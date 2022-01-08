Where To Enjoy Outdoor Winter Dining Spots Near Hackettstown

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ — The COVID pandemic hasn’t sidelined local restaurants’ abilities to serve up mouthwatering meals during in-person dining.

While takeout and delivery, as well as inside dining, are a few ways to experience an eatery, even as there’s snow on the ground, restaurant-goers can still grab their entreés al fresco.

Some dining establishments have the outside space for a creative meal service, with heaters, fire pits, greenhouses and even special igloos and coverings for their patios, where customers can feast comfortably.





Here are just a few eateries throughout the region, where outdoor, winter dining is an option.



Before you go, be sure to call in case outdoor dining is weather-dependent, reservations are needed, and if restaurant hours have changed, with COVID often shifting dining hours at many establishments:

Sorriso Kitchen - offers an outdoor patio and heaters - 252 Main Street, Chatham, 973-665-8068 www.sorrisokitchen.com

Charley’s Aunt - offers outdoor dining and heaters - 8 South Passaic Avenue, Chatham, 973-635-6672, www.charleysauntchatham.com

Fig and Lily Garden - offers igloo dining, 2 Cattano Avenue, Morristown, 973-539-3999, www.figandlilygarden.com

Town Bar + Kitchen - offers rooftop dining, with a fireplace, 80 Elm Street, Morristown, 973-889-8696, www.townbarandkitchen.com.

Jockey Hollow Bar & Kitchen - offers heated, outdoor dining, 110 South Street, Morristown, 973-664-3180, www.jockeyhollowbarandkitchen.com.

Washington House - offers a heated outdoor, winter tent, 55 South Finley Avenue, Basking Ridge, 908-766-7610, www.washingtonhouserestaurant.com

Corto - offers outdoor covered and heated dining, 507 Palisades Avenue, Jersey City, 201-420-6290, www.cortojc.com

Kitchen Step - offers outdoor heated, greenhouse dining, 500 Jersey Avenue, Jersey City, 201-721-6116, www.kitchenstepjc.com

Ir’s Greek To Me - offers outdoor covered, greenhouse spaces, 21 East Ridgewood Avenue, Ridgewood, 201-612-2600, www.itsgreektome.com

Bin 14 - with outdoor, heated, trattoria-style seating 1314 Washington Street, Hoboken, 201-963-9463, www.bin14.com

St. Moritz Grill & Bar - offers outdoor dining and heaters - 9 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, 973-729-5677, www.stmoritzgrill.com

Are there some New Jersey eateries you’d recommend for outdoor, winter dining, with heaters and/or igloos, not already on this list? Email me jennifer.miller@patch.com.

This article originally appeared on the Hackettstown Patch