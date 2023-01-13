Where Will Europe Get Its Diesel From in 23 Days’ Time?

Jack Wittels and Prejula Prem
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- In just over three weeks, seaborne deliveries of diesel from the European Union’s single biggest external supplier will be all but banned.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Who will step in to plug this enormous supply gap? And, will there be enough? Is the bloc sleepwalking into a fuel crisis?

The EU imported about 220 million barrels of diesel-type product from Russia last year, according to Vortexa Ltd. data compiled by Bloomberg. The fuel is vital to the bloc’s economy, powering cars, trucks, ships, construction and manufacturing equipment and more.

Replacing that much Russian fuel — imagine about 14,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools all brimming with diesel — is a mighty challenge.

Some progress has already been made. In 2021, more than half of all seaborne shipments into the EU and UK — which already has a ban in place — came from Russia. By December last year, that proportion had fallen to about 40%, partly thanks to increases from Saudi Arabia and India.

Looking forward, there’s reason to believe the remaining Russian supplies can be covered by barrels from elsewhere.

“The lost Russian supplies will be replaced,” said Eugene Lindell, head of refined products at consultancy Facts Global Energy.

But it’s far from guaranteed.

The Suppliers

The most obvious place where Europe can get more diesel is the Middle East: it’s fairly close, particularly to countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea — assuming, of course, the Suez Canal doesn’t get blocked — and has huge new oil refineries coming online that will spew out millions of barrels of fuel. Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. has also already agreed a deal to supply Germany.

India and the US, both long-term suppliers to the EU, have also stepped up shipments in recent weeks. US refiners are forecast to produce a record volume of distillates this year, a category of fuel that includes the diesel used in trucks and automobiles.

But the most important potential resupplier, albeit indirectly, may turn out to be China.

“China policy is the game changer,” said Mark Williams, a research director at Wood Mackenzie Ltd. The country “holds the key to all of the surplus refining capacity globally.”

Shipments of diesel out of China have dramatically increased in recent months. While only a fraction of those cargoes sail all the way to Europe, they increase regional supplies. That then frees up barrels from other producers which can, in theory, head to Europe.

China’s first fuel export quota for 2023 was up by almost 50% from the same period a year earlier, making it unlikely that diesel shipments will plunge back to the low levels seen in early 2022.

Exports of diesel-type fuel from China could be 400,000 to 600,000 barrels a day through the first half of this year, Williams said. That’s a similar volume to what the EU and UK currently stand to lose in terms of seaborne deliveries from Russia.

“There’s a total re-jigging in terms of diesel trade flows from the start of February,” he said.

It’s important to remember, though, that China has sometimes chosen to prioritize its environment over profit from exporting fuels. It could do so again.

Potential Problems

But while multiple re-supply options for the EU and UK do exist, there’s also a potentially wider concern: might the EU’s sanctions prompt Russian barrels to disappear from the global market altogether?

If Russia is unable to find enough new, non-EU buyers for its fuels, what then? If it were to consequently cut production at its refineries, that could tighten global supplies, potentially pushing up prices.

Lindell expects the nation’s diesel flows to dip next month and in March — though that’s because of work at oil refineries, as well as some trade friction as the sanctions take effect.

Even if there are plenty of willing buyers, getting the fuel out of Russia may be a challenge. Many shippers will be wary of breaching western sanctions, which will stipulate that the price of these cargoes can’t be above a capped level currently being discussed by the G-7.

That mechanism, and the price cap itself — on crude oil, it’s $60 a barrel — has yet to be set for Russian fuels. At the end of last year, oil pricing agency Argus Media Ltd. assessed Russian diesel at $926 a ton (about $124 a barrel), with non-Russian $30 a ton (about $4 a barrel) more expensive.

If the forthcoming price cap were to be set well below market level, then much of the global tanker fleet would be unable to keep loading and carrying Russian cargoes if they want to access G-7 services like insurance.

