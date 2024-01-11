‘Where are you?’: Family not giving up hope on missing 79-year-old woman

Nancy Brown, 79, was last seen on Dec. 9, 2023, wandering from her son’s north Charlotte home.

The woman who has dementia may have gotten on a bus and her family is very worried.

Linata Brown brought her mother to Charlotte for the holidays, but she disappeared two days after getting to the Queen City.

PAST COVERAGE: Missing woman with dementia may have gotten onto bus in Charlotte

“It’s like she vanished,” Linata Brown said. “No person actually vanishes.”

Nancy Brown suffers from dementia and police said she wandered from her son’s home in the 7000 block of Neuhoff Lane a month ago.

Investigators think she might have tried to catch a bus back home to Brooklyn or flagged down a ride to try and get there.

“I’m like, how are you eating? Where are you sleeping?” her daughter said. “How are you going to the bathroom? Like simple things. Like, are you on the road or in the woods? Where are you?”

The disappearance has been tough on the family. Nancy Brown has an older sister. They are the last two children of seven and used to talk every day.

“I can’t tell this 81-year-old lady, ‘Your sister is missing,’” Linata Brown said. “That would devastate her. I don’t know how she would react.”

The family and police are asking for the public’s help. They think she could be in one of the cities along the route to New York, including Wilmington, Raleigh, Richmond, Washington, D.C. and New York City.

The family is not giving up hope.

“I just want her to come home,” Linata Brown said. “We’re going to have a party when she comes home. She’s never going nowhere without me again, ever again.”

Police believe that Nancy Brown may have a black nylon suitcase, an article of clothing, and a family photo album.

Call 911 if you see her or have information.

VIDEO: Missing Charlotte woman with dementia may have gotten onto bus