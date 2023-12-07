Where some Greater Cincinnati communities stand on recreational marijuana

The proposed legislation Ohioans passed via Issue 2 takes effect today.

Under Issue 2, cities and townships can prohibit recreational marijuana dispensaries within their boundaries, but they can't restrict home grow or marijuana possession. Rep. Gary Click, R-Vikery, introduced legislation to change that.

Here's where some Southwest Ohio cities and townships stand:

Liberty Township

Liberty Township trustees unanimously voted to put a temporary ban on the cultivation, processing or sale of marijuana in the township through Nov. 17, 2024.

Trustee Tom Farrell said the township is taking the same approach to recreational marijuana as it took in 2019 when voters approved the use of medical marijuana.

“We feel it’s irresponsible for us to allow these types of businesses without understanding exactly what the rules and regulations are,’’ Farrell said. 'Today the rules and regulations are way too gray.”

Farrell said the township would review the moratorium once the rules and regulations surrounding the business end of recreational marijuana are known.

Hamilton

Hamilton City Council considered emergency legislation to prohibit cultivators, processors and dispensaries of recreational marijuana Wednesday. The legislation did not get the six votes necessary to pass immediately.

Councilmembers Susan Vaughn and Joel Lauer voted against the prohibition. Lauer said he believes prohibitions reverse the will of the voters.

Vaugn proposed amending the legislation to have a moratorium on recreational marijuana dispensaries until June 12, 2024. Councilmember Eric Pohlman was the lone vote against that. After discussion, the council decided it would be better to have something on the books before Thursday and voted unanimously to approve the amended moratorium.

Fairfield

Fairfield City Council voted 6-1 Monday for a moratorium on the cultivation, processing or sale of marijuana in the city through Sept. 10, 2024.

Councilman Matt Davidson voted against the moratorium. He said in a Facebook post that the majority of communication he received from residents said they wanted a dispensary in the city. Issue 2 passed in 34 of the city’s 38 precincts.

Davidson also cited tax revenue the city would receive from the sale, cultivation, and processing of recreational marijuana.

“There’s no doubt there’s going to be tax revenue,” he said. “We would be giving tax money to another jurisdiction,’’

The council members who voted in favor of the moratorium cited the uncertainty of the rules and regulations along with nothing in the city zoning code regarding the sale, cultivation or processing of recreational marijuana. The pause, they said, would give the city time to address the issues in its zoning code.

West Chester Township

West Chester trustees unanimously voted on Tuesday to ban the cultivation, processing or sale of marijuana in the township.

“This moratorium is not an attempt to thwart the will of the voters. It is simply a chance to properly understand the details and intricacies of the new law so that West Chester does not serve as a test case for the law’s implementation,” said Larry Burks, township administrator.

Green Township

Green Township Trustee Tony Rosiello said the board likely will discuss a moratorium on Monday, but it's not meant to be a permanent ban. The township is open to the recreational marijuana industry, but they want to see more about how the state plans to regulate before a license is issued in the township.

"We're not saying no, we're saying we need more information," Rosiello said.

Colerain Township

Colerain Township didn't waste time to keep recreational pot dispensaries out of the township. Two weeks before Election Day, trustees preemptively voted to amend its existing zoning resolution that bans medical marijuana dispensaries to also prohibit those for recreational pot.

Blue Ash

Blue Ash communications coordinator Rachel Murray told The Enquirer city council has not yet discussed recreational marijuana, but it could come up at the next meeting on Dec. 14.

Delhi Township

Delhi Township trustees in 2017 passed a resolution that put a moratorium on medical marijuana dispensaries. Township administrator Skylor Miller said officials are working to get a legal opinion on how to ban recreational dispensaries, but no legislative action has been taken yet.

Forest Park

Forest Park last year decriminalized marijuana possession up to 200 grams and changed zoning so a medical marijuana cultivator could operate there. Mayor Aharon Brown said the city would be open to welcoming the new recreational industry, but officials are still waiting on recommendations from the state on regulation.

Erin Glynn is the watchdog reporter for Butler, Warren and Clermont counties through the Report For America program. Do you know something she should know? Send her a note at eglynn@enquirer.com and follow her on Twitter at @ee_glynn.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Which SW Ohio cities have banned recreational marijuana dispensaries?