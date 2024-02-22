Where is Harmony Montgomery’s body? Extensive search for her remains will continue, prosecutor says

The search for the remains of 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery will continue even after a New Hampshire jury on Thursday found Adam Montgomery guilty of all charges, including second-degree murder, in connection with her death, a prosecutor said.

Senior Assitant Attorney General Ben Agati, who prosecuted the case against Adam, said investigators believe Harmony was slain in December 2019, though she wasn’t reported missing for almost two years. The girl’s body hasn’t been found.

Kayla Montgomery, the girl’s stepmother, testified during trial that Harmony’s body was hidden in the trunk of a car, a cooler, a ceiling vent, and a workplace freezer before Adam disposed of it.

Kayla also testified that in either March or May of 2020, Adam rented a U-Haul and during the overnight hours, made a trip to an unknown destination to dispose of Harmony’s dead body.

After Adam was convicted in Harmony’s death, Agati told reporters that multiple law enforcement agencies are still working to determine the location of the girl’s remains.

He said that after analyzing the mileage Adam Montgomery took with the rental truck into Massachusetts, there are about 26 miles that he could have covered where her remains might be.

“One of the things that we could not state before but we can more clearly state now after the verdict is that during the trial, people heard the last place Adam Montgomery had driven that U-Haul to. I have some specifics on that and I hope people are paying attention,” Agati said. “He drove 133 miles on that U-Haul. Subtracting the 3.2 miles back and forth from the rental, that left him with roughly a 106-mile road trip all the way down at least through the Tobin Bridge tolls, we know. Northbound, southbound, and northbound again through those tolls, and then back to Manchester. That only left him with 26 miles of driving that he could have done between where he was at the Econo Lodge in Manchester and going through the Tobin those three times.”

Agati said Harmony’s remains are likely located somewhere along the route that Adam took. He said searches have already been conducted in the Rumney Marsh Reservation in Revere, the Sales Creek area, the Chelsea Creek area, and around North Shore Road.

“She is somewhere along that route,” Agati said. “Revere police and Massachusetts State Police have been relentless in searching those areas with the Manchester Police Department. Those are still our big areas of search, and we’re hoping somebody sees something.”

Adam likely transported and dumped a tan CMC bag, along with Harmony’s remains, according to Agati.

“If you see this bag, if you hear about this bag, if you go out for a walk, if you take the dog out for a walk, if you see anything like that that seems to be disturbed, please let us know,” Agati pleaded. “Harmony’s body was bagged up several times inside of that CMC bag. There’s a high likelihood that there might still be parts of her body that we can recover.

Agati stressed that Adam Montgomery was from the Revere area and that he would’ve known it “very well.”

Agati added that he’s hopeful Harmony will get the burial that she deserves.

Manchester police continue to monitor a dedicated tipline for any information leading to the whereabouts of Harmony. That number is 603-932-8997.

In addition to the second-degree murder conviction, Adam was found guilty of second-degree assault, falsifying evidence, witness tampering, and abuse of a corpse.

Senior Assistant New Hampshire Attorney General Benjamin Agati shows the jury a photograph of the defendant during closing arguments in Adam Montgomery's trial, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in Manchester, N.H. Montgomery is accused of killing his 5-year-old daughter Harmony. (Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)

Defense attorney Caroline Smith displays a photograph of Kayla Montgomery, Adam Montgomery's estranged wife, to the jury during closing arguments in Adam Montgomery's trial, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in Manchester, N.H. Adam Montgomery is accused of killing his 5-year-old daughter Harmony Montgomery. (Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)

Crystal Sorey, Harmony Montgomery's biological mother, covers her ears as prosecutors present their closing argument in Adam Montgomery's trial, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in Manchester, N.H. Montgomery is accused of killing his 5-year-old daughter Harmony. (Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)

Crystal Sorey, Harmony Montgomery's biological mother, cries as she listens to the prosecution's closing argument in Adam Montgomery's trial, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in Manchester, N.H. Montgomery is accused of killing his 5-year-old daughter Harmony. At right is Michelle Raftery, Harmony Montgomerys foster parent. (Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)

Senior Assistant New Hampshire Attorney General Benjamin Agati shows the jury a bag that the prosecution claims was used by Adam Montgomery to store his dead daughter's body during closing argument in Montgomery's trial, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in Manchester, N.H. Montgomery is accused of killing his 5-year-old daughter Harmony. (Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)

