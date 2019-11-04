Where Elecosoft plc (LON:ELCO) Stands In Terms Of Earnings Growth Against Its Industry

When Elecosoft plc's (AIM:ELCO) announced its latest earnings (30 June 2019), I wanted to understand how these figures stacked up against its past performance. The two benchmarks I used were Elecosoft's average earnings over the past couple of years, and its industry performance. These are useful yardsticks to help me gauge whether or not ELCO actually performed well. Below is a quick commentary on how I see ELCO has performed.

Commentary On ELCO's Past Performance

ELCO's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of UK£2.2m has increased by 6.8% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 30%, indicating the rate at which ELCO is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let's look at what's occurring with margins and if the whole industry is facing the same headwind.

AIM:ELCO Income Statement, November 4th 2019 More

In terms of returns from investment, Elecosoft has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 13% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 6.6% exceeds the GB Software industry of 5.3%, indicating Elecosoft has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Elecosoft’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 13% to 14%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 97% to 42% over the past 5 years.

Though Elecosoft's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. While Elecosoft has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. You should continue to research Elecosoft to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

