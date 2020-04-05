Where The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stands In Terms Of Earnings Growth Against Its Industry

In this article, I will take a look at The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.'s (NYSE:EL) most recent earnings update (31 December 2019) and compare these latest figures against its performance over the past few years, along with how the rest of EL's industry performed. As a long-term investor, I find it useful to analyze the company's trend over time in order to estimate whether or not the company is able to meet its goals, and eventually grow sustainably over time.

Did EL beat its long-term earnings growth trend and its industry?

EL's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of US$1.9b has jumped 14% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 11%, indicating the rate at which EL is growing has accelerated. What's enabled this growth? Let's see whether it is solely a result of industry tailwinds, or if Estée Lauder Companies has experienced some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Estée Lauder Companies has invested its equity funds well leading to a 41% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 11% is below the US Personal Products industry of 11%, indicating Estée Lauder Companies's are utilized less efficiently. Furthermore, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Estée Lauder Companies’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 26% to 23%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 36% to 112% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Though Estée Lauder Companies's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. While Estée Lauder Companies has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. You should continue to research Estée Lauder Companies to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

