic bill remain shrouded

    Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's views remained a mystery Monday as party leaders eyed votes later this week on their emerging economic legislation and both parties pointed to dueling studies they used to either laud or belittle the measure's impact. With Democrats needing all of their 50 votes for the energy and health care measure to move through the Senate, a Sinema spokesperson suggested the Arizona lawmaker would take her time revealing her decision. Hannah Hurley said Sinema was reviewing the bill and “will need to see what comes out of the parliamentarian process."

  • Arizona's Sen. Sinema may pose obstacle to passing Inflation Reduction Act

    Yahoo Finance's Jenn Schonberger discusses whether Democrats have the votes to push the new budget reconciliation legislation through Congress.

  • Manchin-Schumer Deal Has a New Hurdle: Kyrsten Sinema

    (Bloomberg) -- Now that Senator Joe Manchin is on board with a $433 billion tax and climate bill, Democrats, Republicans and the private equity industry all are trying to suss out where Senator Kyrsten Sinema stands.Most Read from BloombergManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpThe Arizona Democrat was left out of

  • Manchin tries to sell Sinema on climate, health deal

    Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) touted a new Democratic bill across five Sunday shows on July 31 as the views of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) on the bill remained unknown.

