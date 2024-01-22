Where is Fox 8 News in the Morning anchor Wayne Dawson? Why he hasn't been on your TV

Wayne Dawson has been a fixture in Cleveland TV for some five decades.

The routine for countless fans of morning TV in Cleveland has been disrupted.

Fans of Fox 8 News in the Morning have been scouring the internet searching for what's up with popular host Wayne Dawson, who hasn't been in his anchor seat as of late.

Dawson is the host of the morning show that airs weekdays from 4-10 a.m. in the Cleveland TV market.

Where is Fox 8's Wayne Dawson?

Don't fret. Dawson is alive and well.

His Facebook page says he's just "chilling" on vacation in his "happy place" in Celebration, Florida. It's unclear what date he plans to return.

Who is Wayne Dawson?

Dawson has been a fixture in Cleveland TV for some five decades.

Before joining WJW in the 1970s, he was a reporter for WNIR radio.

The Kent State grad was inducted into the Press Club of Cleveland’s Journalism Hall of Fame in November.

