Where to get fish and chips and other seafood options in the Brockton area during Lent

BROCKTON − Lent begins on Wednesday, Feb. 14, and runs until March 28 this year.

On Ash Wednesday, and on Fridays during the Lenten season, many Christians abstain from eating meat.

It's common for some to substitute meat with fish.

Fish and chips is a common go-to meal, but there are many other seafood alternatives like haddock, shrimp and scallops.

How about trying lobster caprese made with garden tomatoes, fresh basil and buffalo mozzarella topped with a half-pound of lobster salad, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and a balsamic reduction? Or what about a bourbon salmon dish of grilled salmon filet topped with cherry tomatoes, shallots and glazed with tangy bourbon sauce?

Simpler options include a cup of clam chowder, fish tacos and lobster roll.

Whether you like your seafood baked, broiled or fried, in a sandwich or in a basket, there are plenty of tasty options

Here's a list of Brockton-area places to get delicious seafood meals for your meat-less Friday dinners.

McMenamy Seafood (Brockton)

McMenamy’s has wide variety of seafood platters and baskets. "Whether you prefer your seafood baked, broiled or fried, you'll find it prepared the way you like it here,” according to its website.

The giant Captain's Seafood Platter at McMenamy Seafood, 810 Belmont St., Brockton.

Its menu includes baked and broiled seafood, shrimp cocktail, clam chowder, fish and chips and more. Specials include a family fish feed with fried haddock, French fries, rolls, coleslaw and tartar sauce that serves four to five people, and a Captain's Seafood Platter with over one pound of fresh seafood, French fries, onion rings, coleslaw and tarter sauce for two people.

McMenamy Seafood, at 810 Belmont St. in Brockton, www.mcmenamyseafood.com

Maguire's Bar and Grill (Easton)

Maguire’s menu is packed with fresh seafood choices for Good Friday. Entrees include fish and chips, fish tacos, grilled salmon, baked haddock, lobster mac and cheese, and a blackened shrimp pasta made with gulf shrimp sautéed in a spicy parmesan cream sauce with red peppers tossed with rigatoni, lobster caprese and mussels.

Left to right, Lobster mac and cheese, lobster caprese, lobster roll and lobster club sandwich are just some of the seafood dishes at Maguires Bar & Grill, 503 Foundry St., North Easton.

Sandwiches include the lobster club is made with a half-pound of Maine lobster meat lightly dressed with mayonnaise, thick cut maple bacon, lettuce and tomato on grilled sour dough bread, a salmon wrap, and lobster roll.

Maguire's offers inside and outside seating and curbside pickup to go.

Maguire's Bar and Grill, at 503 Foundry St. in North Easton, www.maguiresbarandgrill.com

Barrett's Alehouse (Bridgewater, West Bridgewater)

Barrett’s Alehouse in Bridgewater offers fish and chips, baked haddock served New England style with white wine, butter, Ritz cracker crumbs served with mashed potatoes and vegetables, dill salmon bowl, fish tacos with fried haddock, cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, cilantro and lime aioli, and clam chowder.

These are the mouth-watering fish tacos made with fried haddock, shredded lettuce, fresh salsa, queso fresco, and cilantro-lime aioli served on flour tortillas at Barrett's Alehouse, with locations in Bridgewater and West Bridgewater

Barrett's Alehouse in West Bridgewater offers fish and chips, clam chowder, fish tacos, haddock Newburg made with sherry cream sauce, toasted ritz crackers served with mashed potaotes and asparagus; cedar and bourbon salmon fresh salmon baked on cedar wood, smoked rosemary butter served with bourban glazed brussel sprouts.

Barrett's Alehouse Bridgewater, 425 Bedford St., 508-697-4800, www.barrettsalehouse.com/bridgewater.

North End Market & Deli (Brockton)

North End has a variety of seafood selections to take home for Lenten Fridays. Seafood plates include fish and chips, haddock, whole clams, shrimp and scallops. There's also a seafood platter that has over a pound of fish and a Family Fish Feed that serves four to five people.

