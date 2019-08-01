Where Will Enphase Energy Be in 5 Years?

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) has had a great year, and it just keeps getting better. The world's leading supplier of solar microinverters turned in a solid operating performance for the first half of 2019 -- revenue is soaring, profits are rolling in, and it's generating a healthy amount of cash.

The company's turnaround has been swift. Not that long ago, the business was wallowing in operating losses and weighed down by a troubled balance sheet. But technology upgrades and the growth of solar energy installations have proven to be a powerful combination. As investors pore over the company's latest operating results, they may wonder: Where will Enphase Energy be in five years? Let's consider what could be in store for this business.

A hand building stairs out of wooden blocks. More

Image source: Getty Images.

By the numbers

Enphase Energy has considerable momentum heading into the second half of 2019. In the first half, its latest-generation IQ 7 products comprised 98% of all shipments, up from just 22% in the year-ago period. These more powerful microinverters are driving a nearly insatiable demand for the company's products. While that has led to component shortages recently, management announced the start up of a new manufacturing facility in Mexico to simplify its supply chain and avoid tariffs.

That should give investors confidence that Enphase Energy can maintain its current promising trajectory in the near term.

Metric H1 2019 H1 2018 Change Revenue $234 million $146 million 60% Gross profit $78.6 million $41.0 million 92% Gross margin 33.5% 28.1% 546 basis points Operating expenses $54.1 million $44.0 million 23% Operating income $24.6 million ($3.0 million) N/A Operating margin 10.5% (2.1%) 12.6 percentage points Net income $13.4 million ($8.9 million) N/A Cash flow from operations $31.8 million $7.4 million 327%

Data source: SEC filing. YoY = Year over Year.

As the chart above shows, the business delivered impressive year-over-year growth on every important metric in H1 2019. In fact, the business appears to have exceeded its previous long-term targets, which it described as "30-20-10" -- 30% gross profit, 20% operating expenses, and 10% operating income (all on a non-GAAP basis).

In Q2, Enphase achieved 34-17-17. CEO Badri Kothandaraman told investors on the quarterly earnings conference call he was well aware of the overshoot, but said "we would like a few more quarters of solid execution under our belt" before management starts setting even more ambitious targets. (Perhaps the next iteration will use GAAP metrics instead.)

One factor driving the impressive performance that doesn't show up directly on the income statement is the Enphase Upgrade Program, which allows early adopters of its products to swap in the latest hardware. In Q2, the program reported a 65% acceptance rate among over 5,000 homeowners -- and happy customers can do a great deal to support growth.