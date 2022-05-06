Where is Edith LaRiviere? Woman, 31, disappeared from North Brookfield home in 1981

NORTH BROOKFIELD - Edith LaRiviere disappeared in 1981.

NORTH BROOKFIELD - When Edith LaRiviere disappeared in 1981, there were few clues about what might have happened to her - if anything did at all.

Police investigating were told that she'd simply left home, which seemed odd because she had young children. She didn't take her car and by some accounts left other items behind as well.

LaRiviere was 31 and living with her husband, Charles LaRiviere, and their children, at their home on Cider Mill Road. Police were told that she'd simply left on May 18, 1981.

Court records show Charles divorced her about a year later.

In 2006, his second wife, Melanie, filed for divorce, and court documents show Charles was living in Monaco at that time. In their probate court file sits a letter, returned and unopened for more than 15 years, from its destination in Monaco, which appears to be a storefront now.

The letter was to notify him of the court action. Early on in the proceedings, Melanie was given sole custody of the home at Cider Mill Road. She cited an irretrievable breakdown of the marriage in court paperwork.

Charles owned and operated Bay State Remanufacturing, which was listed as having its headquarters at the home on Cider Mill Road. He ran the company for 30 years until he retired.

NORTH BROOKFIELD - Edith LaRiviere lived at this home on Cider Mill Road when she disappeared in 1981.

When he died from Lou Gehrig's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, in 2008 at 58, Charles' obituary contained a line that said he was "predeceased by his wife Edith (Stapins) LaRiviere in 1981." There was no mention of Melanie.

There were no records in the Worcester court indicating Edith had been declared dead, something that often happens in such cases. The records of Charles' divorce from her were in storage and not readily available.

It's certainly possible that Edith walked away from her home and into a new life far away, leaving behind her husband and children. She could be alive today

There are no police officers in North Brookfield who worked on the case back in 1981, and one retired officer recalled that while he had little to do with the case, there was always some suspicion that Edith hadn't disappeared of her own volition.

Story continues

As always, there were suspicions about Charles, but no one was ever charged in connection with the case.

NORTH BROOKFIELD - Edith LaRiviere disappeared in 1981.

While it may be a common belief that women rarely walk away from their children, it's not completely unheard of.

In 2013, after being reported missing 11 years earlier and declared dead, Brenda Heist turned herself in at a police station in Key Largo, Florida.

Reports at the time indicated she'd been upset over a pending divorce and was overwhelmed with thoughts of how she might provide for her children. She sat crying in a park near her Pennsylvania home when some homeless people approached and she made a quick decision to hitchhike to Florida with them, CNN reported.

She lived a transient lifestyle, working at day jobs where she didn't need an identification and leaving her family believing she'd met with foul play. Her husband was questioned as a suspect.

In 2021, there were 62,552 females over 21 reported missing, according to statista.com.

Organizations that assist families of missing person's say less than 5% of those reported missing have disappeared willingly.

While Edith's case is nearly 41 years old, police are reluctant to talk about it, citing it as an "open case."

The Worcester District Attorney's office has also declined to provide information on missing person's cases they have deemed as open or under investigation.

On social media, including websleuths.com, where pages and pages of discussion often take place in cases like Edith's there are scant comments and no more information than what little has been known for years: she had brown hair and eyes, there was a scar on her ankle, she was between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighed about 135 pounds.

And if she's alive today, she would be 72.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Where is Edith LaRiviere? Woman disappeared from N. Brookfield in 1981