Where to get face masks, cleaning wipes and other household essentials for less

Melissa Lee, Reviewed
·5 min read

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

In the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, basic household essentials, such as toilet paper and disposable gloves, were nearly impossible to find—and, if you managed to spot them, prices were often hiked up due to high demand. While the panic for these items gradually lessened over time as production caught up and states began to roll out vaccinations, it’s still important to have certain necessities, such as face masks and hand sanitizer, on deck.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

Even better, you can currently purchase these household essentials at a discount at much-loved retailers, such as Amazon, Walmart and Staples: The latter, for instance, is offering a buy four cleaning products, get one free deal, so you can stock up through March 6.

Ahead, check out nine at-home necessities to save on, ranging from Reviewed-approved face masks and disposable gloves to thermometers and hand soap.

1. Face masks

Mask up with our favorite face coverings.
Mask up with our favorite face coverings.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends individuals over the age of 2 wear a cloth facial covering to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Not only are they required in the U.S. on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation, they’ve been tested and proven to prevent the spread of respiratory droplets caused by sneezing, coughing, talking and breathing.

There are a lot of different face masks out on the market nowadays, but our No.1 pick is Athleta’s everyday non-medical masks. Although the material is thinner than other masks our tester tried, each one is triple-layered. They weren’t hard to breathe in, plus, they were comfortable enough to wear for long periods. Right now, you can head to the site to get a five-pack from $14.99, saving you 50% from the original price of $30.

Below, check out even more deals on face masks around the web.

2. Disinfectant wipes

Wipe in one direction to avoid reinfecting areas and leave the surface wet for the appropriate amount of time to properly disinfect.
Wipe in one direction to avoid reinfecting areas and leave the surface wet for the appropriate amount of time to properly disinfect.

Like all-purpose cleaners, disinfectant wipes can be useful for wiping down germ-filled surfaces in your home or car—especially after going outside. While they're not necessary to wipe down items such as groceries or packages before use, according to Katrina Korfmacher, a director at the University of Rochester Medical Center's Environmental Health Sciences Center, as the risk of catching COVID-19 from surfaces is "exceedingly small," these wipes can also help with peace of mind—I personally like to clean off my counters with alcohol wipes after I put all my groceries away. I also store them in my car for wiping down my center console. Ahead, shop markdowns on disinfectant wipes.

3. Paper towels

Paper towels are a must-have in normal times, but in the age of COVID-19, they've become even more important for helping to clean bacteria-infested spots in your home or dry your hands after washing them. Last year, they were super difficult to find, but right now, you can get them at several different retailers. Although we most recommend the Bounty Select-a-Size two-ply paper towels (not currently discounted), you can get plenty of other great options for less below.

4. Disinfecting spray

Chemical cleaners can help lessen the amount of germs and bacteria in your home.
Chemical cleaners can help lessen the amount of germs and bacteria in your home.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), any surface cleaners with an alcohol content of 70% or more will kill bacteria linked to COVID-19 when used properly. Like toilet paper, all-purpose cleaners were difficult to find during peak quarantine times. Luckily, you can now shop price drops on multi-surface cleaners from trusted brands, such as Method and Clorox.

5. Disposable gloves

Keep your contact with surfaces limited.
Keep your contact with surfaces limited.

Disposable gloves are really handy—literally!—nowadays. If you venture outside to run errands or do some food shopping, you can slip them on to avoid directly touching produce or other products. After each use, you can take them off and throw them away, worry-free. Check out deals on disposable gloves ahead.

6. Hand sanitizer

It goes without saying that hand sanitizer is a definite must-have nowadays. While CDC states that washing your hands with soap and water is more effective than just using hand sanitizer, it’s still helpful in a pinch—especially when you’re out and about in public. The agency recommends using formulas that are made with at least 60% alcohol in order to kill bacteria and germs and reduce their growth, too. Shop markdowns on hand sanitizer below.

7. Hand soap

In order to guard against COVID-19, the CDC suggests washing your hands for at least 20 seconds a few times a day: Before, during and after preparing food, after handling raw food, poultry, seafood and eggs, before eating, after touching garbage, after wiping counters or touching pets and after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose. According to the organization, it's one of the most effective ways to avoid getting sick and spreading germs to others. Ahead, shop price drops on hand soap.

8. Toilet paper

Toilet paper is back in stock&#x002014;and on sale.
Toilet paper is back in stock—and on sale.

