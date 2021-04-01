Where every kid needs lunch, school fights to feed them all

  • Jefferson County School District Department of Food Services staff member Raquel Mims-Cole, center, hands out several days of bagged lunches to a parent for his children on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Fayette, Miss. As one of the nation's most food insecure counties, free breakfast and lunches are provided to students at school and those at home "virtually learning." The meals may be the children's only means of daily sustenance. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Carl Hall, 8, drinks apple juice he received as part of a free bagged breakfast at the Jefferson County Upper Elementary School on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Fayette, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Bagged lunches await stapling before being distributed to students at the county's Tri-Plex Campus involving the students from the Jefferson County Elementary School, the Jefferson County Upper Elementary School and the Jefferson County Junior High School on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Fayette, Miss. As one of the most food insecure counties in the United States, many families and their children come to depend on the free meals as a means of daily sustenance. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Mississippi SHINE Project team members distribute boxes loaded with a variety of staples, dried foods, powered milk, small blocks of cheese, canned vegetables, dried beans and apples to residents at the Jefferson Comprehensive Health Center in Fayette, Miss., on Friday, March 12, 2021. Over 100 boxes of donated food were distributed within an hour to residents of one of the poorest counties in the state. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • A Jefferson County School District "virtual learning student" receives several bags with meals, Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Fayette, Miss. As one of the most food insecure counties in the United States, many families and their children come to depend on the free meals as the only means of daily sustenance. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • A variety of dry foods, powered milk, small blocks of cheese, canned vegetables, dried beans and apples are packed in individual boxes and readied to be distributed as part of the Mississippi SHINE Project, a program affiliated with the Jefferson County Community Health Center in Fayette, Miss., on Friday, March 12, 2021. Over 100 boxes of donated food were distributed within an hour to residents of one of the poorest counties in the state. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Jefferson County School District Superintendent Adrian Hammitte speaks during an interview in Fayette, Miss., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. “There’s not a chance if you’re a child, you’re going to be able to really engage in school if you’re not eating,” Hammitte said. “We know families desperately need the help. We’re trying to substitute for what a lot of kids are not getting at home.” (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Kejuan Turner, 8, eats a burger from a free bagged lunch provided by the Jefferson County School District on the back of his mother's truck with his brother, Kendrell, 9, outside their home in Fayette, Miss., on Monday, March 22, 2021. The children receive the meals while at daycare and eat them at when they get home in the afternoons. (AP Photo/Leah Willingham)
  • Annie Turner sits with five of her six children, from top left, Kendell Turner Jr., 10; Keydon Turner, 6; Kendrell Turner, 9; Kemiya Turner, 2, and Kejuan Turner, 8, in front of their home in Fayette, Miss., on Monday, March 22, 2021. She said receiving food from the school helps supplement what she is able to provide. It's tough being the family's breadwinner during a pandemic. "It's really put a strain on me — big time." (AP Photo/Leah Willingham)
  • Keydon Turner, 6, plays with his 2-year-old sister, Kemiya, outside their home in Fayette, Miss. on Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Leah Willingham)
  • Kendall Turner, 10, launches a basketball into a hoop outside his home in Fayette, Miss., while playing with his mother, Annie, and siblings on Monday, March 22, 2021. “You got a lot of parents who are actually out there working to try to take care of home, and when it comes to food, you want to make sure that your family is eating well,” she said. “Nobody wants to just be eating ramen noodles and hotdogs all day,” Annie Turner says. (AP Photo/Leah Willingham)
  • A Jefferson County student carries several days of breakfasts and lunches back to his home, March 3, 2021 in Fayette, Miss. As one of the nation's most food insecure counties, many families and their children come to depend on the free meals provided at school or delivered to their homes if they are virtually learning students, as their only means of daily sustenance. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
1 / 12

Hunger In America Feeding Kids

Jefferson County School District Department of Food Services staff member Raquel Mims-Cole, center, hands out several days of bagged lunches to a parent for his children on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Fayette, Miss. As one of the nation's most food insecure counties, free breakfast and lunches are provided to students at school and those at home "virtually learning." The meals may be the children's only means of daily sustenance. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LEAH WILLINGHAM
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FAYETTE, Miss. (AP) — Most mornings, children are waiting beside the road with arms outstretched by the time driver Brian Hall pulls up in the decades-old yellow school bus.

As he pulls away, the bus creaking along toward his next stop on winding dirt roads, they already are breaking the plastic open to begin eating the day’s offerings: barbecue chicken, fish sticks or turkey tacos with cartons of milk and cans of juice.

