Where exactly did the KC Chiefs rally shooting happen? Here are the latest details

In the hours and days after the Feb. 14 mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl rally, it was unclear just where the gunfire had first broken out.

The first reports described shooting west of Union Station, where the rally was held, but the scene was chaotic.

But in the week since, police have clarified the circumstances of an earlier, apparently unrelated shooting, video of the crowd reacting to the shots at the rally has emerged, and prosecutors have released charging documents with more details.

Here’s what we know about where the rally shooting happened.

Where did the Super Bowl rally shooting happen?

The shooting occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on Feb. 14 as hundreds of thousands of Chiefs fans were celebrating the team’s Super Bowl victory against the San Francisco 49ers. Shots fired on the west side of Union Station sent hundreds of people scrambling for cover.

The charging documents say the shooting happened at Pershing Road and Kessler Road, right in front of Union Station where the Chiefs’ victory rally had just ended.

Detectives also observed multiple 9mm and .40 caliber shell casings just north of the intersection of West Pershing Road and Kessler Road, where the shooting occurred.

Video footage from a security camera across the street from Union Station captured the moment when gunfire erupted.

A resident of an apartment building at Pershing and Kessler roads, whose bedroom overlooks Union Station, had set up a camera to livestream the parade and rally on the video site Twitch.

Where did the second shooting happen?

Before the shooting at Union Station that wounded at least 39 and killed Johnson County mom and disc jockey Lisa Lopez-Galvan, another shooting happened about a mile away.

Minutes earlier, about 1:30 p.m., near 27th Street, McGee Trafficway and Gillham Road. Two people suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a Kansas City police spokeswoman, said at the time.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said it was not known to be connected to the violence at the rally itself.