Remember when quarantine initially hit, and shoppers were panic-buying toilet paper faster than stores could stock it? With the bathroom essential back on store shelves, there’s no need to buy any more than you need, but it can payoff to purchase packs at a discount. Charmin Ultra Soft ($21.49) is our t.p. of choice, but isn’t on sale at the moment. Check out what is instead below.

9. Thermometers

Find out if you&#39;re running a fever in seconds.
Find out if you're running a fever in seconds.

A common symptom of COVID-19 and the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine is a fever. That’s why it’s super important to have an accurate thermometer on hand in case of any side effects or signs of the illness. This way, you can monitor your or a loved one’s fever in case a doctor has to be contacted. Check out top-rated thermometers for less here.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Household essentials: Get toilet paper, face masks and more on sale

Recommended Stories

  • Budget 2021: Five things to look out for

    Tax rises and an extension of Covid support are both tipped to be announced in this week’s Budget.

  • Amazon worker sues company, claiming race and gender bias in corporate hires

    Amazon.com Inc. was sued for allegedly discriminating against Black and female workers in hiring employees for its corporate offices.

  • Warren Proposes ‘Ultra-Millionaire’ Tax

    Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D) on Monday unveiled a proposal to tax the net worth of the wealthiest Americans, a move she says would raise roughly $3 trillion in revenues over 10 years. The Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act would impose an annual tax of 2% on net worth between $50 million and $1 billion. Households with assets of more than $1 billion would face an additional 1% surtax, for a total wealth tax of 3%. The tax would apply only to the top 0.05% of households, Warren said, without affecting the taxes of the remaining 99.95%. The proposal, which was also introduced by Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) and Brendan Boyle (D-PA), is similar to a plan Warren offered during her run for the Democratic presidential nomination in the 2020 election. Warren said Monday that the tax would serve a dual purpose, helping fulfill President Joe Biden’s pledge to invest in infrastructure, health care and education while also combatting growing economic inequality. “We have watched the wealth of the billionaire class in America increase by more than a trillion dollars over the last year,” Warren said Monday. “A two-cent wealth tax would just help level the playing field a little bit, and create the kind of revenue that would let us build back better, as Joe Biden says.” Beefing up enforcement: The bill would also provide $100 billion for the IRS to hire more personnel, modernize technology and enhance enforcement. At least 30% of those subject to the tax would be audited automatically, and a 40% “exit tax” on net worth over $50 million would be applied to anyone who seeks to leave the country. Billions from the 100 richest: Warren’s tax would generate $78 billion from the 100 wealthiest households, according to a Bloomberg analysis Monday. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos would see the biggest bill, paying about $5.4 billion this year, while Tela’s Elon Musk would pay about $5.2 billion and Microsoft founder Bill Gates would pay about $4 billion. Questions about Warren’s approach: Warren released a new analysis from University of California, Berkeley economists Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman that projected $3 trillion in revenue from the proposed wealth tax between 2023 and 2032. But critics of earlier versions of Warren’s proposal have argued that a wealth tax would be less effective, due in part to tax avoidance by the super-wealthy. “There's also a lot of uncertainty over how much revenue a wealth tax could actually generate,” Erica York of the right-leaning Tax Foundation told Yahoo Money. “It would probably raise much less revenue than what Senator Warren estimates.” Some critics have also questioned whether a wealth tax would be constitutional, a complex issue that could produce a serious barrier to creating such a levy in the U.S. Unlikely to pass: Although the idea of a wealth tax is popular with a majority of Americans and the Warren bill is backed by many liberal-leaning groups – including the AFL-CIO, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, Americans for Financial Reform, Americans for Tax Fairness, SEIU, the Sunrise Movement, Tax March and the Working Families Party – it is not expected to be enacted any time soon. As a candidate in 2020, Biden showed little interest in a wealth tax, and the White House is not expected to back the new proposal. Still, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that the president is sympathetic with Warren’s effort. “Addressing the inequities in the tax code is something he talked about as part of the Build Back Better agenda and something he remains committed to,” Psaki said at a press conference. “He has a lot of respect for Senator Warren and is aligned in the goal of making sure the ultra-wealthy and big corporations finally pay their fair share.” Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • WHO panel issues strong advice against hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19

    The anti-inflammatory drug should not be used in the fight against the pandemic, the WHO's Guideline Development Group (GDG) expert panel wrote in the BMJ British medical journal, and is "not worthwhile" exploring in further research studies of possible COVID-19 treatments. Former U.S. President Trump said last March that hydroxychloroquine could be a game-changer in the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Aston Martin: The billionaire building 'a British Ferrari'

    Lawrence Stroll, executive chairman of Aston Martin, told the BBC he wants to build a firm with a "luxury profile".

