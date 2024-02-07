Where in the Fayetteville area to watch Super Bowl 58, order game day party food

Whether you’re a diehard football fan or just tuning in for Usher’s halftime show, most people can agree that any Super Bowl party worth attending has spectacular food.

Luckily, there’s no shortage of game day eats in the Fayetteville area.

If you’re watching the Kansas City Chiefs face-off against the San Francisco 49ers from your couch, grocery stores and restaurants have deals on takeout.

Rather eat, drink and cheer on your favorite team at a bar or restaurant? Several local spots will show Super Bowl 58 on flatscreens and offer deals on food and alcohol.

Kick-off is at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, don’t get caught hungry. Here’s a look at what to eat:

Plenty of Fayetteville-area restautants and some grocery stores have Super Bowl specials.

The Fresh Market at 230 Glensford Drive in Fayetteville sells a Game Day Meal with 25 wings, cheesesteak egg rolls with honey mustard dipping sauce, 1 pound of smoked gouda or spinach dip, 1 pound of snack mix, pita chips and 18 mini chocolate chip cookies at $49.99. Order online by Wednesday at 2 p.m. for pickup Feb. 9-11.

Hooters at 501 N. McPherson Church Road in Fayetteville has dine-in and catering deals. Get 10 wings, a side of fries and Bud Light or a fountain drink for $16.99 and Bud Light pitchers for $11 each when you dine in. Rather eat on your couch? Get 75 wings for $85, 75 boneless wings for $65 or 50 boneless and 50 traditional wings for $100.

Mash House Brewing Company at 4150 Sycamore Dairy Road in Fayetteville serves $5 beer pitchers, $5 appetizers at the bar, and offers a 15% military discount on food. Bring your own growler for a $15 refill or buy two growlers and fill them for $25.

Mac’s Speed Shop at 482 N. McPherson Church Road in Fayetteville has guacamole, queso and buffalo turkey dips, smoked wings and all the sauces. Dips start at $10. Get 50 wings for $49, 100 for $94, 250 for $212, or 500 for $373. Preorder online for pickup Feb. 11.

On-After Pub & Grub at 3004 Bragg Blvd. serves pulled pork sandwich and fries baskets for $10. The pub’s sister bar, H8ters at 2026-C Fort Bragg Road, offers $2 off flatbreads and pizzas. Both Fayetteville bars have beer bucket specials at $8 for five domestic beers and $11 for five imported beers.

Publix has a variety of party-ready platters available for next-day pickup. Order fruit, vegetable, cheese and dessert platters, fried chicken and wings, sandwiches and football-themed cakes and cupcakes online.

Smokey Bones at 1891 Skibo Road in Fayetteville offers a “football feast” catering package with 72 wings, two racks of ribs, a choice of two sides, garlic bread and 24 doughnut holes with strawberry and chocolate dipping sauce at $199.99. Pre-order online for pickup.

White Rabbit Pub at 3030 Fort Bragg Road in Fayetteville offers food and drink specials and karaoke to close out the night. The bar opens at noon, festivities begin at 6 p.m., and there is no cover charge.

22 Klicks at 3109 Main St. in Hope Mills typically offers wings for less than a dollar each and draft beer deals.