Crystal Sorey, Harmony Montgomery's biological mother, cries as she listens to the prosecution's closing argument in Adam Montgomery's trial, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in Manchester, N.H. Montgomery is accused of killing his 5-year-old daughter Harmony. (Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)

Defense attorney Caroline Smith displays a photograph of Harmony Montgomery to the jury during her closing argument in Adam Montgomery's trial, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in Manchester, N.H. Montgomery is accused of killing his 5-year-old daughter Harmony. (Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)

Members of the Manchester Police Department listens during to closing arguments in Adam Montgomery's trial, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in Manchester, N.H. Montgomery is accused of killing his 5-year-old daughter. (Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)

Senior Assistant New Hampshire Attorney General Benjamin Agati shows the jury a photograph of the defendant during closing arguments in Adam Montgomery's trial, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in Manchester, N.H. Montgomery is accused of killing his 5-year-old daughter Harmony, pictured at left. (Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)

Judge Amy Messer, center, Assistant New Hampshire Attorney General Christopher Knowles, left, Senior Assistant New Hampshire Attorney General Benjamin Agati, second from left, defense attorneys Caroline Smith, second from right, and James Brooks confer before proceedings in Adam Montgomery's trial, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in Manchester, N.H. Montgomery is accused of killing his 5-year-old daughter. (Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)

02-21-24: Manchester, NH: The trial of Adam Montgomery (not pictured) who is charged with murdering his five year old daughter Harmony continued today inside Courtroom 1 at the Hillsborough County Superior Court. Pictured is Senior Assistant New Hampshire Attorney General Benjamin Agati (right) as during closing arguments he shows the jury a photograph of the defendant, who he told them murdered his daughter, whose photo is on the screen at left. (Jim Davis for the Boston Globe).

Rebecca Maines testifies during the trial of the Adam Montgomery at Hillsborough County Superior Court, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in Manchester, N.H. Montgomery is facing second-degree murder and other charges in the death of his daughter, Harmony. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool)

Defense attorneys James Brooks, right, and Caroline Smith listen to the prosecution address the court during the trial of the Adam Montgomery at Hillsborough County Superior Court, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in Manchester, N.H. Montgomery is facing second-degree murder and other charges in the death of his daughter, Harmony. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool)

Judge Amy Messer, seated at center, listens to defense and prosecution attorneys during the trial of the Adam Montgomery at Hillsborough County Superior Court, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in Manchester, N.H. Montgomery is facing second-degree murder and other charges in the death of his daughter, Harmony. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool)

Douglas Small testifies as the prosecution holds up a photograph of Adam Montgomery during the trial of the Adam Montgomery at Hillsborough County Superior Court, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in Manchester, N.H. Montgomery is facing second-degree murder and other charges in the death of his daughter, Harmony. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool)

Manchester, N.H. Police Capt. Matthew Larochelle listens to an audio recording of Adam Montgomery during the trial of the Montgomery at Hillsborough County Superior Court, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in Manchester, N.H. Montgomery is facing second-degree murder and other charges in the death of his daughter, Harmony. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool)

Manchester, N.H. Police Capt. Matthew Larochelle testifies during the trial of the Adam Montgomery at Hillsborough County Superior Court, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in Manchester, N.H. Montgomery is facing second-degree murder and other charges in the death of his daughter, Harmony. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool)

Judge Amy Messer, seated at right, listens to defense and prosecution attorneys as witness Rebecca Maines, left, waits on the witness stand during the trial of the Adam Montgomery at Hillsborough County Superior Court, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in Manchester, N.H. Montgomery is facing second-degree murder and other charges in the death of his daughter, Harmony. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool)

Mass. State Trooper Bryan Hernandez, a detective assigned to the Suffolk Co., Mass. Attorney General's office, points out a search area in Revere, Mass. on a map during the trial of the Adam Montgomery at Hillsborough County Superior Court, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in Manchester, N.H. Montgomery is facing second-degree murder and other charges in the death of his daughter, Harmony. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool)

Defense attorney James Brooks questions witness Rebecca Maines during the trial of the Adam Montgomery at Hillsborough County Superior Court, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in Manchester, N.H. Montgomery is facing second-degree murder and other charges in the death of his daughter, Harmony. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool)

