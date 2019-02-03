Where Will DryShips Inc. Be in 1 Year?

DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) stock is up more than 40% over the past year. That showing trounces many of its shipping peers. The stock's solid run has been driven in part by improving financial performance. However, even a year from now, there's going to be one thing DryShips can't change. Here's what that is and what it means for investors.

Things are looking better

DryShips lost $0.85 a share in 2017, but it's on pace to be solidly in the black in 2018. Through the first nine months of the year, the shipping concern had earned roughly $0.16 per share. From that perspective, you can understand why investors have rewarded the stock with a higher price.

Driving that earnings improvement was underlying strength in the company's two largest divisions. The rates DryShips was able to charge in its bulk shipping group, for example, were more than 60% higher year over year through the first nine months of 2018. Rates were more than 65% higher in the tanker business. These two businesses accounted for roughly 75% of the company's total revenue over the span. And while rates were roughly flat in the company's gas carrier fleet, it added new ships and was able to increase revenue in the division from around $3.3 million to over $31 million.

DryShips has clearly benefited from an upturn in the shipping business and from the expansion and diversification of its fleet. On the surface, there's a lot to like, here, and it makes sense that the stock has done quite well over the past year.

A bigger-picture view

However, you need to pull back a little more to see the full picture with DryShips. Go back three years, and suddenly the stock has lost virtually all of its value. The upturn over the past year is coming off of a near-total collapse in the stock price. That changes things in a big way, and one key cause of that decline isn't going away soon. That's true even if the company continues to benefit from improved shipping rates over the next year, which is far from a given in the highly cyclical and economically driven shipping business.

The truth is that it doesn't really matter what happens to shipping rates from here -- DryShips isn't worth owning for most investors. The important story goes back to 2016, when the then-heavily indebted company was facing a cash crunch. CEO George Economou provided a cash infusion. It also sold shares to a third-party investor. All in, it had access to as much as $400 million dollars.