  • Meghan and Harry's Tell-All Is the "Final Straw" for William, Insiders Say

    Queen Elizabeth was "shocked and saddened" by Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's response last week to her official statement about her decision to strip the Sussexes of their ceremonial titles and patronages. But there is one member of the Royal Family who was and still is "absolutely furious" over it. A royal source told Best Life that Prince William was "seething with anger" over what he perceived to be "absolute disrespect of Her Majesty in a very public way." Harry and Meghan's stinging words came shortly after their announcement that they would be sitting down with Oprah Winfrey for a Mar. 7 tell-all interview on CBS, which the insider said is "the final straw" in the brothers' already fractured relationship. The Sussexes' decision to do the interview is drawing comparisons to Princess Diana's explosive 1995 sitdown with Martin Bashir that proved disastrous for both the princess and the royals. It was a choice she came to regret. Nearly three decades later, William simply cannot fathom why any member of the Royal Family would open themselves up to that kind of scrutiny and drag the rest of the family into it, knowing how devastating it could be for all parties involved.No one had been told Diana was doing that infamous BBC interview, including William and Harry. The headmaster at Eton College, where William was studying at the time, arranged for the prince to watch it alone in his office. When Diana arrived to talk to her son the day after the premiere of the interview—during which she questioned Prince Charles' suitability to be king and talked of his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles—William refused to see his mother. "He loved his mother very much," said an insider. "But at the time, he thought the interview was a stunning betrayal. He could not understand why Diana would publicly say the things she did about his father and the monarchy."The source continued, "Harry choosing to do a no-holds-barred interview with the most famous interviewer and personality in the world has resurrected all those memories for William." According to the insider, Harry's decision has pushed the brothers' once-strong bond "into the abyss." "If there is going to be any kind of reconciliation between the brothers, it will be very far down the line now, if ever," the source said.Read on for the stunning reasons behind what could be an irreparable break between the brothers, and for more on the latest with the House of Windsor, check out Prince Harry Is Preparing to Rush to Prince Philip's Side, Say Insiders. William has always been wary of the media, while Harry has seemingly started to embrace it. Diana's death fostered a deep mistrust and dislike of the media in William, so much so that the Palace had to, at his request, negotiate an agreement with the press that the prince be left alone during his time at St. Andrews University on the condition he would make himself available for periodic press calls, which he reportedly hated. When he and Kate graduated and his then-girlfriend was being hounded by photographers, he filed a formal complaint with the Press Commission. Today, the prince still keeps the press at arm's length, but he has learned to give the media just enough access to his own family and the royals so as to protect them while satisfying his duty as heir.Harry has filed numerous lawsuits against the media for what he considers harassing and untrue stories written about Meghan and their relationship. He also told Tom Bradby in the now infamous ITV interview that every time he sees a wall of flashbulbs, it brings him back to his mother's tragic death. But now living in America, Harry has seemingly adopted more of a celebrity's mindset towards the press.William spoke about the media for the very first time in the 2017 documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy. His poignant remarks may hint at why he reportedly feels angry and confused over Harry's decision to do the interview with Oprah. “Harry and I lived through [the media's obsession with Diana and its fatal consequence], and one lesson I’ve learned is you never let [the media] in too far, because it’s very difficult to get them back out again," he said. "You’ve got to maintain a barrier and a boundary, because if both sides cross it, a lot of pain can come from it." And for more on the tragedy of the People's Princess, check out The 6 Biggest Unanswered Questions Surrounding Princess Diana's Death. Tensions between William and Harry started long before Meghan came along. In the fall, royal historian Robert Lacey told Best Life that the toxic combination of William and Harry's traumatic upbringing due to their parents' "loveless, arranged" marriage and their mother's shocking death caused some long-simmering feelings of resentment that culminated in a rift so deep, it imperils the very future of the monarchy."Most everyone thought the dual traumas of their parents' marriage and their mother's tragic death were in the past," Lacey told Best Life in Oct. 2020. But that proved not to be the case. "They are the legacy of all that heartache," he added. And for more on what Lacey thinks Diana would've done about their divide, check out Diana Would Have Healed William and Harry's Rift, Says Royal Biographer. Harry reportedly took William's early concern about his relationship with Meghan as an insult and sign of disrespect. When Harry began to date Meghan in 2016, William reportedly reminded his brother of the advice their mother had once given them. A royal insider told Best Life in Mar. 2020, "Both William and Harry knew how deeply unhappy their mother was over her disastrous marriage to Charles. She wanted that to be a cautionary tale for them. Diana and Charles were alone together a little over a dozen times before they were married. They both had second thoughts, but felt a duty to go through with it. Diana told William and Harry to make absolutely sure the woman they wanted to marry was 'the one' and not to rush or be forced into anything."William reportedly reminded Harry of their mother's warning, according to Daily Mail, asking his brother: "Are you sure you're doing the right thing?" My sources confirmed that Harry was deeply hurt and offended by William's question. "Harry felt that William was dismissive of his relationship with Meghan from the start," my source said. "That never changed, things only got worse." And for more royal news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. William and Harry seemingly interpreted Princess Diana's life advice very differently. William and Harry seemingly internalized Diana's advice to take time to find the right person and marry for love very differently. William and Kate Middleton started dating at university and were together for eight years before getting engaged; Harry and Meghan were in their 30s when they met and dated for two years before they married. "Harry set out to marry for love at any cost, while William took his mother's words quite seriously and took his time to make sure royal life would suit Catherine and she would be a good fit within the family," said a royal insider. "As the future king, both love and duty figured equally in his mind." And for more on William's future as king, check out Can the Monarchy Survive Without Queen Elizabeth? Any glimmer of hope of a reconciliation between William and Harry has now been dashed. Lacey—whose book Battle of Brothers: William&Harry—The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult chronicles their complicated relationship—told Best Life in October that there were hopes that the one-year review of the Sandringham Summit, which had originally been scheduled for next month, "might produce some sort of reconciliation." But instead, according to another royal source, the Sussexes' early decision to finalize their split from the Royal Family in such a public way and their plans to air what is expected to be an interview full of bombshell revelations to a worldwide audience has made that "impossible anytime in the foreseeable future." And for more facts about their mother, check out Here's the Truth Behind the Biggest Myths About Princess Diana.Diane Clehane is a New York-based journalist and author of Imagining Diana and Diana: The Secrets of Her Style.

