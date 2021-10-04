Where Do Hedge Funds Stand On Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)?

In this article we will check out the progression of hedge fund sentiment towards Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) and determine whether it is a good investment right now. We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before spending days of research on it. Given their 2 and 20 payment structure, hedge funds have more incentives and resources than the average investor. The funds have access to expert networks and get tips from industry insiders. They also employ numerous Ivy League graduates and MBAs. Like everyone else, hedge funds perform miserably at times, but their consensus picks have historically outperformed the market after risk adjustments.

Is Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) going to take off soon? Money managers were taking a bullish view. The number of bullish hedge fund positions moved up by 2 in recent months. Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was in 10 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2021. The all time high for this statistic is 16. Our calculations also showed that AKR isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 rankings).

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds' small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 79 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We have been able to outperform the passive index funds by tracking the moves of corporate insiders and hedge funds, and we believe small investors can benefit a lot from reading hedge fund investor letters and 13F filings.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium mining is one of the fastest growing industries right now, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging lithium stock. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage. Keeping this in mind let's view the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Do Hedge Funds Think AKR Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At second quarter's end, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 25% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 16 hedge funds with a bullish position in AKR a year ago. With hedge funds' capital changing hands, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell's Arrowstreet Capital has the most valuable position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR), worth close to $25.5 million, corresponding to less than 0.1%% of its total 13F portfolio. Coming in second is D. E. Shaw of D E Shaw, with a $6.4 million position; less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Remaining peers that are bullish comprise Ken Griffin's Citadel Investment Group, Matthew Crandall Gilman's Hill Winds Capital and Ryan Tolkin (CIO)'s Schonfeld Strategic Advisors. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Hill Winds Capital allocated the biggest weight to Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR), around 2.62% of its 13F portfolio. LDR Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 0.25 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to AKR.

As aggregate interest increased, key hedge funds were breaking ground themselves. Hill Winds Capital, managed by Matthew Crandall Gilman, initiated the biggest position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Hill Winds Capital had $4.9 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Ryan Tolkin (CIO)'s Schonfeld Strategic Advisors also made a $2.2 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The only other fund with a brand new AKR position is Israel Englander's Millennium Management.

Let's go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). These stocks are Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV), Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF), Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR), SJW Group (NYSE:SJW), Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI), Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP), and Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING). This group of stocks' market values resemble AKR's market value.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position CDEV,22,153115,-1 SBCF,11,40467,2 BANR,11,42049,-6 SJW,7,60257,-2 MEI,7,85144,-6 CEQP,7,15756,2 PING,23,784773,12 Average,12.6,168794,0.1 [/table]

As you can see these stocks had an average of 12.6 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $169 million. That figure was $48 million in AKR's case. Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for AKR is 35.1. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. This is a slightly negative signal and we'd rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 25.7% in 2021 through September 27th and surpassed the market again by 6.2 percentage points. Unfortunately AKR wasn't nearly as popular as these 5 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); AKR investors were disappointed as the stock returned -7.7% since the end of June (through 9/27) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds as most of these stocks already outperformed the market in 2021.

