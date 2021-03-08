Where do Harry and Meghan live in California?

This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, from left, and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in conversation with Oprah Winfrey (AP)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living in the US since taking a step back from their roles as working members of the royal family.

Although there were rumours that Meghan and Harry were looking to begin a life in Canada after leaving the UK, they decided to move to the US, choosing a state where Meghan has close friends and family members around her.

Since being in the US, Meghan and Harry have purchased a property, announced the impending arrival of their second child, and now have shot a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Where do they live now?

After leaving the UK, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle settled in California, moving into their home there in July 2020. Their property, which is worth £11.2 million ($15.5m), according to TMZ, is part of a gated community in Montecito, Santa Barbara.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year,” a spokesperson told The Independent at the time following their move.

“They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbours, as well as for them as a family.”

As well as a reported nine bedrooms, the property also boasts 16 bathrooms, wine cellar, multi-car garage, spa and a large outdoor area, with a children’s cottage for Archie, Hello reported.

The couple on one occasion recorded a message from their grounds, and sent out a Christmas card featuring a picture of the couple and their son that was shot on the grounds by Meghan’s mother Dora Ragland.

However, their interview with Oprah Winfrey was not recorded on their own property, but instead shot at the home of one of their friends.

Where did they used to live?

When the couple first became engaged, Meghan moved into Harry’s London home, Nottingham Cottage, on Kensington Palace grounds. Their two-bedroom home also came with well-known neighbours – with Prince William and his wife Kate living in the rather larger building (Apartment 1A) next door.

Previous inhabitants of Nottingham Cottage, whose reception rooms are deigned by Sir Christopher Wren, include Lady Jane Fellowes, Princess Diana’s sister, and her husband Sir Robert Fellowes.

However, neither well-designed rooms nor well-known guests could persuade the couple to stay, and the pair moved away from Kensington Palace ahead of the birth of their son Archie.

In spring 2019, the couple moved into Frogmore Cottage, on the Frogmore estate in Windsor. Harry and Meghan reportedly spent £2.4 million redecorating the home to their taste, and, Home and Garden reported, they hired interior designed Vicky Charles – of Soho House fame – to bring their home together.