  • Easy Side Dishes for BBQ Mains, From Grilled Onion Dip to Watermelon Pizza

    Get ready to fall in love with smoky guacamole. From Good Housekeeping

  • 16 "Unhealthy" Foods That Aren’t That Bad For You, According To Nutritionists

    Pizza is definitely a go. From Women's Health

  • 70 Insanely Delicious Ways to Enjoy Chicken Breasts at Any Meal

    Chicken dinners are far from boring — these ideas kick it up a notch. From Good Housekeeping

  • 22 of the Most Beautiful Cathedrals in the World

    These magnificent structures are awe-inspiring inside and out.From Woman's Day

  • The 63 Shortest Celebrity Marriages

    From Britney Spears' 55-hour marriage to Kim K calling it quits after just 72 days.From Town & Country

  • The 20 Top Supermodels That Dominated Fashion in the '90s

    From Linda Evangelista and Naomi Campbell to Kate Moss, Alek Wek, and more, these are the names that ushered in the era of elegance. From ELLE

  • The Sussexes Want to Attend the Queen's Jubilee and It's Causing a Lot of Drama

    “Harry wants to be there. It is already causing a headache and is going to be very awkward."

  • These Celebrities Don't Use Their Real Names

    Brad Pitt, Rihanna, and Miley Cyrus aren't who you think they are.From Marie Claire

  • You've Never Seen These Photos Of Hollywood Icon Grace Kelly

    The epitome of classic, old-Hollywood style.From Town & Country

  • Surreal Destinations You Wouldn’t Think Are in America

    Pictures just won’t do these places justice.From Prevention

  • These Vintage Photos Show the Evolution of Walmart

    Vintage photos that showcase the humble beginnings of Walmart.From Delish

  • Photos That Exhibit the Eternal Cool of James Dean

    Get a glimpse at the softer side of the rebel actor.From Town & Country

  • 9 Times Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Rocked Hand-Me-Downs

    The Windsors are known for passing down their clothes.From Redbook

  • Cary Grant's Life in Photos

    A look into the life of Hollywood's original leading man. From Town & Country