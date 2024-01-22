Where to eat at this week's winter festivals

Now is the time to revel in our fortitude for living where the air hurts our face. Both the St. Paul Winter Carnival and the Great Northern festival in Minneapolis kick off Jan. 25, and while there are plenty of outdoor activities, we're also looking to warm our hands and fill our bellies. With that in mind, we combed through the lengthy list of happenings from both events to curate this opinionated guide (in order of occurrence). Don your fanciest snowsuit and tuck hand warmers into your boots and celebrate all that's cold and wonderful in Minnesota.

Hamernick's Entertainment Chalet at Rice Park

In addition to the lights, ice sculptures and skating taking place in downtown St. Paul, this heated tent in Rice Park provides a cozy place to warm up while enjoying games for both kids (board games) and adults (pulltabs), drinks with and without alcohol and entertainment. Food trucks and vendors will be set up outside the tent.

When: Jan. 25-28, Feb. 2-3. Hours vary; find the full schedule at wintercarnival.com.

Where: 109 W. 4th St., St. Paul.

Cost: Free entry, food and drink prices vary.

Ice Bar

Check out the chillest of bars with a 100-foot ice bar created by Minnesota Ice in partnership with the Great Northern. Part frozen cocktail lean-to, part frosty art installation, the bar will be manned by some of the Twin Cities' top bar talents — plus one day of free kid-friendly hot cocoa (Jan. 31). Drink shakers include Nate Beske (Mara), Jesse Held (Earl Giles), Nick Kosevich (Earl Giles, Mr. Paul's Supper Club), Bridgit Loeffelholz (Dampfwerk Distillery), Megan Luedtke (Daniel del Prado's restaurants), Robb Jones and Tyler Kleinow (Meteor Bar) and Marco Zappia (3 Leches), all orchestrated by beverage director Adam Witherspoon.

When: Fri.-Sun., Jan. 26-28, and Wed.-Sun., Jan. 31-Feb. 4; hours vary. Find the full schedule at thegreatnorthernfestival.com.

Where: Nicollet Mall between Washington Av. S. and 3rd St., Mplss.

Cost: Drinks are $5 for kids' beverages and beer, $10 for NA craft cocktails; $15 for alcoholic craft cocktails.

Seven Stories

This is the high-ticket event of the Great Northern, but it's a once-in-a-lifetime collection of chefs serving a five-course dinner in a magical outdoor setting while sharing personal stories of their journey through food. Owamni's James Beard Award-winning chef Sean Sherman leads the list that includes Michelin-star chef Erik Anderson, Twin Cities icons Steven Brown (Tilia, St. Genevieve), Karyn Tomlinson (Myriel) and Sameh Wadi (World Street Kitchen, Milkjam) plus Magnolia Network star and bestselling cookbook author Zoë François and local celebrity chef and personality Andrew Zimmern. Diners will cozy up beside a fire under a canopy outside Hotel Emery under twinkling lights to enjoy an evening of stories connecting the meal.

When: Fri., Jan. 26, 7 p.m. cocktails, 8 p.m. dinner.

Where: Hotel Emery, 215 S. 4th St., Mpls.

Cost: $500 per person, which includes chef appearances, a five-course meal, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages and valet parking; tickets and more info at thegreatnorthernfestival.com.

2 Degrees

A goal of the Great Northern is to celebrate winter while raising awareness about climate change. As part of its Climate Solutions Series, chefs Sam Kass, White House chef and political adviser during the Obama administration, and Minnesota's Andrew Zimmern will discuss the effects of global warming on the world's food systems. The name of the event refers to only being 2 degrees away from a humanitarian and hunger disaster. While you're at the American Swedish Institute, a stop at its stellar cafe, Fika, is a must.

When: Sun., Jan. 28, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Where: American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Av. S., Mpls.

Cost: Free.

K'óoben

One of the ultimate food events of last year, the food collective K'óoben (Mayan for kitchen or stove) is back with a stellar lineup. The pop-up is a collaboration between chefs Gustavo Romero (Oro by Nixta) and Noe Lara (Pints & Paddles), and beverage experts Mike Hidalgo (Rumba), Daniel Guerrero (Colita) and Daniel D. Torres (Rumba). They describe their work as "a space that belongs to everyone but does not belong to anyone, with one goal: to keep alive the roots of Mexican and Latin cuisine in Minnesota." The evening will include guest chefs Yia Vang (Union Hmong Kitchen, Vinai), Peter Bian and Linda Cao (Saturday Dumpling Club), "exploring their shared immigrant experiences via the food they grew up with, cultural connection, and what it means to be crafting and cooking in Minnesota." It's a cocktail-style party with six chef stations, specialty beverages and pairings, storytelling and live music.

When: Tue., Jan. 30, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Glass House, 145 Holden St., Mpls.

Cost: $100; tickets at thegreatnorthernfestival.com.

The Great Steak Out

Sip beverages, groove to tunes spun by D.J. Shannon Blowtorch and jockey for the chance to win meat from Angus Meats and Jack Links at this official Winter Carnival event. The Star Tribune Taste team will hand out the carnivorous prizes and provide entertainment. In addition to the fun, St. Paul Brewing's full menu of beers, beverages and food are available for purchase.

When: Wed., Jan. 31, 5:30-9 p.m.

Where: St. Paul Brewing, 688 E. Minnehaha Av., St. Paul.

Cost: Free with the availability to purchase raffle tickets ($2) and food.

A Winter's Table

The Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Minneapolis is already deep into winter celebration with its Nordic Village dining experience. But this one-night event brings together chef and restaurateur Gavin Kaysen, Swedish chef Sebastian Gibrand and Four Seasons' chefs Martín Morelli, Thony Yang and Eddy Dhenin, who will create a Scandinavian menu and an outdoor-indoor culinary experience. The night will kick off in the hotel's Nordic Village and extend into Mara with aquavit, canapés, a five-course meal and optional wine pairings. The chefs also will make tableside appearances.

When: Thu., Feb. 1, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Four Seasons, 245 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.

Cost: $295; reservations available on Tock. More details at thegreatnorthernfestival.com.