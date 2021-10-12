Where Do Hedge Funds Stand On Lear Corporation (LEA)?

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, therefore imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, smart money investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn't mean that they don't have occasional colossal losses; they do (like Melvin Capital's recent GameStop losses). However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, as the current round of 13F filings has just ended, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).

Is Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) the right investment to pursue these days? The best stock pickers were getting more optimistic. The number of long hedge fund bets inched up by 11 recently. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) was in 34 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2021. The all time high for this statistic is 44. Our calculations also showed that LEA isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 rankings). There were 23 hedge funds in our database with LEA positions at the end of the first quarter.

In the eyes of most market participants, hedge funds are viewed as worthless, outdated investment vehicles of the past. While there are more than 8000 funds with their doors open at present, We choose to focus on the leaders of this club, around 850 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors manage most of all hedge funds' total asset base, and by shadowing their inimitable picks, Insider Monkey has discovered many investment strategies that have historically surpassed Mr. Market. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy beat the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points per annum since its inception in March 2017. Also, our monthly newsletter's portfolio of long stock picks returned 185.4% since March 2017 (through August 2021) and beat the S&P 500 Index by more than 79 percentage points. You can download a sample issue of this newsletter on our website.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, we like undervalued, EBITDA-positive growth stocks, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging biotech stock. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage. With all of this in mind we're going to take a glance at the key hedge fund action surrounding Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).

Do Hedge Funds Think LEA Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 34 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 48% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 41 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in LEA a year ago. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Is LEA A Good Stock To Buy?

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Richard S. Pzena's Pzena Investment Management has the biggest position in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA), worth close to $845.7 million, amounting to 3.3% of its total 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is David Paradice of Paradice Investment Management, with a $100 million position; the fund has 4.6% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Remaining members of the smart money that are bullish consist of Ken Griffin's Citadel Investment Group, Dmitry Balyasny's Balyasny Asset Management and Alexander Roepers's Atlantic Investment Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Atlantic Investment Management allocated the biggest weight to Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA), around 9.94% of its 13F portfolio. Paradice Investment Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 4.64 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to LEA.

As one would reasonably expect, key money managers have jumped into Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) headfirst. Citadel Investment Group, managed by Ken Griffin, established the most outsized position in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Citadel Investment Group had $73 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Jack Woodruff's Candlestick Capital Management also made a $28 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new LEA investors: Louis Bacon's Moore Global Investments, Mike Vranos's Ellington, and Peter Muller's PDT Partners.

Let's go over hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) but similarly valued. These stocks are China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH), Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER), Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC), Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED), Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD), Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC), and GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL). This group of stocks' market caps resemble LEA's market cap.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position ZNH,2,11192,-1 VER,22,797543,-5 BHC,45,3996536,3 OLED,23,105427,6 LAD,63,2924134,23 HSIC,39,1387222,7 GFL,23,670524,1 Average,31,1413225,4.9 [/table]

As you can see these stocks had an average of 31 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1413 million. That figure was $1245 million in LEA's case. Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) is the least popular one with only 2 bullish hedge fund positions. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for LEA is 59.4. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. This is a slightly positive signal but we'd rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 21.8% in 2021 through October 11th and beat the market again by 4.4 percentage points. Unfortunately LEA wasn't nearly as popular as these 5 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on LEA were disappointed as the stock returned -4% since the end of June (through 10/11) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market since 2019.