“You can tell they need the food by the way they react to the deliveries,” Hall said. “We don’t know what they’re getting at home.”

More than half of all children in Jefferson County, Mississippi live in food insecurity, making it the hungriest county in the U.S. according to an October 2020 report by Feeding America, a non-profit and national network of food banks. All 1,100 students enrolled in Jefferson County School District qualified for free breakfast and lunch at school before the pandemic because of the high poverty rate.

By the state of Mississippi’s accounts, Jefferson County is a “failing” school district, based on pre-pandemic test scores. Like other under-resourced districts, it doesn’t have the money to build new schools or hire more teachers.

Educators have been working to improve the district's rating: implementing a new curriculum, creating a program for parent engagement, working one-on-one with students.

And for more than a year now, they have been succeeding in the most crucial and fundamental way: Driving long miles on dusty roads to ensure every child gets something to eat each day.

“There’s not a chance if you’re a child, you’re going to be able to really engage in school if you’re not eating,” Superintendent Adrian Hammitte said. “We know families desperately need the help. We’re trying to substitute for what a lot of kids are not getting at home.”

Jefferson County, a community of around 7,000, has one of the highest unemployment rates of any in America: 17% in January 2021 compared to the national rate of around 6.3%.

Named for U.S. President Thomas Jefferson, it was originally developed as cotton plantations before the Civil War. Agriculture was always the largest industry in the rural region but with the rise of industrialization, jobs were lost and the county’s tax base has crumbled. The county has the highest African American population of any in the U.S., and many families have lived in poverty for generations.

Because of a lack of jobs in the area, people travel distances for work — oftentimes out of state. Many of the district’s children care for younger siblings, while others are watched by grandparents.

More than 50% of people in Jefferson County have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, with 30% of people fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health. That makes Jefferson by far the most vaccinated per-capita out of all of the state's 82 counties, largely because of the work of the Jefferson Comprehensive Health Center, a clinic that provides care based on patients' ability to pay.

Yet like many predominantly Black school districts, Jefferson County School District, which is 98% Black, has been cautious about returning to in-person instruction. Families are worried after seeing how the virus has impacted Black communities across the nation.

Around 10% of people in Jefferson County have at one point tested positive for coronavirus, according to the state department of health. There was an outbreak in the school district when schools tried going back in-person in the fall.

The district was mostly virtual up until February, when it slowly began offering opportunities for limited in-person instruction. Now, all students spend three days a week learning from home and two days on campus.

Each morning, the cafeteria staff arrives in the dark to begin prepping the day’s meals. Cafeteria Manager Sondra Smith said her employees — some of whom go to food banks to get their own meals because family members have lost jobs — volunteer to come in early and prep, before their work shift starts. Other days, they forgo their breaks to get meals done.

“It’s a very serious job,” Smith said. “We’re feeding the babies that need it.”

Inmates from the Jefferson-Franklin County Correctional facility down the road come to the district to package food and load the aging buses and vans. Schools were able to purchase some new equipment with federal coronavirus funds, like coolers to keep milk cold in transit.

On a recent morning, high school senior Shaneque Merritt walked to the end of her driveway to collect a handful of bags for her family.

Her grandmother, Victoria Green, 61, is raising five other kids between the ages of 7 and 12.

Green said before the pandemic, she worked as a private nurse caring for some of the county’s older citizens. Now, she said she’s had to stay home to help the kids with their schoolwork. The staggered hybrid schedule means at least one child is home every day.

She said the family relies on food stamps and her husband’s monthly Social Security check. It isn’t enough to get by.

“It’s hard, I ain’t gonna lie about it,” she said. “There’s a lot of things we need, but we can’t get it right now.”

Annie Turner, 31, is the mother of six young children. Four are school-age. She said receiving food from the school helps supplement what she is able to provide. It’s tough being the family’s breadwinner during a pandemic, she said.

“It’s really put a strain on me — big time,” she said.

Like many parents, she has to travel outside the county to work. She drives more than two hours every weekend to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to a 36-hour-a-week job working nights making $15 an hour at a hospital as a Post-Anesthesia Care Unit aide.

“You got a lot of parents who are actually out there working to try to take care of home, and when it comes to food, you want to make sure that your family is eating well,” she said. “Nobody wants to just be eating ramen noodles and hot dogs all day.”

The pandemic has required school districts across the country to find creative ways to get food to students.

In Mississippi’s capital of Jackson, a majority-Black city where all students qualify for free meals, the public school district made pick-up points for kids to get food while learning from home.

