Where Do Hedge Funds Stand On PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT)?

Abigail Fisher
·6 min read

Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors' consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out what the billionaire investors and hedge funds think of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) was in 23 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2021. The all time high for this statistic is 36. PTCT investors should be aware of a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money in recent months. There were 24 hedge funds in our database with PTCT holdings at the end of March. Our calculations also showed that PTCT isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 rankings).

Today there are tons of indicators stock traders use to size up publicly traded companies. A duo of the less known indicators are hedge fund and insider trading signals. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite investment managers can outpace the S&P 500 by a superb amount (see the details here). Also, our monthly newsletter's portfolio of long stock picks returned 185.4% since March 2017 (through August 2021) and beat the S&P 500 Index by more than 79 percentage points. You can download a sample issue of this newsletter on our website.

Alex Litowitz Magnetar Capital
Alex Litowitz Magnetar Capital

Alex Litowitz of Magnetar Capital

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium mining is one of the fastest growing industries right now, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging lithium stock. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage. With all of this in mind we're going to take a gander at the new hedge fund action regarding PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Do Hedge Funds Think PTCT Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Heading into the third quarter of 2021, a total of 23 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -4% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in PTCT over the last 24 quarters. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) was held by Armistice Capital, which reported holding $88.4 million worth of stock at the end of June. It was followed by D E Shaw with a $51.1 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Point72 Asset Management, Woodline Partners, and Sectoral Asset Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Armistice Capital allocated the biggest weight to PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT), around 1.58% of its 13F portfolio. Integral Health Asset Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 1.34 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to PTCT.

Since PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has witnessed declining sentiment from the smart money, logic holds that there were a few fund managers who sold off their full holdings in the second quarter. Interestingly, Christiana Goh Bardon's Burrage Capital Management cut the largest position of all the hedgies watched by Insider Monkey, totaling about $7.6 million in stock, and Noam Gottesman's GLG Partners was right behind this move, as the fund cut about $1.8 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 1 funds in the second quarter.

Let's also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) but similarly valued. These stocks are ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM), Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP), Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI), Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA), Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF), Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO), and PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT). This group of stocks' market valuations are closest to PTCT's market valuation.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position ABM,23,76336,6 YELP,27,544837,7 REGI,17,73707,-4 AVA,17,44746,2 GEF,13,139667,0 PDCO,23,159010,3 PJT,19,79293,-3 Average,19.9,159657,1.6 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 19.9 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $160 million. That figure was $262 million in PTCT's case. Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) is the least popular one with only 13 bullish hedge fund positions. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for PTCT is 58.9. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. This is a slightly positive signal but we'd rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 24% in 2021 through October 22nd and beat the market again by 1.6 percentage points. Unfortunately PTCT wasn't nearly as popular as these 5 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on PTCT were disappointed as the stock returned -14.9% since the end of June (through 10/22) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market since 2019.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Ptc Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    The savvy investor knows that the best time to buy is when a stock is priced low – it’s just the old game of ‘buy low and sell high,’ the age-old advice on how to make money. But markets have been rising lately, even taking some recent fluctuations into account. But with the S&P and the NASDAQ near record levels, it’s hard to tell when a stock is priced low. The key is just to take them as individuals. The stock market is the world’s greatest real-time experiment in averaging over large mass num

  • Elon Musk’s Fortune Soars $36 Billion in a Day on Hertz Order

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s personal fortune jumped by $36.2 billion Monday after Hertz Global Holdings Inc. placed an order for 100,000 Teslas and filings showed a fresh tranche of options in his moonshot pay package vested. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money

  • Got $300,000? These Dividend Stocks Can Make You a Millionaire by 2031 (or Sooner)

    For more than a decade, growth stocks have been in favor on Wall Street. To begin with, dividend stocks have a much better long-term track record than companies that don't pay a dividend. A report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, found an almost 500% higher annualized return from companies that initiated and grew their payouts between 1972 and 2012 (9.5% annual return), relative to stocks which didn't pay a dividend over the same four-decade stretch (1.6% annual return).

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Are Better Buys Than Shiba Inu

    Take Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), for example. Here are three unstoppable stocks that are better buys than Shiba Inu. Real-world utility, or the lack thereof, is arguably the biggest knock against Shiba Inu.

