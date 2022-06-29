Where will Ghislaine Maxwell serve her 20-year prison sentence? She has a preference

Where will Ghislaine Maxwell serve time?

Maxwell, a key conspirator in disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein’s years-long sexual abuse of underage girls, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday.

It’s not known where her next big house will be, but her lawyer is eyeing a famous low-security prison in Connecticut.

Maxwell’s attorney on Tuesday requested she be sent to Connecticut’s FCI Danbury prison, the same place entertainment mogul Martha Stewart requested when she was facing prison time for financial crimes. The author and food TV star ended up serving her time in West Virginia.

It’s also the prison that inspired Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black” series and housed singer Lauren Hill when she was arrested for tax crimes.

Maxwell’s attorney argued that she should be considered for Danbury’s Female Integrated Treatment program to address her past family trauma, according to court transcripts.

The judge in Maxwell’s case recommended Danbury as a place to consider, but the Bureau of Prisons will ultimately decide where she goes.

Maxwell has been placed on suicide watch several times since her 2020 arrest, including as recent as last week, which restricts her from wearing certain clothes and puts her under constant surveillance. Her lawyer says the frequent suicide watch is a consequence of Epstein’s death while in custody, which was ruled a suicide.

It is unclear whether that will be a factor in where Maxwell ends up.