Where Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) Stands In Terms Of Earnings Growth Against Its Industry

Measuring Fastenal Company's (NasdaqGS:FAST) track record of past performance is an insightful exercise for investors. It enables us to reflect on whether the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a powerful signal for future performance. Below, I will assess FAST's recent performance announced on 31 March 2020 and compare these figures to its historical trend and industry movements.

Were FAST's earnings stronger than its past performances and the industry?

FAST's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2020) of US$799m has increased by 3.6% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 12%, indicating the rate at which FAST is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let’s take a look at what’s going on with margins and whether the rest of the industry is experiencing the hit as well.

In terms of returns from investment, Fastenal has invested its equity funds well leading to a 30% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 21% exceeds the US Trade Distributors industry of 6.7%, indicating Fastenal has used its assets more efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Fastenal’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 33% to 32%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 7.0% to 17% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Fastenal's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. While Fastenal has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I recommend you continue to research Fastenal to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

