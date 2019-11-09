Where Etteplan Oyj (HEL:ETTE) Stands In Terms Of Earnings Growth Against Its Industry

In this article, I will take a look at Etteplan Oyj's (HLSE:ETTE) most recent earnings update (30 September 2019) and compare these latest figures against its performance over the past few years, along with how the rest of ETTE's industry performed. As a long-term investor, I find it useful to analyze the company's trend over time in order to estimate whether or not the company is able to meet its goals, and eventually grow sustainably over time.

Did ETTE beat its long-term earnings growth trend and its industry?

ETTE's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2019) of €18m has jumped 25% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 26%, indicating the rate at which ETTE is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Well, let's examine what's going on with margins and whether the rest of the industry is feeling the heat.

In terms of returns from investment, Etteplan Oyj has invested its equity funds well leading to a 25% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 9.9% exceeds the FI Professional Services industry of 5.6%, indicating Etteplan Oyj has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Etteplan Oyj’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 11% to 19%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 86% to 60% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as Etteplan Oyj gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. I recommend you continue to research Etteplan Oyj to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

