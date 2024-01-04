Where to find Dong Phuong king cakes on MS Coast and beyond during 2024 Mardi Gras
Mardi Gras season is quickly approaching, and with it comes the region’s favorite dessert — king cake.
Regionally, Dong Phuong’s king cake in New Orleans East, a James Beard award-winning pastry, is one of the most popular in the city and beyond.
Dong Phuong’s king cake is soft bread filled with layers of cinnamon and topped with their signature buttercream icing and has become a familiar taste throughout Louisiana.
Finding a Dong Phuong king cake can feel like you’re playing a strenuous game of Where’s Waldo: you’re seeing every other brand of king cakes, but failing to spot the one you want to find most.
Luckily, Dong Phuong Bakery posted their official list of 2024 resellers on Facebook. Their king cakes went on sale on Jan. 3, three days before Twelfth Night.
Last year, there was only one location on the Mississippi Coast to grab one of the beloved cakes. This year, that number has doubled. Here is where you can find their beloved king cakes in Louisiana and on the Mississippi Coast.
Mississippi
Blazin Cajun, Gulfport
Waveland Pharmacy, Waveland
New Orleans area & the northshore
Adams Street Grocery, Uptown
Bourré, Uptown
Killer Po’ Boys, downtown
Urban South Brewery, Lower Garden District
Nesbit’s Poeyfarre Market, Warehouse District
Juniors on Harrison, Lakeview
Joey Jeanfreau’s Meats, Chalmette
Zuppardo’s Supermarket, Metairie
Flavors Snoballs and Ice Cream, Kenner
Mr. Bubbles Sandwich House, Gretna
Amore Bakery and Cafe, Gretna
Caffe Latte Da!, Harahan
Viet Kitchen, Mandeville
Pho Cong Noodle and Grill, Covington
Jazzy Pete’s Po’ Boys, Slidell
Baton Rouge area
John & Anna Coffee Bean, Baton Rouge
Sweet Society, Baton Rouge
Bao Asian Market, Prairieville
River Road Market and Deli, Destrehan,
Hi-5, Homa
Pho Grace, Hammond