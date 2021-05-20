Where can fully vaccinated Americans travel? Here are a few options

Americans are among the most vaccinated populations in the world, but not all borders are open yet.

Advisories against travelling are currently in force for most of Europe, where smaller percentages of populations are fully vaccinated from Covid.

A formal agreement on Wednesday among EU ambassadors will allow fully vaccinated Americans to enter for the upcoming peak tourist season.

Before then, the US state department advises Americans not to fly abroad. Proof of a negative Covid test is required for travellers returning home to the US.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also has its own list of countries with corresponding risks of Covid.

Consider that advice if travelling to any of the below — all currently open to fully vaccinated travllers from the US:

Belize

Arrivals with a negative Covid test within 96 hours of departure, and proof of a final vaccination within two weeks, are currently welcome in Belize.

The Central American country is asking tourists to stay within a “Tourism Safe Corridor”, although tourists are able to travel freely.

To note: There is a curfew, and the US state department advisory asks travellers to “exercise increased caution” (Level 2). The CDC classifies Belize as “moderate” for Covid. Find more information from the Belize tourism board.

British Virgin Islands

Visitors can travel around the archipelago following an initial quarantine for four days, while awaiting the results of a Covid test taken on arrival.

To get in, an entry fee and application form are required, in addition to a proof of a vaccination within two weeks, and a negative Covid test within five days of travel.

To note: A number of ferries are not in operation between islands. Find out more information from the BVI government.

In addition, the CDC classifies the islands as being of “low” risk from Covid. The US state department is asking travellers to “reconsider travel” (Level 3).

Croatia

Ahead of restrictions easing across the EU, the Mediterranean country is asking for proof of a negative Covid test within 72 hours of arrival.

Travellers are also able to take a test on arrival and self-quarantine until a result. And for all arrivals to Croatia, proof of full vaccination within a fortnight – and of accommodation paid in full in advance, are also required.

To note: The country is classified as a “very high” for Covid by the CDC, and is among EU countries with “do not travel” advisories from the US state department (Level 4). Find out more from the US embassy in Zagreb.

Cyprus

Another EU country currently open to fully vaccinated travellers from the US, who are able to give proof of vaccination within a fortnight of arriving. No testing is required, but an application form – or “Flight Pass – is.

To note: Cyprus is classified as “very high” for Covid, and the US state department is issuing a “do not travel” advisory for the territory (Level 4). Find out more from the US embassy in Nicosia.

Grenada

Vaccinated travellers are welcome to the island of Grenada after fulfilling a number of requirements pre-flight, including an application form – and authorisation.

Visitors will also need proof of a negative Covid test within 72 hours of departure, and for health insurance covering Covid-related illnesses.

To note: The CDC is classifying as “low risk” from Covid, and the US state department asks travellers to “exercise increased caution” (Level 2). Find out more from the Grenada tourism board.

Iceland

The island nation allows vaccinated travellers to avoid quarantine on arrival with a Covid test, and is not asking for proof of a negative test before arriving.

Proof of vaccination, and a form, are required.

To note: The CDC is classifying the country as “high” for Covid, and the US state department is continuing to ask Americans to “reconsider travel” (Level 3). Find out more information from Iceland Air.

Other destinations

A number of countries not named above are also accepting fully vaccinated visitors from the US, but information will change as restrictions are eased and vaccinations continue to ramp up.

