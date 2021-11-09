‘So This is Where You Got It from?’: Kandi Burruss’ Birthday Post to Her Mom Gets Derailed Once Fans Bring Up Mama Joyce’s Figure

Kandi Burruss‘ special message to her mother, Joyce Jones, in honor of her 72nd birthday on Monday, Nov. 8, got sidetracked after fans solely focused on one particular image the reality star shared.

In the Instagram upload, Burruss posted three different photos of Jones: a throwback image of Jones in her 40s and two present-day snapshots.

Kandi Burruss’ birthday post to her mom, Joyce Jones, goes left after fans solely focus on Jones’ body. Photo:@kandi/Instagram

Buruss’ purpose behind the post appeared to indicate that Jones is “that girl” at any age. She wrote, “Happy Birthday momma! 72 never looked so good! I love you. No matter what age (1st pic was her 40s other pics, her 70s), you’ve always been THAT GIRL! Make this next year your best year yet!!! Everybody give @mamajoyce1_ some birthday love!”

As fans viewed Burruss’ upload, many fans’ attention veered from her message to Jones’ throwback photo. A few complimented her figure, while others claimed that Jones’ genes were passed on to Burruss.

“Damn mama was fine fine, she’s beautiful now still but sheeshhh that first pic is def my body goals…Happy birthday Mama Joyce.”

“The true creator of Bedroom Kandi. Go ahead momma Joyce you taught @kandi everything she knows. Happy Birthday. enjoy many more blessed years to come.”

(L-R): Kandi Burruss and Joyce Jones Photo:@kandi/Instagram

“So this is where you got it from? The OG Kandi koated!! Only right she a Scorpio.”

“Mama Joyce FIIIIIIINE!!!!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY BEAUTIFUL.”

“Mama Joyce was built like a brick house ! Happy birthday!”

In addition to the praise, one Instagram user went as far as to mention the “scholarship challenge” both Jones and her grandaughter Riley Burruss participated in during the summer when commenting on the throwback image. That person said, “Was the 1st of when she used to prostitute lol??”

The TikTok scholarship challenge prank occurs when an individual records a video with a loved one they considered to be their biggest inspiration to receive an unspecified amount of money for school. The catch behind the prank is the person making the video would lie about the loved one’s life story, which could turn into a confrontation.

In the video, Riley jokingly claimed that in order to get by and raise her children, Jones used to work at the gambling house and prostitute. Kandi, who was also a part of the prank, captioned the post, “This #ScholarshipPrank with @rileyburruss & @mamajoyce1_ is hilarious! Riley almost couldn’t hold it together!”