Happy Friday, folks! We’ve made it to the end of another week – and we’re halfway through July, if you can believe it.

Judge’s gavel. [File]

Three months after the Fall River Police Department first announced that two years’ worth of drug case evidence was missing, an investigation into their disappearance is still ongoing — but dozens of criminal cases have been tied up in court, with potential consequences further down the road. We spoke with police, the District Attorney, and several defense attorneys for a deep-dive, comprehensive look into what these missing logs are, how their absence is affecting the court system, and how they tie into shocking problems at the FRPD vice unit. Read more about this important issue here.

A Fall River man will serve up to two decades in state prison for raping a 14-year-old girl three times in the same night, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. Arnold Thompson, 37, of 1197 Robeson St., pleaded guilty to rape in this appalling case – get the full story here.

And The Herald News is proud to announce its All-Scholastics boys tennis all-star selections, honoring the best athletes in the Greater Fall River area from the 2022 season. These guys were simply the best on the courts for their respective teams in the spring, with Durfee having its best season in two decades. Get to know all these star athletes.

Weather

Your three-day forecast.

Join us

Not one of our beloved digital subscribers yet? You can become one right now, and join the growing team of people dedicated to preserving great local news. It’s so easy -- go to HeraldNews.com/subscribenow and check out the options. For just a few cents a day, you get all-you-can-read local news, and you’ll be keeping local journalism alive in our community!

Check out all these stories and more at HeraldNews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Where are the Fall River PD's drug logs?