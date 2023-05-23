‘Where’s your fob?’ Signs popping up in Fort Lauderdale carry a message from police

If you drive through downtown Fort Lauderdale, the signs popping up in medians are hard to miss. The message is a simple reminder: Don’t forget your fob.

The signs around the Las Olas area are part of ongoing crime prevention efforts, said Casey Liening, a Fort Lauderdale police spokesperson. The campaign started in 2021 after nearly 900 cars were stolen from the city the previous year, marking a 7% increase in car theft.

A photo of signs near Las Olas in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

So far in 2023, 238 cars have been stolen as of March, according to Fort Lauderdale police.

Car theft, Liening said, increases the city’s crime rates and insurance costs — but can be prevented.

The thefts usually involve organized groups scoping out parking lots, streets and businesses for unlocked luxury vehicles. When they find a fob inside, they simply drive off in the car, just like if someone left a key in the ignition.

Drivers who wouldn’t dare leave car keys lying around apparently aren’t as careful with stashing their new-fangled fobs, those small remote control devices that work with keyless entry.

Fort Lauderdale police urge people to make it part of their routine to lock their cars and take their fob and belongings with them.

Anyone who notices suspicious activity is encouraged to report it at 954-764-HELP.