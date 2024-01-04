Where to find Dong Phuong king cakes on MS Coast and beyond during 2024 Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras season is quickly approaching, and with it comes the region’s favorite dessert — king cake.

Regionally, Dong Phuong’s king cake in New Orleans East, a James Beard award-winning pastry, is one of the most popular in the city and beyond.

Dong Phuong Bakery sells their famous king cakes at Waveland Pharmacy.

Dong Phuong’s king cake is soft bread filled with layers of cinnamon and topped with their signature buttercream icing and has become a familiar taste throughout Louisiana.

Finding a Dong Phuong king cake can feel like you’re playing a strenuous game of Where’s Waldo: you’re seeing every other brand of king cakes, but failing to spot the one you want to find most.

Waveland Pharmacy in Waveland, Mississippi sells Dong Phuong king cakes during Mardi Gras season.

Luckily, Dong Phuong Bakery posted their official list of 2024 resellers on Facebook. Their king cakes went on sale on Jan. 3, three days before Twelfth Night.

Last year, there was only one location on the Mississippi Coast to grab one of the beloved cakes. This year, that number has doubled. Here is where you can find their beloved king cakes in Louisiana and on the Mississippi Coast.

Mississippi

Blazin Cajun, Gulfport

Waveland Pharmacy, Waveland

New Orleans’ Dong Phuong Bakery started accepting online pre-orders Monday. To place an order, visit goldbelly.com.

New Orleans area & the northshore

Adams Street Grocery, Uptown

Bourré, Uptown

Killer Po’ Boys, downtown

Urban South Brewery, Lower Garden District

Nesbit’s Poeyfarre Market, Warehouse District

Juniors on Harrison, Lakeview

Joey Jeanfreau’s Meats, Chalmette

Zuppardo’s Supermarket, Metairie

Flavors Snoballs and Ice Cream, Kenner

Mr. Bubbles Sandwich House, Gretna

Amore Bakery and Cafe, Gretna

Caffe Latte Da!, Harahan

Viet Kitchen, Mandeville

Pho Cong Noodle and Grill, Covington

Jazzy Pete’s Po’ Boys, Slidell

Baton Rouge area

John & Anna Coffee Bean, Baton Rouge

Sweet Society, Baton Rouge

Bao Asian Market, Prairieville

River Road Market and Deli, Destrehan,

Hi-5, Homa

Pho Grace, Hammond