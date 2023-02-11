Where is Harriet? Beloved Florida bald eagle still not found, last seen more than a week ago

Harriet and M15, the famous bald eagles from the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam are rebuilding their nest after it was destroyed in Hurricane Ian.

It has been over a week since Harriet, an iconic Southwest Florida eagle, has been seen by officials and her millions of fans.

The beloved bird’s sudden disappearance from her North Fort Myers nest has rocked both the region and the nation, with many wondering what happened to her and what’s in store for her partner, M-15 and two eaglets, E21 and E22.

The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, which streams 24/7 coverage of her nest, posted a short statement Thursday evening on Harriet’s continued disappearance.

“One week without our fearless momma Harriet. Life continues without her but still hurts just as much,” read the statement.

When was Harriet last seen?

Harriet was last seen on Thursday, Feb. 2 when officials reported her flying northwest to ward off intruders from the nest. Since then, Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife and Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission officials have been on the hunt for Harriet throughout the South Florida area.

Locals have also conducted their own search parties for the animal icon, sending in tips and photos to officials and Facebook groups.

Eaglet's father M-15 taking care of fledglings in Harriet's absence

With the matriarch missing, M-15 has risen to the “Father of the Year” title and stepped up to protect the two young eaglets, who hatched just last month. Livestream co-founder Ginnie Pritchett McSpadden told The Fort Myers News-Press, part of the USA TODAY Network, last week that M-15 was a superstar. While it was rare for one eagle to successfully raise two babies, she had faith in him.

A male eagle known as M-15, feeds one of its fledglings at the well known eagle nest along Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

"He has got to be dealing with the same emotional kind of detachment that that we are with Harriet missing, but he has really stepped it up...He's doing an amazing job of keeping intruders at bay and keeping the eagles fed," Pritchett McSpadden said.

Eagle Cam continues streaming as fans hope for Harriet's return

As the days go by, longtime Harriet fans still cling to any hope that she may return, constantly share any updates or fond memories along the way.

The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam will continue to share updates on M-15 and the eaglets, as well as any news on Harriet, on their social media pages and website where they livestream the nest.

Anyone with information regarding Harriet can contact the FWC.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Harriet the eagle, a Florida icon, still missing after over a week