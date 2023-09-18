Where and when to find fall festivities in Gaston County this season

Three-year-old McKinley Lowder looks for the perfect pumpkin Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, during the Fall Festival at Lewis Farm in Ranlo.

Fall is creeping in, and cities across the county are planning celebrations.

Here’s a list of free fall festivals for the whole family happening this September and October in Gaston County.

Fall food events

The Gaston County Cooperative Extension will host several, ‘Eating Smart with Local Fall Produce,’ events this October in Gaston County.

These free events will teach Gaston County how to make, “tasty, delicious, and easy meals using fall foods,” according to event information.

The first event will start at 2 p.m., and will be held in the Gaston County Public Library, located at 1555 E. Garrison Blvd on Oct. 5.

You can register to attend by emailing andrew.pierce@gastongov.com or by calling 704-868-2164.

The second event on Friday, Oct. 20, will start at 10 a.m. and will be held at the Kiser Senior Center, located at 123 W. Pennsylvania Ave. in Bessemer City.

Interested parties can register by emailing Sramsey@bessemercity.com or by calling 704-729-6465.

The last event will start at 2 p.m. at Confluence South Fork, located at 117 Center St. in Cramerton.

Those interested in attending can email randrea@cramerton.org or call 704-824-4231 to reserve a spot.

Library events

Two additional fall events will take place at the Gaston County Public Library’s Garrison Boulevard branch.

On Wednesday Sept. 20 and Oct. 25, the whole family is invited to sit down at 4 p.m. and color together.

From 4-5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27, the library will also host Fall Crafts for Adults, where they can make pressed-flower jar candle holders. All supplies are provided on a first-come first-served basis, according to event information.

Pub crawls, barbeque, and more

Before the end of September, Gaston County residents will also have the chance to participate in Bessemer City’s BC Brew and Que, Downtown Fall Crawl in Gastonia, and an Autumn Festival happening at the Schiele Museum.

From noon to 9 p.m. at 114 W. Virginia Ave. in Bessemer City, the Second Annual BC Brew and Que will provide visitors with live music, craft beer, food vendors, and a barbecue competition.

Tickets are available at www.bessemercity.com.

Five of Gastonia’s craft beer vendors have come together to create a pub crawl that will take place from 6-11 p.m. downtown.

Participants are welcome to move in any order they like, but the suggested order is Cavendish, The Rooster, Gaston Pour House, Freeman’s, then CityCade.

Some of the participating pubs and breweries will be giving out “swag,” or even have local vendors selling handcrafted goods on-site.

All participating establishments will have deals on drinks and food all night.

The Schiele Museum will host its own Autumn Festival from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Coming with the price of regular admission, families will have the opportunity to, “meet live animals, pick out a pumpkin, make fall crafts, learn about the changing leaves, guess the weight of a giant pumpkin, and more,” according to event information.

From 4-5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23, TECH at Lowell will host an all-ages pumpkin painting event at 203 McAdenville Road.

A limited number of pumpkins and some paint will be provided.

New Hope Elementary School, located at 137 Stowe Rd in Gastonia, will host a fall carnival from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27.

The festival will include games, candy, food trucks, laser tag, and music.

Belmont Moonlight Carnival

The Downtown Belmont Development Association and Aerial Arts Studio will bring a moonlight carnival to Stowe Park for a two-day event.

The first event, which is an adult’s only night, will take place from 7-10:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20.

The second, a family friendly event, will take place from 2-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Aerial circus shows, food trucks, bounce houses, trick or treating, a pumpkin patch, a beer garden, and more will be available at the events.

There will also be two costume contests on each day of the event with prizes for the winners.

Admission is $5 cash or $6.50 on a card at the door.

From 7-8 p.m. on Oct. 25, Martha Baptist Church in Dallas will host a trunk-or-treat event with candy, drinks, and games at 104 Downey Lake Road.

Visitors can win prizes for having the best decorated car.

Two-year-old Sloane Hoots feeds the goats Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, during the Fall Festival at Lewis Farm in Ranlo.

Official city festivals

The city of Gastonia will host a fall carnival from 3-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, at CaroMont Health Park, 800 W. Franklin Blvd.

The carnival will have free games, inflatables, prizes, face painting, balloon twisting, and a costume contest.

Concessions and alcohol will be available.

The city of Lowell will host a fall festival from 3-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, which will be located on East First Street.

Visitors can expect, “craft vendors, food trucks, Oktoberfest, live music, and kid’s zone,” according to event information.

From 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, Cramerton Parks and Recreation will host a fall festival at CB Huss Recreation Complex, which is located at 480 11th St.

The festival will feature games, prizes, candy, and cake walks.

Visitors can access unlimited game play with a $5 wristband, according to event information.

A costume contest, free Halloween crafts, and trick-or-treating with local businesses will also be happening at the event.