But when Jefferson County started doing the same at the beginning of the pandemic, only around 75% of kids were being fed, because some families don’t have vehicles or aren’t able to drive. Delivering door to door, around 98% of kids are getting food.

DeAmber Reynolds takes care of her 6-year-old daughter and her nephew at home during remote learning days. She has seizures and can’t drive.

“If I had to go to pick it up, we wouldn’t be getting the meals,” said Reynolds, 26, who is in graduate school studying technology management while caring for kids at home. “Having them delivered, it helps a lot. People who need them, get them.”

Most days, the district’s buses leave the schools filled with bags and come back empty.

Still, there are homes where the bus stops, and no one comes to collect the food. There are others where kids have only taken food a few times. On a recent day, the bus stopped outside a home. The driver honked. Two children peered out at the bus from a window, but didn’t leave the house.

“We figure they’re getting food somewhere else, we hope so,” cook Raquel Mims-Cole said, as she looked out at the house. “But you can’t know. All we can do is keep being here every day. We’ll keep on coming, as long as they need us.”

___

Willingham is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Recommended Stories

  • Safety last: Risky investments soared at start of 2021

    Stocks of airlines, oil producers and banks soared on expectations that COVID-19 vaccinations and massive spending by the U.S. government are setting the stage for a roaring economic recovery this year. Energy stocks had an even more violent snapback, soaring to the S&P 500's biggest gains last quarter after plunging last year.

  • Dems aim for July vote as Congress digs in on infrastructure

    Even before President Joe Biden unveiled his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, congressional committees were laying the groundwork for a major public works investment with the goal of passage over the summer. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi cited July 4 as the date she would like to have an infrastructure bill approved, but that deadline could slip to later in the month, she told Democratic lawmakers in a conference call earlier this week, a senior Democratic aide said Wednesday. Biden wants $25 billion put into improving the nation’s airports, $115 billion for bridges and roads in the most critical need of repair and $17 billion for ports and waterways, for example.

  • Oklahoma City tops Raptors 113-103, snaps 3-game skid

    Svi Mykhailiuk scored 10 of his season-high 22 points during a key fourth-quarter stretch, and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied to beat the Toronto Raptors 113-103 on Wednesday night. Mykhailiuk made 9 of 14 shots overall and had a career-high nine rebounds. Moses Brown had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Isaiah Roby added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma City, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

  • Ivory Coast's ex-President Gbagbo free to go home after ICC acquittal

    Laurent Gbagbo's supporters are jubilant after the global war crimes court upholds his acquittal.

  • Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Match for Date Night in White Shirts, Ripped Jeans & Sleek Sneakers

    The gymnast and NFL safety were "twinning."

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims unexpectedly rise

    The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, though the labor market recovery is gaining traction as economic activity picks up, driven by increased vaccinations and massive fiscal stimulus. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 719,000 for the week ended March 27, the Labor Department said on Thursday. The labor market appears to have turned the corner after shedding 306,000 jobs in December, thanks to the acceleration in the pace of inoculations, which is allowing more businesses to reopen.

  • UK opposition leader says 'British instinct' likely to oppose COVID passports

    Britain's opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer has expressed scepticism about the use of so-called vaccine passports to allow people to access hospitality and entertainment venues, saying the "British instinct" could be against such documents. The government is reviewing the idea of asking people to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to access crowded spaces such as pubs or sports events to help with the reopening of some sectors of the economy. Starmer said he would not make any formal decision on whether to support the initiative before studying government proposals but indicated there could be opposition to the idea from the public if death rates are near zero and hospital admissions are very low.

  • Endeavor Group, the company behind the Miss Universe contest, has nominated Elon Musk to join its board as it plans to go public

    Endeavor has nominated Elon Musk to join its board of directors, citing the Tesla CEO's experience of growing companies and serving on boards.

  • Clippers are considering signing DeMarcus Cousins for depth at center

    The Clippers are considering signing veteran center DeMarcus Cousins, who was released by the Houston Rockets last month.

  • Andre Drummond's Lakers debut cut short with toe injury in loss to Bucks

    Andre Drummond loses the nail on his big toe during the Lakers' loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night at Staples Center.

  • Swiss robots use UV light to zap viruses aboard passenger planes

    A robot armed with virus-killing ultraviolet light is being tested on Swiss airplanes, yet another idea aiming to restore passenger confidence and spare the travel industry more pandemic pain. UVeya, a Swiss start-up, is conducting the trials of the robots with Dubai-based airport services company Dnata inside Embraer jets from Helvetic Airways, a charter airline owned by Swiss billionaire Martin Ebner. Aircraft makers still must certify the devices and are studying the impact their UV light may have on interior upholstery, which could fade after many disinfections, UVeya co-founder Jodoc Elmiger said.

