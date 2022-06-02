Where to find freebies, discounts on National Donut Day 2022: Dunkin', Krispy Kreme, more

Homer Simpson's favorite day of the year, National Donut Day, is here.

Time to make the doughnuts – or, in our case, the list of where you can score freebies and discounts on the breakfast staple this Friday, aka National Donut Day.

"Feels like offices should be closed Friday for National Donut Day," the Dunkin Donuts Instagram page declared earlier this week. Alas, most are not, but hopefully, your bosses will realize what day it is and bring in a box or two. (If your office closes for the occasion, please tell us where you work because we may want to put in an application.)

In the meantime, make ours Boston cream, please! (Maple bacon if you're going to Duck Donuts.) And maybe by next year, the Associated Press will have capitulated and changed the official spelling to "donut" so we don't have to keep doing it both ways.

When is National Donut Day 2022?

Whether you spell it "donut" or "doughnut," National Donut Day falls on Friday, June 3 this year.

Click on the restaurant names below for more details on each deal.

Buy any piece of Carl's merchandise in store for a chance to win a classic dozen doughnuts a week for a year.

Get a free box of powdered and cinnamon doughnuts with any purchase.

Visit a store for a free cinnamon sugar doughnut Friday.

Buy any beverage and get a free doughnut Friday.

Download the app and get a free coffee with any purchase every Thursday in June.

Get a free doughnut of your choice Friday – no purchase necessary. Buying for the office? Buy a dozen doughnuts or 16 minis and get a dozen glazed for just $1. (BOGO offer is limited to two in-shop and drive-thru and one online.)

While we're on the subject of Krispy Kreme, don't forget: Every Wednesday through Labor Day is "Beat the Pump" day, which means you get a dozen doughnuts for the national average price for a gallon of gas. Get a sense of how much you'll pay by checking AAA's gas price index.

Post a photo showing how you enjoy your doughnut using the hashtag #HowIDonut and you'll be entered to win free doughnuts for a year. Winners will be chosen Friday.

Bring this coupon to a store to get a free espresso drink Friday.

Pay just 99 cents for any size Premium Roast or iced coffee when you buy through the app.

Purchase anything and get a free glazed doughnut. The deal runs from 5 a.m. to noon.

Customers who register for Tim's Rewards and buy a doughnut through the Tim's app or online can unlock a free doughnut. The deal is good through Sunday.

Homers – pink frosted in honor of TV's most famous animated doughnut connoisseur – are $1 in honor of National Donut Day.