See also: The Fiendish Task of Capping the Price of Russian Fuels

Demand Side

The flip-side to any question about whether the EU will have enough diesel supply going forward is: how strong will demand be?

Recent warm weather in Europe has no doubt helped, likely reducing consumption of heating oil — a diesel-type fuel — and cutting the price of natural gas, which in theory makes it cheaper for oil refineries to make high-quality diesel and also reduces the incentive for companies to use gas instead of oil for power generation.

“A macroeconomic slowdown has been gradually squashing European diesel demand,” said Benedict George, market reporter at Argus. “Country-by-country data suggests European diesel demand is already at least 5% down year-on-year. During the 2008 recession, diesel demand fell by around 10% year-on-year at its lowest point.”

That said, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., no longer predicts a euro-zone recession after the economy proved more resilient at the end of last year.

Turkey Role

The role of potential intermediary countries also shouldn’t be underestimated in helping to cushion the impact of the EU’s ban and the accompanying price cap.

Turkey, for instance, which is not part of the EU, could in theory import large volumes of Russian diesel — it already takes a substantial amount — and then use this to supply its domestic market.

The non-Russian diesel it then makes in its own refineries could be sold to the EU, potentially at a much higher price.

“A prolonged economic slowdown, warm weather, continued tailwinds from higher Chinese exports and a well-oiled price cap would help global diesel balances remain feasible,” and give Europe enough choice to pull in replacement barrels,” said Hedi Grati, head of Europe/CIS refining & marketing at S&P Global Commodity Insights.

“The higher the demand and the steeper the Russian diesel production decline, the more complicated and potentially fractured things could get.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • IMF chief expects to keep 2023 global growth forecast steady at about 2.7%

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The International Monetary Fund is not likely to downgrade its forecast for 2.7% growth in 2023, the head of the global lender said on Thursday, noting that a feared oil price spike had failed to materialize and labor markets remained strong. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said 2023 would be another "tough year" for the global economy, and inflation remained stubborn, but she did not expect another year of successive downgrades like those seen last year, barring unexpected developments. The IMF in October forecast that global growth would slow to 2.7% in 2023 after falling from 6.0% in 2021 to 3.2% in 2022.

  • Dollar slides to nearly 9-month low vs euro after U.S. inflation data

    The dollar tumbled to a nearly nine-month low against the euro on Thursday after data showed U.S. inflation was easing, prompting bets that the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive with rate hikes going forward. The move lower in the dollar came as the Japanese yen surged, hitting a more than six-month high against the greenback, on a report that the Bank of Japan may take further steps to address the side effects of monetary easing. U.S. data showed the consumer price index (CPI) dipped 0.1% last month, marking the first decline in the data since May 2020, when the economy was reeling from the first wave of COVID-19 infections.

  • U.S. inflation retreating as consumer prices fall; labor market still tight

    U.S consumer prices fell for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years in December as gasoline and motor vehicles prices declined, offering hope that inflation was now on a sustained downward trend, though the labor market remains tight. Americans also got more relief at the supermarket last month, with the report from the Labor Department on Thursday showing food prices posting their smallest monthly increase since March 2021. Cooling inflation could allow the Federal Reserve to further scale back the pace of its interest rate increases next month.

  • Nebraska governor gives predecessor Pete Ricketts a Senate seat he lost by 28 points 17 years earlier

    Nebraska governor gives predecessor Pete Ricketts a Senate seat he lost by 28 points 17 years earlier

  • Natural Gas Prices In Europe Ease, But The Energy Crisis Isn't Over Yet

    Natural gas prices in Europe, while now considerably lower than in summer 2022, are likely to stay much higher than the historical average in the short to medium term

  • Natural-Gas Prices Have Fallen Back to Earth—Except in California

    Utility bills are ballooning in the Golden State, where natural gas costs five times the U.S. benchmark price.