You can also get baked scrod, baked haddock, and a baked seafood plate with scrod, scallops, and shrimp. Lighter fare choices include clam chowder, tuna or seafood on a roll, fish sandwich and clam rolls.

North End Market & Deli, 1123 N. Main St., Brockton, www.facebook.com/NorthEndMarket/

Doyle’s Bar & Grill (Easton)

Daily seafood selections at Doyle’s include boiled or baked haddock, baked scallops blackened mahi mahi, lobster mac and cheese, Asian salmon, lobster casserole, and seafood Neptune made with breaded scallops, shrimp and haddock baked in white wine and butter, served with potato and vegetable.

One of Doyle’s specialties is the fried scallop plate served with your choice of side, coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Fried seafood selections include a fried clam plate, fish and chips, fried scallop plate, fried shrimp plate and more.

Doyle’s Bar & Grill, 956 Washington St, South Easton, www.doylespubandgrilleaston.com

Stoneforge Restaurants (Easton, Raynham)

Stoneforge appetizers include scallops and bacon, clams casino, fushion calamari, shrimp crab cakes and more. Their house made soups include lobster bisque and New England clam chowder.

This delicious 'Seafood from Hell' dish with callops, shrimp, lobster, and sweet chili chipotle cream sauceis is available at Stoneforge Grill in Easton.

Fresh seafood entrees include caramel apple pecan salmon (pan-seared salmon topped with apples and pecan), lobster roll, maple butterscotch scallops (cinnamon seared scallops, maple butterscotch glaze,served over butternut risotto), and the popular “seafood from hell” with scallops, shrimp, lobster, sweet chil chipotle cream sauce.

Stoneforge Gill is located at 10 Roosevelt Cir, South Easton. Stoneforge Tavern is located at 90 Paramount Drive, Raynham. www.stoneforgerestaurants.com.

Boston Tavern (West Bridgewater)

The seafood options on the Boston Tavern menu are plentiful, including baked and fried sea scallops, salmon, Boston baked scrod with “tender, flaky, oven-baked haddock topped with a bit of buttery bread crumbs served with potato and veggies, clams, fish sandwich and tacos, and, of course, fish n’ chips.

Boston Tavern in West Bridgewater offers this Fenway Triple Play plate with fried clams, scallops, haddock and fries.

There's also The Fenway Triple Play with fried clams, scallops and haddock, fries and onion rings, and a Cape Cod Reuben sandwich with golden fried haddock on grilled marble rye with melted swiss, coleslaw and 1000 Island dressing.

Boston Tavern, 389 A W Center St., West Bridgewater, www.thebostontavern.com

Brack’s Grille & Tap, (Brockton & Taunton)

Brack’s seafood dishes include fish n' chips with crispy cod served with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce; New England cod with lemon butter and herb breadcrumbs; a Mediterranean seafood sauté made with cod, salmon, and shrimp sauteed with shallots, spinach, garlic, cherry tomatoes, and Kalamata olives in lemon butter wine sauce withlinguine, garnished with Feta cheese and fresh basil; and bourbon salmon.

Clam chowder, fish tacos, salmon burger and a shrimp plate are also on the daily menu.

Brack’s Grille & Tap, 1280 Belmont St, Brockton, bracksgrilleandtap.com

Boiling Catch (Brockton)

Boiling Catch servies hot Cajun-style seafood, including a combo bag of snow crab legs and crawfish. The restaurant allows you to pick the level of spiciness in each bag. Deep-fried food is also an option, including fish and chips, fried shrimp, calamari and catfish. if a seafood boil isn't your vibe. Succulent sides are available, including garlic noodles, clam chowder, hush puppies, and Cajun rice.

Boiling Catch, 675 Crescent St., Brockton, www.theboilingcatch.com

