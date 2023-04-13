This is where and when former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill has to report to federal prison

We now know where former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill will be serving his prison sentence after he was found guilty of violating detainees’ rights.

According to federal court documents, Hill will have to report to FCI Forrest City Low in Forest City, Arkansas by Noon on May 15 to serve his 18-month sentence.

Prosecutors claimed during his trial that Hill ordered six pre-trial inmates to be restrained in a chair despite not showing violent or uncontrollable behavior at the time they were restrained. They say the sheriff based his use of the chair solely on behavior they displayed before they arrived at the jail.

Under federal law, the chair can only be used if detainees are at risk of harming themselves or others.

In June 2021, Gov. Brian Kemp suspended Hill from his position as sheriff after he was indicted on federal charges.

He was ultimately found guilty and sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Hill’s defense attorney Drew Findling told Channel 2 Action News after the verdict that they plan to fight the decision and free Hill.

“You can rest assured that this case on behalf of Victor Hill will be appealed and I can imagine, and we collectively can imagine that like in other cases…the case will be reversed.”

Two months after the verdict, the state of Georgia revoked the law enforcement certification for Hill. Under Georgia law and POST rules, an officer is not allowed to continue in that capacity with a felony conviction.

A special election held last month to elect Hill’s replacement went into a runoff. That runoff election will be held next week on Tuesday.

