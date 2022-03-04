🌱 Where To Eat At SXSW + Rodeo Austin Kicks Off + New Perennial

Good day, people of Austin! Gabriela Couvillion here with a fresh issue of the Austin Daily.

South by Southwest (SXSW) will take place in Austin Austin from March 11-20, and if you're planning to attend "the massive interactive, film, and music festival, for panels, networking, and partying," you will also need to plan where to eat during that time. There are actually many spots in town where you can enjoy fine dining such as smoked meats, sushi and good ole' Texas cooking, but please check ahead with the venues "to make sure the businesses aren’t closed for private events or buy-outs." For ideas on where to dine and drink during SXSW, "check out the Eater 38 (a collection of Austin’s very best restaurants), and the March heatmap (a roundup of the best new restaurants in the city), as well as the rest of Eater’s SXSW coverage" and visit: (Eater Austin) Rodeo Austin 2022 officially kicked off on Friday, March 4 at 6 a.m. with a cowboy breakfast, food, music and lots of fun! Next weekend, the rodeo portion begins with music entertainment, livestock show and a carnival with fun rides! Joe Straub, President of Rodeo Austin, said, "We have a lot of different concerts coming up that will be at the end of each rodeo...I think we have over 100 different acts throughout the two weeks in different areas.” Regarding the carnival, he said, "It’s the biggest one anywhere in Central Texas. So, it’s a lot of fun. We need to do rides together!" Rodeo Austin will take place from March 12-26 at the Travis County Expo Center, located at 7311 Decker Lane. Click here to check out its COVID-19 policies and for more on the rodeo, visit: (KEYE TV CBS Austin) This summer, the Cielo Property Group plans to build a "46-story, 750,000-square-foot office tower" dubbed the "Perennial" which is set to be completed in late 2025. The building "will be located just east of the Frost Bank tower" and will feature "a 30,000-square-foot 'Sky Garden,' a 500-person gathering space, private meeting rooms, a walking trail and balconies on every office floor." There will also be "a 28-foot waterfall, with 37,000 square feet dedicated to retail, restaurants and entertainment venues." For the full report and project photos, click here and visit: (KVUE.com)