  • Plant Art Is the Logical Next Step in Our Flora Obsession

    Lush landscapes, still lifes, and graphic prints are the jolt of color you need in a green jungle—and you can't kill them Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • WHO Covid report leaves many stones unturned

    Team investigating the outbreak in Wuhan was unable to get a clear picture of the crucial early weeks.

  • How Donald Trump hurt female representation in federal courts

    Trump doled out lifetime appointments to more than three times as many male judges as female judges - 174 men and only 55 women.

  • Bill Barr avoided Matt Gaetz in public while the DOJ was conducting its sex-trafficking investigation, report says

    The DOJ has since 2020 been investigating whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her travel to meet him.

  • A church barred a woman from winning a fishing trip because the pastor wanted to avoid a 'false accusations'

    A pastor said "living in the days of sexual scandals and accusations," he avoids positions that could lead to false accusations, which are rare.

  • Russia now requires all smartphones and devices in the country to have Russian software preinstalled

    Reuters said Russia viewed the new law as a way to help Russian software companies compete with international ones.

  • Sorry, Gwyneth Paltrow. Dermatologists say the star's sunscreen routine is dangerous

    Gwyneth Paltrow is taking some heat for the way she applies her SPF. Dermatologists say it's important to apply sunscreen to your entire face.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Gleefully Dances on Matt Gaetz’s Political Grave

    ABCJimmy Kimmel had the unique pleasure of being the only late-night host not on hiatus during the week that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was embroiled in a sex-trafficking scandal. And on Wednesday night, he took full advantage of the situation.“Florida congressman Matt Gaetz is having a bad week after a bombshell report by the New York Times last night,” the host began. “If you’re not familiar with Matt Gaetz, this is his Twitter profile,” Kimmel added, putting up the photo of the congressman taking a selfie with Donald Trump that appears across the top of his page. “That should tell you all you need to know.”“Matt Gaetz is basically the shrimp tail in your Cinnamon Toast Crunch,” he continued. “He is not well-liked by anyone. And he is reportedly being investigated by the Department of Justice. They’re looking into whether or not he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her travel across state lines, which becomes sex trafficking.”Kimmel then reminded viewers that Gaetz was the only congressman, Democrat or Republican, who voted against an anti-human trafficking bill in 2017. “He’s one of the worst of the worst,” he said. “Even his fellow Republicans are reportedly celebrating this. But not only does Gaetz deny the charges, he tried to explain to Tucker Carlson last night that the real victim is him!”Gaetz Scandal’s Mystery ‘Extortion’ Figure Was Obsessed With a HostageFrom there, the late-night host dug deep into the extremely bizarre appearance Gaetz made on Fox News Tuesday night, during which he desperately tried and failed to find common ground with Carlson, at one point bringing up sexual-assault allegations that were raised against the Fox News host years earlier.“Tucker’s like, how the hell did I get roped into this?” Kimmel joked.In return, Carlson referred to his accuser as a “mentally ill” viewer and asserted that “being accused falsely is one of the worst things that can happen” to a person.“I know this because I do it almost every night on my show,” Kimmel added. “Although, to be fair to Tucker Carlson, all of his viewers are mentally ill.”Lisa Lampanelli on Roasting Trump and Her ‘Evil’ Mentor Don Jr. “This interview was so all over the place you’d think Matt Gaetz owned a pillow company,” the host continued, playing yet more unhinged highlights from the sit-down. He explained that despite Gaetz’s claims that the allegations all stem from a politically motivated extortion plot, it “isn’t a partisan investigation” and in fact originated under Trump’s Justice Department.Finally, Kimmel gleefully shared the baffled post-mortem that Carlson offered his viewers after his segment with Gaetz. “That was one of the weirdest interviews I’ve ever conducted,” Carlson said.“This is a man who interviewed someone who claims Hillary Clinton was running a satanic pedophile operation out of a pizza place,” Kimmel replied. “So there’s always a twist!”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • A judge ordered Lil Nas X's 'Satan shoe' maker to halt all orders, but they've reportedly already started shipping and the rapper is hosting a giveaway for the 666th pair

    MSCHF sold out all available pairs of the shoes in less than a minute on Monday, and Lil Nas X is having a giveaway for the 666th pair.