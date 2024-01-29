Where to get free tax preparation help in Brown, Monroe and Owen counties

The United Way of South Central Indiana will host free in-person and online tax preparation as part of its 2024 Free Community Tax Service.

Where can I get free tax preparation help in Brown, Monroe or Owen county?

Starting Monday, Jan. 29, IRS-certified volunteers will serve clients at nine in-person sites in Brown, Monroe, and Owen counties.

Tax preparation is provided free of charge and volunteers work one-on-one with community members to ensure they receive 100% of their refund, including the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) if eligible.

Bloomington locations include city hall, Broadview Learning Center, Endwright East in College Mall, Indiana University's Maurer School of Law, Ivy Tech Community College, the Monroe County Public Library downtown branch. Ellettsville's location is 600 W. Temperance St. Other locations are the Brown County Library and the Owen County Library. Hours and days vary by site.

Visit www.unitedwaysci.org/FreeTaxes for information regarding both in-person and online tax preparation options.

Who qualifies for free tax preparation services?

Hoosiers making less than $60,000 annually can receive help filing their federal and Indiana state tax returns for free. In-person sites are currently accepting appointments.

Additionally, area residents with a combined Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) of $79,000 or less can file online for free from the comfort of their homes or anywhere with an internet connection.

Who has been helped by local free tax preparation?

In the 2023 tax season, 54 volunteers with the Free Community Tax Service program helped local residents file 865 federal returns, saving clients as much as $395,305 in tax preparation fees and bringing back more than $980,004 in refunds and credits. United Way managed seven full-service tax sites, and AARP managed two. Clients reported using those funds and the $172,562 in EITC to pay for food, clothing, bills, and rent, and to put toward savings. Working families received $209,308 in child tax credits. The Free Community Tax Service helps many seniors in our community, who make up approximately 67% of the clientele.

What to know: Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC)

The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) can result in a significant income boost — up to $7,430 for those who qualify. The EITC is a refundable federal income tax credit for low- and moderate-income working individuals and families. A tax credit is a dollar-for-dollar reduction of taxes owed. Since it is a refundable credit, when the EITC exceeds the amount of taxes owed, it results in a tax refund to those who claim and qualify for the credit.

Unfortunately, one out of five eligible people don’t claim their credit. Claiming the EITC is valuable as workers feel the crunch from the past few years of inflation. To claim the EITC, residents must file their tax returns, even if they are not required to file for another reason. Luckily, United Way’s tax volunteers are trained to ensure everyone who is eligible can access the EITC and any other potential credits.

What to know: Bilingual tax preparation assistance (Spanish)

The Free Community Tax Service team is partnering with the City of Bloomington to provide a full-service Spanish language tax site. Spanish-speaking residents can file their taxes at this site with a certified bilingual volunteer, making the filing process much smoother and less intimidating for residents. Appointments can be made in Spanish by calling (812) 349-3860.

What to know: Nonresident taxpayers

This year, no locations are certified to assist with preparation for nonresident taxpayers. Taxpayers who know the number of days they were present in the United States in 2021, 2022, and 2023, can calculate their residency status for tax purposes at www.unitedwaysci.org/freetaxes-residency. Nonresidents with any relation to Indiana University can contact the Office of International Services for assistance: www.ois.iu.edu.

Community Partners

Along with United Way of South Central Indiana and the Financial Stability Alliance, partners of the Free Community Tax Service include 211, AARP, Area 10 Agency on Aging Endwright Center East, Brown County Public Library, City of Bloomington, First Financial Bank, Indiana University Maurer School of Law, Ivy Tech Community College-Bloomington, MCCSC Broadview Adult Learning, Monroe County Public Library, Owen County Public Library, Regions Bank, and community volunteers.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Free tax preparation help available in Brown, Monroe, Owen counties