  • Billionaire investor David Tepper warns against going all in on stocks, slams bonds, and hints crypto may be a bubble in a new interview. Here are the 8 best quotes.

    The Appaloosa Management boss sees crypto as a store of value like gold, and advises investors to hold stocks for the long term.

  • What’s the safest place for retirees to keep an emergency fund?

    If you have retired from full-time work, or will soon, it’s important to have enough liquid assets to keep you from drawing down your portfolio in times of market turbulence. “It keeps you calm and steady in times of market volatility,” says Daniel Lee, director of financial planning and advice at BrightPlan, a financial wellness benefit provider based in San Jose, Calif. “The cash protects your investment portfolio from having to sell something at an unfavorable time.” There are actually two types of funds to help you stay financially secure: a rainy-day fund and an emergency fund, the first smaller than the second.

  • The 1929 Stock Market Crash Caught Nearly Everyone Off Guard. Are We Headed for a Similar Fate?

    The Great Crash that began on Oct. 24, 1929, demolished every investing strategy that didn’t include stuffing cash into mattresses. Are we on a similar trajectory now?

  • 3 Vanguard ETFs That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

    These Vanguard exchange-traded funds provide a low-cost way to invest in the stock and bond markets.

  • Analysis-From zero to $12 billion; investors chase Trump stock hype

    Donald Trump has united some of his supporters and detractors in buying shares in his new company and hoping to score a big win. Anthony Nguyen, a 49-year-old software consultant from Austin, Texas, is a Republican who refused to vote for the former U.S. president in last year's election. Last week he joined the millions of online day traders who drove up the value of the company that will house Trump's new social media venture to almost $12 billion.

  • Billionaire 'Bond King' Jeff Gundlach rings the inflation alarm, predicts a weaker dollar, and warns bitcoin could tumble in a new interview. Here are the 8 best quotes.

    The DoubleLine Capital boss trumpeted commodities and emerging markets, but sounded more bearish about stocks.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the

  • Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Many people don't realize that although the benchmark is comprised of the 500 largest stocks on the market, over 27% of those companies are tech stocks, the largest component of the index. If generating serious wealth is one of your financial goals, it's perfectly achievable by practicing a buy-and-hold strategy. A great place to start would be with the following high-growth tech stocks.

  • Creatd surges 68% after announcing a line of Trump NFTs, including an infamous picture of the former president signing a model

    The NFT features photos of a young Donald Trump signing a model's breast at a public gala, the company said.

  • It’s no stimulus check, but 17 million Americans are missing out on free money

    Such opportunities are rare, so make sure you get all of the money you're owed.

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    The electric vehicle sector is in focus for investors today, and that has the American depositary shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) surging. As of 11:50 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were at session highs up almost 5%. Over the weekend, Chinese competitor XPeng made some announcements about its autonomous technology that got investors excited.

  • Individual investors may be running out of ‘firepower’ after diverging from ‘smart money’ stock-market investors, says Morgan Stanley

    Individual investors remained strong buyers of stocks in recent weeks, diverging from the path taken by many institutions, as they helped push the stock market to a new high, according to a Morgan Stanley report.

  • Why Skillz Is Soaring today

    Shares of Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) were running 9% higher in morning trading Monday after the mobile esports platform got a vote of confidence from investing guru Cathie Wood, who bought a large tranche of the stock for her ARK Invest exchange-traded funds. Skillz has been on a long downward slide with the stock losing more than three-quarters of its value after soaring to over $46 per share during the meme stock trading frenzy back in February. Since then, Skillz stock has climbed nearly 40%, though at around $11 a stub it remains severely depressed.

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX Is Now 100X a Unicorn Stock

    And for good reason. By 2025, SpaceX could be bigger than the space businesses of Boeing and Lockheed Martin -- combined.

  • The red-hot new bitcoin ETF could get too big for its own good and warp the futures market, JPMorgan says

    "Contango in the BTC futures curve can impose a drag on performance for these funds due to the futures carry cost," JPMorgan explained.

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 10 Safe Tech Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks for retirement. You can skip our detailed analysis of retirement stocks and go directly to read Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Tech Stocks To Consider. Chalking out a financially secure retirement plan can be difficult, especially in times of financial volatility. According to a report published […]