  • Nebraska Gov. Pillen appoints former Gov. Pete Ricketts to Senate seat vacated by Republican Ben Sasse

    Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen on Thursday appointed former Gov. Pete Ricketts to take over the U.S. Senate seat vacated by GOP Sen. Ben Sasse in one of his first acts of governor.

  • First sitting House Republican calls on Santos to step down

    The first sitting House Republican has called for Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) to step down from his lower chamber seat after he fabricated much of his professional and educational background on the campaign trail to get elected. “George Santos does not have the ability to serve here in the House of Representatives and should resign,” Rep.…

  • Vodafone plans hundreds of job cuts in cost-saving measures - FT

    The report follows Vodafone's November announcement of cost-saving measures worth 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) in the wake of a deteriorating market outlook. Earlier this week, Vodafone agreed to the sale of its business in Hungary to local IT company 4iG and the Hungarian state for a total of 1.7 billion euros ($1.82 billion) in cash, a deal that was first announced in August last year. Vodafone did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

  • The Best Defense Stocks For Today — And The Future

    The best defense stocks have long-term programs as well as footholds in key emerging priorities for the Pentagon.

  • XP-Backed Faros Is Said in Talks to Buy Brazil Hedge Fund Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Faros, a Brazilian independent financial adviser backed by XP Inc., is in advanced talks to acquire a stake in a hedge fund firm launched by former executives at HSBC Holdings Plc in Brazil, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileMexican President’s 28-Minute Monolo

  • Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    Games Workshop Group PLC ( LON:GAW ) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 24th of...

  • M&A Traders Take Cue From Activists Targeting Beaten-Down Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders in the deals market are heightening their focus on a select group of beaten-down stocks that are drawing interest from activist investors with US mergers-and-acquisitions transactions mired near the lowest levels since early 2020.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vega

  • Knaus Tabbert AG (ETR:KTA) Shares Could Be 33% Above Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    How far off is Knaus Tabbert AG ( ETR:KTA ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take...

  • Fed’s Barkin Says Appropriate to Raise Rates ‘More Deliberately’

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said inflation has been slowing down and the central bank doesn’t need to raise interest rates as aggressively as it did last year.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horro

  • Saudi Wealth Fund Chief Refuses to Testify at Musk’s Tesla Fraud Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk can’t count on the head of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund to help his defense at an upcoming trial over claims by investors that the Tesla Inc. CEO defrauded them in 2018.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror

  • Carlyle considering senior Wall Street execs for CEO role - FT

    The private equity firm is considering Citigroup Inc's chief financial officer Mark Mason and Morgan Stanley's chief operating officer Jonathan Pruzan as contenders for its CEO role, the report said. Earlier this week, Pruzan, who was once considered among the possible lead for Morgan Stanley, announced his retirement from the bank at the end of the month, according to a memo seen by Reuters. Washington-based Carlyle has been looking for a permanent chief executive officer "with a sense of urgency" since August after the then chief Kewsong Lee abruptly stepped down.

  • Nassau County GOP calls on Santos to resign N.Y. House seat

    At a press conference Wednesday, Nassau County, N.Y., Republican Chairman Joseph Cairo called Rep. George Santos to resign, saying that his 2022 campaign for the House of Representatives consisted of “deceit, lies and fabrication.” Cairo said he should not serve as a public official and “We do not consider him one of our congresspeople.”

  • Nebraska governor names predecessor to US Senate seat

    In one of his first acts as Nebraska’s governor, Republican Jim Pillen named his predecessor to the state’s vacant U.S. Senate seat on Thursday. Pillen surprised no one in naming fellow Republican Pete Ricketts to the seat vacated Sunday by Ben Sasse. The governor said 111 people applied for the vacant seat and nine people — all Republicans — were interviewed.

  • IRS Changes in Play for 2022 Tax Season

    In some ways, the pandemic relief party is over for some taxpayers this tax season - but not for others.