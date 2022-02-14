Where To Get Free Covid-19 Tests, Vaccines In Waltham This Week

WALTHAM, MA — The City of Waltham is still offering free COVID-19 resources to residents. Here is where to get free at-home tests or vaccine doses the week of Feb. 14.

The city still has free at-home COVID-19 test kits available for pick-up in the Health Department, located in Government Center at 119 School Street.

Residents can pick up a maximum of four boxes of tests, or eight tests total, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. while supplies last. Proof of residency is required.

The Waltham Health Department is also hosting another Pfizer vaccine clinic for individuals age 18 and older on Friday, Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At the clinic, residents can receive a first, second, or booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Government Center. To sign up, click here.

Updates on COVID-19 in Waltham are available here.

This article originally appeared on the Waltham Patch